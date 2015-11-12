5 Easy Steps for Better Domain Name Security

By 12-11-2015   Domain HostingSecurityTutorials
Securing your domain name is very essential. Don’t let someone steal and transfer your domain name without your knowledge. You will be surprised how many people are complaining of stolen domain names, and it happens everyday! Here are some simple steps to keep your domain name safe.

1. Lock Domain

Domain locking is the most first basic step to domain name security. Once you lock the domain names, they cannot be transferred till you decide to unlock them. Unlock domain name only before you want to actually transfer them. Your domain name might not be locked by default and you need to check this.

domain lock

Always remember to turn on Domain locking.

domain lock on

2. Two step verification

Its simple to set up and those few minutes of extra effort ensures that your domain name stays secure. Any unauthorized changes will send information via email/phone and you can stop the hackers  in their tracks. [Similar to Gmail 2 step verification]

godaddy 2step verification

3. Update registrant details

A very common problem which does not allow the registrar contact you in case of fraud domain name transfers. We keep on registering domain names, and many times we fail to check the contact details. Wrong emails can prevent you from stopping domain name transfer. See what happened to 9Rules!

4. Whois privacy

Always opt for private registration, which protects your personal details like name, email, address, phone from the public domain. The more people now about the registrant details, the more easy it is for them to track and change it. Private registration comes for a fee, but is totally worth the money. Sometimes free domain privacy is available as in Google Domains.

private registration

5. Autorenew Domains

You will be surprised how quickly the year passes, and your domain name has expired. Always set the domain to autorenew, this will at least ensure continuity of your domain name ownership. Before renewing, any domain name registrars do sent out an email to renew.

autorenew domains

It is even better to register domain for many years (we booked this site for 10 years!) if you really want to keep the domain name. See when Google.com domain was up for sale for $12 only!

31 comments on “5 Easy Steps for Better Domain Name Security

  1. Liam cobb says:
    12/11/2015 at 23:43

    Hello,

    I had this happen to me a few years ago with a blog i was running, i was gutted! some people are just wrong! i always make sure i auto renew all of my domains but i had know idea that i could lock my domain? (pretty stupid of me i know) so many thanks for the tip i will lock them all now!

    thanks for the info, Liam

    Reply
  2. Rebecca Wright says:
    18/11/2015 at 09:38

    Thank you for your blog since it gives me additional guidance and information on how to do in order for us not be cheated by someone who wants to steal our domain without any permission from us.

    Reply
  3. I LOVE ITUNES MUSIC says:
    18/11/2015 at 20:42

    thank you for guidence now i will make my domain locked to make sure for the security, thanks you so much bro

    Reply
  4. vikash kumar says:
    20/11/2015 at 01:40

    sir, Thanks for such an in depth article. Recently I have started my first blog and I will definitely use all these tips you mentioned.

    Reply
  5. Agnes A says:
    20/11/2015 at 14:06

    Nice post! Actually we should always lock up our domains for safety. Cause hackers are always trying to get anything they can get their hands on. Also it’s better if we use the whois privacy on so they can’t get the information and use a different email other than the regular one we normally use. Thanks

    Reply
  6. Bharat says:
    21/11/2015 at 11:14

    Thanks for your guidance. I’ll follow your tips.

    Reply
  7. Harish says:
    05/12/2015 at 20:26

    Wow! great tips to secure the domain. Auto renewal is must I think. Thanks

    Reply
  8. Chris says:
    07/12/2015 at 00:17

    Great Post !
    actually domain locking is the best way to safe your domain to be transfered to other account, everyone should lock their domain until you want to move to other account

    Thanks

    Reply
  9. Rahul says:
    09/12/2015 at 12:25

    sir, Thanks for such an in depth article. I have started my first blog and it will definitely useful for me thanks for sharing this kind of blog.

    Reply
  10. Sharmin Akter says:
    15/12/2015 at 19:59

    Thank you sharing your point of view regarding domain security.Those who do not have the idea about the domain security this post will be very effective for them.

    Reply
  11. Anand Mishra says:
    23/12/2015 at 14:02

    I appreciate everything you have added to my knowledge base. Admiring the time and effort you put into your blog and detailed information you offer.

    Reply
  12. Apoorwa Kumar says:
    24/12/2015 at 15:51

    Thank you very much for this helpful post..
    Reply
  13. Dan Neamtu says:
    09/01/2016 at 11:52

    Security is very important for clients, thank you for sharing this advices.

