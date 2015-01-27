Never Buy Facebook Fans, Friends, Likes!

How can you increase Facebook fans / friends / likes? Simply buy Facebook fans. Showing off a large number of Facebook fans has become a status symbol of your site community and people are buying  Facebook Fans to increase Facebook fan numbers.

A whole new business model has developed for Facebook marketing services, but note that many of these activities violate Facebook terms of service and can get your account terminated/limited.

Facebook Terms of Use

Warning: Facebook terms clearly state that you should not buy likes for your Facebook pages and warns that Facebook accounts found engaged in such activities can be limited for violating their terms.

If Facebook’s spam systems detect that your Page is connected to this type of activity, we’ll place limits on your Page to prevent further violations of our Statement of Rights and Responsibilities.

Buy Facebook Fans / Likes / Friends

Buy Facebook Likes

There are many popular services which will increase Facebook fans for a price. The new social Facebook Marketing services can sell you thousands of likes and followers for a few hundred dollars. In fact, if you have the money, you can buy packages of millions of Facebook fans – and I am sure celebrities and big brands might be looking out for the deals.

These brand new targeted and real Facebook fans can be added slowly over weeks to years so it looks natural. Many of these services confirm clicks by real users and no bots or spamming. Most orders are covered under a Money Back Guarantee. 

Note that targeted fans are more expensive than non targeted fans. US and UK fans seem to be in extra demand and cost more. And obviously, the larger the number of fans for sale, the longer they will take to add to your account.

After people  buy Twitter followers and buy blog comments,  this was bound to happen. Now obviously a whole business has developed for Facebook marketing services. What are your thoughts on these services.

  1. Harsh Agrawal says:
    16/09/2010 at 17:39

    I highly discourage using such services..because if you will see such site notes: They have mentioned they will invite 2000 or 1000 fans and it’s again up to those friends if they join your page or not…

    More over usually such people take help of fake girl Facebook profile and invite people…

    • Siddharth says:
      17/09/2010 at 00:54

      That’s true harsh, but i can provide Quality fans, Serving 50+ companies to get huge fan page likes for very less charge than these companies provide :)

      • anderson says:
        08/01/2011 at 11:16

        I would like to Buy 50000fans from Australia, (Age 18-25) and 50000fans from Hong Kong, (Age 18-25)

        Please let me know the price.

        Thanks & Best Regards,

        Anderson

      • shivank says:
        09/03/2011 at 23:18

        plz mail me ur companies name and your profession because i need a lot of indian fans on various fb pages.
        reply asap

      • Cool Quirks says:
        17/03/2011 at 21:04

        hey man,
        i am planning to use this service but im quite skeptical on how you get people to join the page. Could you enlighten me a lil?

      • pradeep says:
        22/04/2011 at 13:34

        hoe much is rate please tell me i want targeted audience from usa , uk, europe , middle est india etc

      • joshua and caleb says:
        22/12/2012 at 16:53

        I will like to get some fans from you

      • jasmin says:
        20/05/2013 at 07:17

        Hi jasmine ,I purchased their service a month ago ,real and active package ,
        since i m not banned ,i can see that likes are from real people but some how i dont get much conversation
        i bought 2000 real like package and its conversing little like just 5-9 likes per post an 15 around for picture and few comments sometimes

        Is this enough?

    • Carissa B. says:
      16/11/2010 at 01:44

      You have to read the fine print of the Facebook fan buying services you use. Some sites sell invites, some sites don’t deliver anything, but some sites are good at promoting your page. I had pretty good results with http://facebook.getmorepopular.com for example. It’s worth googling a company and finding out their reputation before buying anything.

    • Sean says:
      20/04/2011 at 19:17

      @Huss

      Let me know how to contact you – I’m interested in your trial service, then much more if it works…

    • el muro says:
      27/05/2011 at 04:34

      i need friends and fans for my bar in Antigua Guatemala or in Guatemala city
      what can you do for me ??

