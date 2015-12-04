The $5 Computer: Raspberry Pi Zero

Recently Raspberry Pi launched their latest computer called Raspberry Pi Zero, a 5$ computer which promises to change the way even Raspberry devices are used. It is possibly the cheapest computer hardware available in the market and pushes computing costs to a new low.

It features an 1Ghz, Single-core CPU with 512MB RAM. It has a mini HDMI and USB On-The-Go ports, and is powered by Micro USB power. It also features a HAT-compatible 40-pin header and composite video and reset headers.

We have been following the Raspberry Pi computer devices for a long time now. The latest was a Raspberry Pi B which was released sometime back (with a new official case and a new way to make it a tablet!), and while the Raspberry Pi zero is more powerful than the Raspberry Pi A+, it is a shade less powerful than the Raspberry Pi 2.

In fact the Raspberry Pi Zero is so cheap that they circulated free devices with the latest MagPi magazine! The whole ecosystem of raspberry pi accessories are now available in the market. It has become the favourite of DIY lovers who like to use this cheaper computers to hack small projects and create new uses for the device.

With a low-cost, Raspberry Pi Zero promises to enthuse even more enthusiasts to experiment with it. Right now the demand is so much, it seems to be sold out everywhere.

Looking forward to new releases of computers sticks also. Chromebits are also around the corner.