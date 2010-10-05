Now Buy Apple iPad on Amazon

Now you can buy Apple iPad on Amazon Online and don’t need to find an Apple store in your area. This is the first time that Apple iPad is available outside official Apple stores.
Buy Apple iPad on Amazon – 16GB, Wifi model starting at $546.89 or grab the more expensive 64GB WiFi+3G model for $919.99. Now lets see how it competes with sales of its very own Amazon Kindle.
