The Mini Drone: 5 Reasons YouTubers Love It

Do you own a mini drone? Drone technology has truly revolutionized the tech world and has provided Youtube creators with a lot of convenience and momentum they require to shoot out-of-the-world photos and videos around them.

It goes without saying that how common small drones have become. For that reason, they are being produced in bulk at cheap rates to accommodate an even larger audience. This is where the idea of a mini drone comes into play.

What is a mini drone?

The mini drone is a type of drone that is compact in size, can fit easily in your hand and remote is also not bulky. These might be small enough to fit in your palm but shouldn’t be confused with the toy drones as they have the same abilities and features as a full-size drone.

Many mini drone with camera have exceedingly superior camera quality and features that come with the flagship drones, which excites YouTubers a lot. It might not be the first choice on the list of many but after coming to terms with its extensive benefits and other attributes anyone would want to try it out.

If you are interested in buying a mini drone then the following are some of the reasons that might compel you to get on with it.

1. Extremely light drones

The most obvious thing with a mini drone is that it is extremely lightweight. All the necessary components such as the drone camera, hardware, flying blades, and body weigh no more than a filled can of coke.

You can place it anywhere in your backpack or carry it around without feeling the need to rest your arms. The average weight of a mini drone is about 200-350 grams. This lightweight aspect allows it to scale up to huge heights whereas the conventional drone has a limited height limit when it comes to heights.

On average a mini drone can fly as far as 6.5-8 miles give or take depending on the specific build and brand of the drone and it can scale to an average altitude of 150-300 meters.

2. Extremely cheap vs full-size drones

The mini drone is relatively cheaper than a conventional drone and a lot of it has to do with the size that has been reduced. It is fair to say that the number of features and added facilities that you can find in a conventional drone is a little difficult to come into a mini version.

But even so, you can get your hands on pretty interesting features such as a 12MP camera, GPS tracking, and one-button return home feasibility, and many other interesting features. Depending on the type of brand that you are buying from the price factor might vary, but on a general note, you might get it $100+ cheaper for a mini drone.

What is the drone price? If you are looking for a camera drone under $500, On average the cost of a small drone starts at $299 with some models being sold for $499 and so on. DJI drones are very popular.

Some of the most exceptional mini drones are –

3. Easy to fly Drones

It is without any doubt is the easiest of them all to fly. Most of these drones come with built-in apps that will fill you in with every aspect of what the drone can do and how you can fly this thing. But if on the other hand, you want a rather easier and customizable remote app for your drone then try out DJI apps instead.

All the controls are laid out in a simple fashion so that anyone even an inexperienced person can take this thing for a test drive. Most of them come with auto take-off functionality so you just leave it onto the ground and it will hover into the air on its own.

Taking pictures, recording videos, live sessions, and geotagging have never been easier.

4. Plenty of Drone air time

It might seem like that it doesn’t have as much flight time in it as a conventional drone but these can fly pretty decently. On average a mini drone can fly for about 18-22 minutes depending on the brand that you choose to buy from and overall battery capacity.

If you are interested in a little more airtime then you can search for these conventional drones which would be a much more elegant fit –

5. Mini Drone Accessories available

It can become the most cost-effective way for you to enjoy droning as you only have to pay for the drone in this case and get a decent discount by ditching the drone accessories that are sold with the box. Drone motors, drone cameras and drone mounting accessories are most popular.

You can buy accessories separately in plenty of deals and save yourself quite a sum of money.

