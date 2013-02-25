Challenges of Guest Blogging in 2013

The profile of guest blogging is changing across the blogosphere. It’s not uncommon to find more and more blogs denying guest posts and switching to publish their own content. QOT was one of the earliest guest blogging blogs and it was saddening to see the changing profile of guest blogging – it is no longer an attempt of new bloggers to showcase their writing skills on big blogs for extra site traffic and community building – it got converted into a way to get free links.
Guest Blogging in 2013
Have you wondered why some of your other favourite sites like Problogger and DailyBlogTips stopped accepting guest posts in 2013. Over the years guest blogging has emerged into a a big business to hire freelance writers and SEO agencies to post guest blogs on big reputed sites and get free back links.
Unsuspecting bloggers allowed guest post content encouraged by free content and more search engine traffic … But Google has to penalise this free links market someday. We stopped publishing guest posts and warned guest blogs about the risks of guest blogging and why Google will penalise guest blogs someday.
Google Might Penalize Guest Blogs
Google recognized the growing market of guest blogging and how good blogs were being converted into guest blogging article depots, linking out to bad neighbourhoods and sites engaged in spammy Internet marketing. Google pointed out several times about its official word on guest blogging.
While they encouraged reputed authors to guest blog, they advised blogs accepting guest posts to be cautious of the content they publish and be aware of good linking practices for Webmasters, because Google will penalise guest blogging blogs that violate search engine guidelines.
While many sites continue to propagate that guest blogging is the best way to get back links, it may no longer be so in 2013 as sites accepting guest posts will realize that free content is only being offered in the garb of published dofollow back links to unrelated sites. Webmasters should have strong editorial guidelines and accept only quality content, as free content with bad links comes with a high price of losing search engine traffic.
Though we stopped accepting guest posts long time back (also to deal with the Google Panda penalty), but we still get at least five guest blogging posts every day, and none of them contains links which genuinely pointed to the author’s personal website!
So next time you accept a guest post on your blog, be careful about scrapped content (use CopyScape), and also the kind of links you are linking out to … A bad link neighbourhood is not worth the best guest post. Guest blogging is changing in 2013 and keep your eyes open. Accept only high quality content from reputed authors with strict link policies.
After Panda update most of the seo companies are doing guest blogging for getting back links and visitors, I think only for that reason Google thinks to penalize guest blogger. I would say it’s a good step, and Google should take this kind of step to stop spamming.
But as for guest blogging is concerned, I would never prefer to write a post that does not give me a permanent backlink.
Top quality sites who are strict in publishing guest post they will penalize. There are some blog who published duplicate guest post and excessive linking they will penalize in Google next update. I have found that Google are now giving more emphasis on pages issues. If you effected in ranking on Google change or fix your on page SEO issue you will also notice it.
Nice one, Good to see you writing about guest blogging which is really an important part of a proper content marketing plan.
Guest blogging has lost its glory and it’s more than probable that Google will penalize sites which promote guest blogging..It’s not even difficult to differentiate between a guest post and normal post..So i guess it’s better to bid goodbye to Guest posting and find new ways to build links.
i never knew that guest post would have adverse effects too..thanks to you for sharing this info…
I had no idea guest blogging was getting so bad and all the things to watch out for. Thanks for all the tips.
sure success method for getting high page rank…………but only good alexa rank and
good PR is not a way to success. Nice article
Google stop guess blogging to avoid spamming !!!! Ok but do you think that Google will take ownership that what you have and what you get !!! guest blogging is for sharing people views and admin have full rights to remove the unrelevant comment !!!! Then there is no need for removing it !!!!!!!!