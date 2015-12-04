The $5 Computer: Raspberry Pi Zero

By 04-12-2015   Gadgets
Recently Raspberry Pi launched their latest computer called Raspberry Pi Zero, a 5$ computer which promises to change the way even Raspberry devices are used. It is possibly the cheapest computer hardware available in the market and pushes computing costs to a new low.

It features an 1Ghz, Single-core CPU with 512MB RAM. It has a mini HDMI and USB On-The-Go ports, and is powered by Micro USB power. It also features a HAT-compatible 40-pin header and composite video and reset headers.

raspberry pi zero

We have been following the Raspberry Pi computer devices for a long time now. The latest was a Raspberry Pi B which was released sometime back (with a new official case and a new way to make it a tablet!), and while the Raspberry Pi zero is more powerful than the Raspberry Pi A+, it is a shade less powerful than the Raspberry Pi 2.

In fact the Raspberry Pi Zero is so cheap that they circulated free devices with the latest MagPi magazine! The whole ecosystem of raspberry pi accessories are now available in the market. It has become the favourite of DIY lovers who like to use this cheaper computers to hack small projects and create new uses for the device.

With a low-cost, Raspberry Pi Zero promises to enthuse even more enthusiasts to experiment with it. Right now the demand is so much, it seems to be sold out everywhere.

Looking forward to new releases of computers sticks also. Chromebits are also around the corner.

36 comments on “The $5 Computer: Raspberry Pi Zero

  1. Sagor Kundu says:
    09/12/2015 at 12:55

    Raspberry Pi newly version is very good. I already a user of this. And their rate is also so cheap.

    Reply
  2. Ravinder Dande says:
    28/12/2015 at 18:17

    Mini computer only for 5$ thats amazing deal.Can you tell me where i can buy it from

    Reply
  3. Sarah says:
    09/01/2016 at 13:13

    I heard about Raspberry Pi Zero few months back. At first, I could not understand what was it. But today while scrolling through your blog, it caught my attention. Really, the technology is crossing all barriers. Thanks for sharing with us. :)

    Reply
  4. Axanta says:
    10/01/2016 at 09:46

    where can i buy it and does it have a hdmi port .. where is the display port..or is it something like 8086

    Reply
  5. Megan says:
    12/01/2016 at 01:03

    Where can I buy this computer? I couldn’t find it for this price. On Amazan, they sell a Raspberry for around 90$ and that’s an used one.

    Reply
  6. erika blake says:
    13/01/2016 at 10:41

    this is really a good news that a computer is only in 5 $. in the devoloping countries it is like a wish…

    Reply
  7. smbconnect says:
    25/01/2016 at 13:02

    Helpful news…..SMBConnect is an unique and an innovative concept which connects all the SMB’s across the nation along with the entrepreneurs.

    Reply
  8. Thomas Heinz Fotografie says:
    31/01/2016 at 14:56

    That Little small thing is so powerful and flexible. I like to do experimental things with the small Partner raspberry Pi :)

    Reply
  9. zeevols says:
    13/02/2016 at 16:52

    I think that this product should be offered to people in poor countries.

    Reply
  10. Fouad says:
    16/02/2016 at 03:09

    Wow is this for real? Just $5? I guess there must be some other things attached to it. Anyway, how can I get one?

    Reply
  11. Abrar Shahriar Alam says:
    19/02/2016 at 11:52

    Raspberry Pi new version is sounds good but not used it yet. Looking forward to use it and the computer cost $5 generates more people to buy it.

    Reply
  12. Aslam says:
    28/02/2016 at 00:40

    Raspberry Pi – I have been keep on reading about this, your’s is one today that makes some lesson.

    Reply
  13. Microsoft Lumia 650 Specifications says:
    29/02/2016 at 01:11

    Good One. May be this is good to be at the 5$ price but may impact the other technology which is upcoming.

    Reply
  14. oswin william says:
    01/03/2016 at 18:17

    amazing to know that technology is moving so fast.. that we are getting high version hardware at such a low price..

    Reply
  15. Amit Rathor says:
    05/03/2016 at 13:31

    Raspberry Pi is available at different site at price ranging from $5 to $50 , what exactly real difference between them,please find

    Reply
  16. Mario Nimal says:
    09/03/2016 at 07:32

    I can’t believe I’m only hearing about this now. It’s so awesome what these developers are doing. Have you ever tried it out?

