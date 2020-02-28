4 Best jQuery CDN Links

Which is the most popular and best jQuery CDN to load jQuery for free? jQuery is possibly the most common feature-rich JavaScript library which powers millions of websites and allows sites to create amazing effects and engage users with interactive experiences beyond what HTML could offer alone.

Why jQuery CDN?

jquery CDN

Host jQuery?  While you can always download jQuery from the official site and run it from your server, using a jQuery CDN is preferable. WordPress has inbuilt jQuery which updates automatically with each new WordPress version as many WordPress Plugins use jQuery. You can replace WordPress jQuery with CDN jQuery.

Which CDN? It is always a good idea to use jQuery hosted from a free CDN and a popular CDN such that your site loads faster and users across the globe can load the script faster from the CDN server nearest to their geographic location. Moreover, it also ensures the script is already cached in your user’s browsers by visiting previous sites loading this script and ensures your site loads even faster.

How to add CDN Link? The typical way to load jQuery is in your site footer at the end after all content is loaded. The code will typically look like this.
<script src="https://jQUERY-CDN-URL"></script>

Which jQuery version to use? jQuery is provided in three different series. Right now it is 3.4.1, 2.2.4, and 1.12.4. While it is recommended to use the latest versions, the series may vary depending on your project requirements and compatibility.

Best jQuery CDN Links

So here are the best jQuery CDNs you can try…

1. Google Hosted Libraries

This Google jQuery CDN is possibly the most popular and since most people use it, there are higher chances this is already cached, and of course, Google is expected to have great speed, performance, uptimes, and reliability. They advise you to load libraries from the CDN via HTTPS, even if your own website uses HTTP, as caching works just the same. The CDN’s files are served with caching allowed for 1 year. You can also choose from multiple variants like JQuery UI CDN, jQuery Mobile CDN. They provide the minified link by default. They make the 3 jQuery series available as direct links

google CDN

CDN Link:

<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js"></script>

2. Microsoft Ajax CDN

This harnesses the power of the Microsoft servers and assures a fast-loading experience. We posted earlier that this is the fastest CDN. The Microsoft jQuery CDN link also includes the minified version and you can choose that instead of the regular jQuery, and is expected to load faster. You will not need to minify javascript using plugins as well. They also host a wide range of earlier jQuery versions if you require them and host multiple variations of the same files.

microsoft CDN

CDN Link

<script src="https://ajax.aspnetcdn.com/ajax/jquery/jquery-1.9.0.min.js"></script></code >

3. cdnjs CDN

It is an extensive javascript library and hosts many scripts and you can try it for a faster jQuery experience. You will need to choose which version you want to load, else all versions are not visible by default. This CDN for JQuery is powered by Cloudflare.

cdnjs CDN

They have an extensive list of all possible previous versions of jQuery, which means if you are using any older jQuery version and wish to use CDN, it’s possible with this service.

https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js

4. JSdelivr CDN

It is another popular javascript library hosting several popular scripts. Here again, you have to choose in the menu which version you want to use as all versions are not visible by default. By default, the files are NPM CDN hosted and you need to Copy URL to get the link, unline other where the link is readily visible.

jsdelivr CDN

CDN Link

https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/jquery@3.4.1/dist/jquery.min.js

Note that all have secure https URLs and will have added SSL negotiation times. Choose between these and you can check the page speeds to see which works best for your target audience.

15 comments on “4 Best jQuery CDN Links

  1. josh says:
    18/09/2015 at 10:24

    This is still good? I usually load the files on the server so I don’t worry.

    Reply
  2. Kazi Mamun says:
    19/09/2015 at 21:35

    i want to make jquery.
    how can i do it?

    Reply
  3. Man says:
    20/09/2015 at 10:24

    Jquery is the most essential to learn for a web designer. I think microsoft ajax CDN is the best one for easy use for the beginner.I also use cdnjs & it’s also better.

    Reply
  4. Rebecca Johnson says:
    23/09/2015 at 11:10

    I have been using JSdelivr and it’s really useful. However, I really want to try Microsoft Ajax CDN . I am really intrigue how fast this CDN compared to what I have right now. Thanks for sharing.

    Rebecca

    Reply
  5. Bharat says:
    25/09/2015 at 17:53

    Thanks for suggesting us all these useful sources for jquery..!!

    Reply
  6. Maria Lucia says:
    30/09/2015 at 06:02

    Very good.

    I’ve had problems with some script on my sites. Some I knew, others not.

    I’ll try.

    Reply
  7. DNA says:
    30/09/2015 at 15:08

    Google Developer Hosted Library is the most popular one many people use this. It is comprehensive.

    Reply
  8. ProApk says:
    30/09/2015 at 16:29

    great info, thanks for sharing chandra. I will try it for my website.

    Reply
  9. Rebecca Johnson says:
    01/10/2015 at 10:20

    Thank you Chandra for sharing these free jQuery CDN. A big help in improving my site.

    Reply
  10. ManMohan Khangarot says:
    01/10/2015 at 13:27

    Hey P Chandra,
    Query Fundamentals is designed to get you comfortable working through common problems you’ll be called upon to solve using jQuery.
    jQuery takes a lot of common tasks that require many lines of JavaScript code to accomplish, and wraps them into methods that you can call with a single line of code.
    Thanks for shared and excellent worked or enjoyed to reading this article too much.

    Reply
  11. Nakul Arora says:
    21/10/2015 at 15:04

    I am using Cloudflare Cdn On My Coupon Website, it works good for me.

    Reply
  12. Nakul Arora says:
    21/10/2015 at 15:07

    thank you very much for sharing this chandra. I will try it for my own website.

    Reply
  13. Mahesh Yadav says:
    27/10/2015 at 22:56

    I generally prefer the Google CDN.

    Reply
  14. Green Life IT says:
    29/10/2015 at 00:34

    I think we should use Google hosted CDN.

    Reply
  15. james says:
    30/06/2017 at 20:50

    Thank you Chandra for sharing these free jQuery CDN. i will implement for my website. A big help in improving my site.

    Reply

