The $5 Computer: Raspberry Pi Zero

Recently Raspberry Pi launched their latest computer called Raspberry Pi Zero, a 5$ computer which promises to change the way even Raspberry devices are used. It is possibly the cheapest computer hardware available in the market and pushes computing costs to a new low.
It features an 1Ghz, Single-core CPU with 512MB RAM. It has a mini HDMI and USB On-The-Go ports, and is powered by Micro USB power. It also features a HAT-compatible 40-pin header and composite video and reset headers.
We have been following the Raspberry Pi computer devices for a long time now. The latest was a Raspberry Pi B which was released sometime back (with a new official case and a new way to make it a tablet!), and while the Raspberry Pi zero is more powerful than the Raspberry Pi A+, it is a shade less powerful than the Raspberry Pi 2.
In fact the Raspberry Pi Zero is so cheap that they circulated free devices with the latest MagPi magazine! The whole ecosystem of raspberry pi accessories are now available in the market. It has become the favourite of DIY lovers who like to use this cheaper computers to hack small projects and create new uses for the device.
With a low-cost, Raspberry Pi Zero promises to enthuse even more enthusiasts to experiment with it. Right now the demand is so much, it seems to be sold out everywhere.
Looking forward to new releases of computers sticks also. Chromebits are also around the corner.
The Raspberry Pi 2 is less than half the cost of a PS4 or Xbox One game but, given the time and effort, could provide far more satisfaction in the long run. Available since December, the new sleek Raspbian desktop runs well on the B+, but on the Pi 2, it feels like a responsive desktop that we normally see on our main computers.
Zero is a full-fledged member of the Raspberry Pi family, The Raspberry Pi Zero is half the size of a Model A+, with twice the utility. A tiny Raspberry Pi that’s affordable enough for any project
I like the power consumption of PiZero, it’s much lower than other pi’s.
The only thing I really miss is the CSI connector for the Pi Camera. I have so much projects involving camera in mind!
Delivery was ~7 days, but it is still cheaper then buying from local German resellers and product was in stock. Was able to get it here while all other resellers show “Backorder” tag when trying to order.
