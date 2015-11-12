5 Easy Steps for Better Domain Name Security

Securing your domain name is very essential. Don’t let someone steal and transfer your domain name without your knowledge. You will be surprised how many people are complaining of stolen domain names, and it happens everyday! Here are some simple steps to keep your domain name safe.

1. Lock Domain

Domain locking is the most first basic step to domain name security. Once you lock the domain names, they cannot be transferred till you decide to unlock them. Unlock domain name only before you want to actually transfer them. Your domain name might not be locked by default and you need to check this.

Always remember to turn on Domain locking.

2. Two step verification

Its simple to set up and those few minutes of extra effort ensures that your domain name stays secure. Any unauthorized changes will send information via email/phone and you can stop the hackers in their tracks. [Similar to Gmail 2 step verification]

3. Update registrant details

A very common problem which does not allow the registrar contact you in case of fraud domain name transfers. We keep on registering domain names, and many times we fail to check the contact details. Wrong emails can prevent you from stopping domain name transfer. See what happened to 9Rules!

4. Whois privacy

Always opt for private registration, which protects your personal details like name, email, address, phone from the public domain. The more people now about the registrant details, the more easy it is for them to track and change it. Private registration comes for a fee, but is totally worth the money. Sometimes free domain privacy is available as in Google Domains.

5. Autorenew Domains

You will be surprised how quickly the year passes, and your domain name has expired. Always set the domain to autorenew, this will at least ensure continuity of your domain name ownership. Before renewing, any domain name registrars do sent out an email to renew.

It is even better to register domain for many years (we booked this site for 10 years!) if you really want to keep the domain name. See when Google.com domain was up for sale for $12 only!