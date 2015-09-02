Check Out the New Google Logo

Google changed their logo today and simplified the logo design further. They switched from the previous serif font to more cleaner and simpler sans serif font.
Why did Google change their logo? Google wants is logo to look great across a range of devices, from desktops to the smallest of mobile screens and upcoming Android watches.
Here is the old Google Logo…
Here is the new Google Logo…
Did the logo colors change? Google has however, retained the 4 colors which have come to represent the colorful Google identity. Even the Google icon is now represented by 4 colors, so that it matches the logo.
The new Google logo is changing across all Google properties. Sundar Pichai, the new Google CEO is making these new changes and it really looks good. Did you know Google is now part of Alphabet, a new holding company!
it looks better than older one. Simple & nice design :)
No big difference only the font will change. but you can make more attractive logo in future.
thanks doing such a great work,The new logo looks more beautiful. The new logo font and font used in the logo of Lenovo could not find the name of the font the same but you know what?
I liked the old old. That looked cooler.
I didn’t even notice the changes until I read your post. It’s a little funny because google has always been a part of my everyday life.hehe..Thanks for informing me.
Best Online Tips Services in any types….. Thanks You.
Old Google Logo is always unique rather than new…not much changes having
Thanks for sharing New logo, their is only difference between new and old logo is Font and Blending effects. May be in future it may change. this article is very informative.
Google on Tuesday announced that it has a new look for its familiar logo. The company hasn’t changed it beyond all recognition.
Thanks for sharing this not big difference so people don’t know about this. only some minor difference.