    Reply
  14. Mungurul Alam says:
    14/01/2016 at 20:44

    Domain name security is very important. The five tips for domain security is very crucial for saving domain information.

    Reply
  15. Karen says:
    18/01/2016 at 06:46

    I had a feeling domain names could be stolen, but since each of us is equally vulnerable, figured it didn’t happen. Thank you for your post and helpful advice.

    Reply
  16. Jey Ganesh says:
    21/01/2016 at 22:52

    domain locking and Auto renewal is most important for every domain to secure. Thanks for provide this useful information, this will be really helpful for newbie bloggers.

    Reply
  17. Usman says:
    25/01/2016 at 13:53

    Thank you sharing your point of view regarding domain security.Those who do not have the idea about the domain security this post will be very effective for them.

    Reply
  18. Anuradha Chawla says:
    28/01/2016 at 01:25

    Domain Locking is by far the most powerful feature to ensure that no one can make any changes to your domain name without your express approval. Most registrars offer Domain Locking feature to customers whereby you may place a lock on your domain name. Once a domain name is locked, no modifications can be made to the domain by anyone. The domain name may not even be transferred to another registrar. The domain will remain in a locked status until you choose to remove the lock.
    The key in domain name registration privacy is to do it with a reputable company that has a good reputation in keeping registrar’s details private. Do not be fooled by what you read on their advertisement pages or on what these domain registrars are promising. Make a lot of researches before you decide on which company you will register your domain names.

    Reply
  19. Rahul says:
    21/02/2016 at 21:05

    Hacking is a serious facing by the modern Business world.Now lot of hacking personalities try to attack many reputed companies websites without any specific reason.So we should take correct steps to eliminate Hacking.Your article helped me to know more about security steps.

    Reply
  20. Sandeep Wadhawa says:
    02/03/2016 at 11:44

    thanks for your guidance and valuable tips. I will lock my domain using these tips

    Reply
  21. arta griya says:
    19/03/2016 at 07:52

    thanks for open my eyes with your article i will lock up my domain from now and then

    Reply
  22. Adam says:
    28/03/2016 at 21:10

    Goods tips, but you need to keep an eye out for fake emails, they are the sole reason for domain “hacks”.

    Reply
  23. Mario Nimal says:
    10/04/2016 at 15:26

    Domain name security is actually very important especially if you’re a big business. I didn’t know that there was an auto-renew feature though, so thanks a bunch for pointing that one out.

    Reply
  24. vivian dexter says:
    26/04/2016 at 13:21

    Thank you very much for this post…it is indeed a helpful post. I will use this your tips to lock my domain

    Reply
  25. Linda Nelson says:
    29/04/2016 at 13:55

    That’s great idea. It will more helpful us at the time of domain name for security purpose. You can explain it with proper snapshot. Great work.

    Reply
  26. Timara Hikum says:
    06/05/2016 at 12:01

    love the way you provide the benefits of better domain name security. Now in future i will always keep in mind use the above mentioned criteria to upheld the level of my website. Its getting more and more impulsive for the website designers like me.

    Reply
  27. iwan fals says:
    09/05/2016 at 01:08

    The key in domain name registration privacy is to do it with a reputable company that has a good reputation in keeping registrar’s details private. Do not be fooled by what you read on their advertisement pages or on what these domain registrars are promising. Make a lot of researches before you decide on which company you will register your domain names.

    Reply
  28. Aneesh Krishnan says:
    26/05/2016 at 08:06

    I have two websites .but i don’t know more about domain security.This post helped me to Secure my domain.Government should give more punishment to IT criminals.

    Reply
  29. Razzak Ahmed says:
    24/11/2016 at 16:16

    Thanks for this post dear, My many websites hacked past few months. this post really usefull for me to secure my hosting and website.

    Reply
  30. Harish Negi says:
    24/11/2016 at 17:24

    Best article of the day for Me. Surely going to secure my domain today by following your steps. Its been 2 years in blogging, never had a article on securing domain, like that.

    Reply
  31. charan says:
    11/01/2017 at 09:55

    Thanks mate! now i got a clear picture how important the domain name security. My domain and hosting with godaddy, Now after leaving this comment am jumping to login to my godaddy account and will lock my domain name mate. Once again thanks.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

