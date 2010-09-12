Google Instant Images Search: Fastest Image Search Online

By 12-09-2010   Google

Instant Searches seems to have caught the search developers  fancy. Now Try Google Instant Images Search, possibly the fastest way to search Images online.

Google image instant search

Google Instant Images Search is created by Michael Hart, a PHP developer, who is using Google API with php and curl and some CDN  super caching. [Now the develper has taken the site offline.]

This is close on the heels of Google Instant, Youtube Instant, Twitter Instant … and is possibly better than most other popular image search engines online.

 

13 comments on “Google Instant Images Search: Fastest Image Search Online

  1. jim jason says:
    11/12/2016 at 01:39

    Not just images, videos, websites and even products for sale are becoming faster everyday

    Reply

