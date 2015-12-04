How to Make Google Default Search Engine in Microsoft Edge Browser

Windows 10 came with Microsoft edge browser preloaded, but uses Bing as the default search engine. If you want to make Google the default search engine, you will have to do some settings changes in the Microsoft edge browser.

Go to the three dots on the right side of the Microsoft edge browser, and choose the settings option.

In the settings menu, then choose ‘View advanced settings’. Now you need to go to the option which shows “Search in the address bar with”. Here you will find that Bing is the default search engine. Choose to add a new search engine by clicking ‘Add new’.

Now you will be provided a large number of choices which can be added, like Git Hub or Google or Wikipedia and so on. Now you can choose Google.com as your default search provider and added as default.

So that’s it. Now next time you search for a keyword in the Microsoft edge browser address bar, it will use Google as the default search engine instead of Bing.