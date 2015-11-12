5 Easy Steps for Better Domain Name Security

Securing your domain name is very essential. Don’t let someone steal and transfer your domain name without your knowledge. You will be surprised how many people are complaining of stolen domain names, and it happens everyday! Here are some simple steps to keep your domain name safe.

1. Lock Domain

Domain locking is the most first basic step to domain name security. Once you lock the domain names, they cannot be transferred till you decide to unlock them. Unlock domain name only before you want to actually transfer them. Your domain name might not be locked by default and you need to check this.

domain lock

Always remember to turn on Domain locking.

domain lock on

2. Two step verification

Its simple to set up and those few minutes of extra effort ensures that your domain name stays secure. Any unauthorized changes will send information via email/phone and you can stop the hackers  in their tracks. [Similar to Gmail 2 step verification]

godaddy 2step verification

3. Update registrant details

A very common problem which does not allow the registrar contact you in case of fraud domain name transfers. We keep on registering domain names, and many times we fail to check the contact details. Wrong emails can prevent you from stopping domain name transfer. See what happened to 9Rules!

4. Whois privacy

Always opt for private registration, which protects your personal details like name, email, address, phone from the public domain. The more people now about the registrant details, the more easy it is for them to track and change it. Private registration comes for a fee, but is totally worth the money. Sometimes free domain privacy is available as in Google Domains.

private registration

5. Autorenew Domains

You will be surprised how quickly the year passes, and your domain name has expired. Always set the domain to autorenew, this will at least ensure continuity of your domain name ownership. Before renewing, any domain name registrars do sent out an email to renew.

autorenew domains

It is even better to register domain for many years (we booked this site for 10 years!) if you really want to keep the domain name. See when Google.com domain was up for sale for $12 only!

 

31 comments on “5 Easy Steps for Better Domain Name Security

  1. arta griya says:
    19/03/2016 at 07:52

    thanks for open my eyes with your article i will lock up my domain from now and then

    Reply
  2. Adam says:
    28/03/2016 at 21:10

    Goods tips, but you need to keep an eye out for fake emails, they are the sole reason for domain “hacks”.

    Reply
  3. Mario Nimal says:
    10/04/2016 at 15:26

    Domain name security is actually very important especially if you’re a big business. I didn’t know that there was an auto-renew feature though, so thanks a bunch for pointing that one out.

    Reply
  4. vivian dexter says:
    26/04/2016 at 13:21

    Thank you very much for this post…it is indeed a helpful post. I will use this your tips to lock my domain

    Reply
  5. Linda Nelson says:
    29/04/2016 at 13:55

    That’s great idea. It will more helpful us at the time of domain name for security purpose. You can explain it with proper snapshot. Great work.

    Reply
  6. Timara Hikum says:
    06/05/2016 at 12:01

    love the way you provide the benefits of better domain name security. Now in future i will always keep in mind use the above mentioned criteria to upheld the level of my website. Its getting more and more impulsive for the website designers like me.

    Reply
  7. iwan fals says:
    09/05/2016 at 01:08

    The key in domain name registration privacy is to do it with a reputable company that has a good reputation in keeping registrar’s details private. Do not be fooled by what you read on their advertisement pages or on what these domain registrars are promising. Make a lot of researches before you decide on which company you will register your domain names.

    Reply
  8. Aneesh Krishnan says:
    26/05/2016 at 08:06

    I have two websites .but i don’t know more about domain security.This post helped me to Secure my domain.Government should give more punishment to IT criminals.

    Reply
  9. Razzak Ahmed says:
    24/11/2016 at 16:16

    Thanks for this post dear, My many websites hacked past few months. this post really usefull for me to secure my hosting and website.

    Reply
  10. Harish Negi says:
    24/11/2016 at 17:24

    Best article of the day for Me. Surely going to secure my domain today by following your steps. Its been 2 years in blogging, never had a article on securing domain, like that.

    Reply

