Now Buy Apple iPad on Amazon

By 05-10-2010   AppleGadgets

Now you can buy Apple iPad on Amazon Online and don’t need to find an Apple store in your area. This is the first time that Apple iPad is available outside official Apple stores.

buy ipad on amzaon

Buy Apple iPad on Amazon – 16GB, Wifi model starting at $546.89 or grab the more expensive 64GB WiFi+3G model for $919.99. Now lets see how it competes with sales of its very own Amazon Kindle.

 

3 comments on “Now Buy Apple iPad on Amazon

  1. Lakhyajyoti says:
    07/10/2010 at 19:49

    Good news.I am waiting for this cool gadget.Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  2. shopper says:
    15/10/2010 at 01:22

    This is $47.89 more than it sells for everywhere else, and its not even fulfilled by Amazon!

    Reply
  3. Mohsin says:
    05/04/2017 at 17:35

    I also want to buy its new i pad which looks much cooler then ever

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*