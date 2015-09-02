Check Out the New Google Logo

Google changed their logo today and simplified the logo design further. They switched from the previous serif font to more cleaner and simpler sans serif font.

Why did Google change their logo? Google wants is logo to look great across a range of devices, from desktops to the smallest of mobile screens and upcoming Android watches.

Here is the old Google Logo…

old google logo

Here is the new Google Logo…

new google logo

Did the logo colors change?  Google has however, retained the 4 colors which have come to represent the colorful Google identity. Even the Google icon is now represented by 4 colors, so that it matches the logo.

The new Google logo is changing across all Google properties. Sundar Pichai, the new Google CEO is making these new changes and it really looks good. Did you know Google is now part of Alphabet, a new holding company!

20 comments on “Check Out the New Google Logo

  1. sanjay choudhary says:
    02/09/2015 at 19:30

    It looks nice and cool !
    carry on google !
    we are waiting for more cool changes and modifications.

  2. sanjay choudhary says:
    02/09/2015 at 19:31

    cool and nice logo!
    carry on google !
    we are waiting for more changes.

  3. appu says:
    03/09/2015 at 16:46

    Hi,

    Thanks for sharing new logo,and it is looking good.

  4. Martin says:
    04/09/2015 at 10:16

    Eh the logo looks just a little more goofy in a way. I think I liked the old one better.

  5. Vivek says:
    07/09/2015 at 10:50

    Not so big just , font change with some doodles …

  6. Yahoo says:
    07/09/2015 at 13:07

    cool and nice logo.This is very attractive and better than old one.

  7. Akshay Sharma says:
    09/09/2015 at 17:38

    Nice and cool logo. Its small logo look more cool

  8. nibinseo says:
    10/09/2015 at 12:50

    very nice logo.after reading your article only i have checked the logo

  9. Seo Uzmanı says:
    13/09/2015 at 15:49

    Hi P Chandra ,

    Thank for your article.

    I liked google new logo. The new logo looks more beautiful. The new logo font and font used in the logo of Lenovo could not find the name of the font the same but you know what?

  10. Alice Evans says:
    14/09/2015 at 16:52

    Not much for a change. I did not even notice it if I haven’t read your post. Thanks for the info anyway.

    Alice

  11. thakur says:
    16/09/2015 at 15:42

    it looks better than older one. Simple & nice design :)

  12. javed Ali says:
    18/09/2015 at 15:31

    No big difference only the font will change. but you can make more attractive logo in future.

  13. wlillim worth says:
    19/09/2015 at 13:23

    thanks doing such a great work,The new logo looks more beautiful. The new logo font and font used in the logo of Lenovo could not find the name of the font the same but you know what?

  14. john says:
    26/09/2015 at 10:37

    I liked the old old. That looked cooler.

  15. Rebecca Johnson says:
    01/10/2015 at 10:17

    I didn’t even notice the changes until I read your post. It’s a little funny because google has always been a part of my everyday life.hehe..Thanks for informing me.

  16. Education Sabkuch says:
    24/12/2015 at 16:23

    Best Online Tips Services in any types….. Thanks You.

  17. shilpi Gupta says:
    01/04/2016 at 12:42

    Old Google Logo is always unique rather than new…not much changes having

  18. kosmik technologies says:
    16/05/2016 at 17:15

    Thanks for sharing New logo, their is only difference between new and old logo is Font and Blending effects. May be in future it may change. this article is very informative.

  19. vicky says:
    26/10/2016 at 16:53

    Google on Tuesday announced that it has a new look for its familiar logo. The company hasn’t changed it beyond all recognition.

  20. Bhavik Solanki says:
    06/04/2017 at 12:30

    Thanks for sharing this not big difference so people don’t know about this. only some minor difference.

