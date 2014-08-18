HTTPS Secure Sites Will Rank Higher in Search Results

Google has informed webmasters that they now consider HTTPS secure sites as a ranking signal for Google algorithms. HTTPS stands for Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure and is a protocol for secure data communication over networks. Usually sites engaged in transfer of highly secure information like Banks and money payment sites follow this protocol and is verified by a padlock sign in the browser bar.

HTTPS Secure Sites

Over time many more sites are shifting to the HTTPS protocol for more secure sites and safer data communication over the internet. HTTPS uses 3 layers of security to protect your data – encryption, data integrity and authentication.

Google has realized that such secure sites are high quality and have introduced HTTPS as a ranking factor. It affects over 1% global search as of now. Google is allowing webmasters to switch to HTTPS over time and will strengthen this ranking algorithm further. Google supports the HTTPS Everywhere campaign and wants all webmasters to switch to the HTTPS protocol for better internet safety.

You can perform the SSL server test to see how secure your site is. This is a demo result.

Buy SSL certificates

This move does not come free and is not as easy as it seems. To get a HTTPS certificate, you need to have your domain name and hosting. On that setup, you need to buy SSL certificates from the a certificate authority and is available from most domain name registrars or hosting providers.

Then you need to install SSL certificates on your site. It is essential you decide which SSL certificate to use – single, multi-domain, or wildcard certificate; and it is always best to use the secure 2048-bit key certificates. So look for a reliable provider before you go SSL certificate shopping.

Your site url will change from HTTP to HTTPS, depending on which areas of your site you applied the secure protocols. Then you need to 301 redirect all old site urls to the new HTTPS urls. This will be equivalent to a site move, and you might also need to intimate Google webmaster tools of site move to avoid any ranking issues.

We are not on HTTPS. Will you switch your site to HTTPS?