    Reply
  17. Sunil Kumar says:
    18/03/2016 at 13:55

    Good article. I can’t believe this because we are getting computer for $5. Let me the reviews about this product. Who already purchased this please give me review. Thanks.

    Reply
  18. bluebirdcab says:
    27/03/2016 at 05:15

    Both Intel and Raspberry Pi are handing pocket PC’s.

    Reply
  19. Raphael says:
    04/04/2016 at 18:53

    Raspberry Pi Zero? How come i’ve never seen any of this? at $5 dollar i’m not surprised its sold out everywhere. I’ll check online stores to see if i can cop mine.

    Thanks for sharing this.

    Reply
  20. Merrilylane says:
    10/04/2016 at 10:42

    I love the idea, although I wouldn’t purchase one, I would sure invest in the company.

    Reply
  21. Radulescu Alexandru says:
    25/04/2016 at 19:17

    The Raspberry Pi 2 is less than half the cost of a PS4 or Xbox One game but, given the time and effort, could provide far more satisfaction in the long run. Available since December, the new sleek Raspbian desktop runs well on the B+, but on the Pi 2, it feels like a responsive desktop that we normally see on our main computers.

    Reply
  22. Sarbjit Grewal says:
    27/04/2016 at 11:57

    The article is good. The small Partner raspberry Pi is so powerful and flexible I like to do experiment with it. Thanks for sharing

    Reply
  23. Vikash Kumar says:
    27/04/2016 at 23:42

    wow Great news Raspberry Pi Zero is just 5$ awesome dear
    Thanks for d lovly post :)

    Reply
  24. Mark Smith says:
    28/04/2016 at 18:16

    this is really a good news that a computer is only in 5 $, where i can buy it ?

    Reply
  25. dia anji says:
    29/04/2016 at 06:29

    I can’t believe this because we are getting computer for $5. Let me the reviews about this product. Who already purchased this please give me review

    Reply
  26. Rodrigo says:
    05/05/2016 at 04:43

    We now have 5 USD computers and phones with 4 GB of Ram! Funny world!

    Reply
  27. lagu terbaru says:
    09/05/2016 at 01:07

    Raspberry Pi Zero? How come i’ve never seen any of this? at $5 dollar i’m not surprised its sold out everywhere.

    Reply
  28. PRABHAT KUMAR SINGH says:
    11/05/2016 at 18:38

    Can you tell me more about this computer?? Would be helpful for me. thank you.

    Reply
  29. Akshay Lal says:
    12/05/2016 at 04:19

    What is expected launching date sir ?

    Reply
  30. Rajat says:
    15/05/2016 at 22:19

    Zero is a full-fledged member of the Raspberry Pi family, The Raspberry Pi Zero is half the size of a Model A+, with twice the utility. A tiny Raspberry Pi that’s affordable enough for any project

    Reply
  31. Alex says:
    16/05/2016 at 19:21

    This is crazy! As he says the cost used to be prohibitive for some people to get into computers. At this price it just opens up so much possibility. I totally missed the give-away on the magazine, but I’m going to get a PiZero!

    Reply
  32. SEEMA says:
    18/05/2016 at 14:50

    wow Great news I can’t believe this because we are getting computer for $5. Let me the reviews about this product. Who already purchased this please give me review

    Reply
  33. Izmoroz says:
    18/05/2016 at 16:07

    I like the power consumption of PiZero, it’s much lower than other pi’s.
    The only thing I really miss is the CSI connector for the Pi Camera. I have so much projects involving camera in mind!

    Delivery was ~7 days, but it is still cheaper then buying from local German resellers and product was in stock. Was able to get it here while all other resellers show “Backorder” tag when trying to order.
    Good job Pimoroni!

    Cheers!

    Reply
  34. The Christmas Company Dallas says:
    28/05/2016 at 14:12

    Hi P. Chandra,
    Nice to see the $5 Computer. Could you tell me please from where can I buy this one.
    Thanks for Sharing…Please keep sharing such Post.

    Reply
  35. Katy Marks says:
    04/06/2016 at 02:39

    Wow! I’ve never heard of this. Only $5, that’s crazy!

    Reply
  36. Jessy says:
    06/07/2016 at 12:54

    Mini computer only for 5$ thats amazing deal.Can you tell me where i can buy it from?

    Reply