    • Joe says:
      06/06/2011 at 00:42

      Hey Huss, Is the trial offer still valid? Cheers, Joe

    • David says:
      25/01/2013 at 07:10

      Wow this blog is not well reserched, the price for their likes is way to high, I think the best place to buy facebook fans is seoservicestool.com cause they have 1000 likes for $19.00 instead of 59.99 thats the cheapest iv seen yet. And havent failed me yet on delivery.

  2. Wallace says:
    16/09/2010 at 21:18

    Are you are scammer if you are using this service?!

  3. Johny says:
    17/09/2010 at 00:08

    is a good thing but is not good.. :p
    How?

    1st: The prices are very high..
    2nd: the fans maybe not related to your page/topic.
    so, according to me, this is wasting of money..

    • James says:
      04/09/2012 at 09:42

      Agree with you. Maybe it works for short period. But, for long term, natural like is still the best.^^

  4. Vikash says:
    17/09/2010 at 00:14

    I agree with Harsh, This way of promoting facebook page will only result in creating holes in your pcoket. Not worth the price at all!

  5. Swamykant says:
    17/09/2010 at 01:35

    Paid traffic and visitors are not good for any sites.. Because they are fake most of the time..

    It is better to create a good profile on facebook and promote our sites and works

    Swamykant

    • rakesh kumar says:
      23/03/2011 at 23:44

      i agree with you. paid fans are not interested in your contents and thus you are no where. They will leave you as it as. They are never ever loyal to your website. so try to generate proper fans using some solid contents

  6. Mark T. says:
    18/09/2010 at 09:24

    I have used a few of the sites mentioned above. The thing that you need to make sure of is that you are buying actual fans and not invites.

    That’s why so many of these sites are so cheap, you aren’t getting guaranteed fans. And not only that but also a lot of these websites don’t offer targeted fans.

    I wasted my money on a lot of different fan page services until I came across two that were actually worth the money. They not only guaranteed the fans but also provided a money back guarantee. Prices were very reasonable as well.

  7. Eamon Diamond says:
    22/09/2010 at 09:44

    I think most people in this planet uses facebook. It is a great means to promote and get your website more traffic.

  8. Andy says:
    23/09/2010 at 21:04

    I would be curious to know how they go about ‘inviting’ these fans as I suspect they are spamming other pages on Facebook and this is not a respectable way to be promoting your company – unless you have a shady operation to begin with anyway and don’t care what people think.

  9. Dana says:
    30/09/2010 at 09:34

    Andy,

    I’d have to respectfully disagree. I run a fan buying site and the way in which we add fans is from from spamming and is very natural. With spamming, many of these accounts could end up banned from Facebook which benefits no one.

    • Kabalyero Kidd says:
      22/11/2010 at 16:08

      Did you know that you just put more emphasis on the spamming nature of these practice by repeating the word “from” twice? LOL

      “the way in which we add fans is from from spamming”

  10. Ronziac says:
    03/10/2010 at 19:20

    hit me up any wants facebook promotion i can provide 1k-10k fans targeted.Currently working with some artists and marketing comopanies.US/UK/German/French fans

    • Dmitry says:
      17/11/2010 at 19:06

      I need US/UK/GERMAN/FRENCH fans , can you help me? contact me by skype:dikerm1 yahoo:dikermail e-mail:dikermail@gmail.com

  11. We-Light-This says:
    14/10/2010 at 11:45

    You can use fiverr for this kind of services . Just google it, you can get 1000fans for just 5usd. Just search for the gig in fiverr

  12. neil nelson says:
    07/11/2010 at 02:20

    Most of people buying just Random and same list of fans from fans service sites. don’t waste money on just random fans, some of them actually love your page topic but most of them not.no body will buy anything from your site.i have used service called getrealfbfans.com they only add targeted fans and its a guaranteed service.totally satisfied with what they given with my first basic order.then after few days i decide to buy new package for my new fan page.they send me list of new fans.not the same fans.interesting thing was most of people are posting on wall because they real love my page topic.
    try it . if u not satisfy with the service they will refund your money!

  13. David says:
    09/11/2010 at 13:06

    I recently purchased a service package, and was not prompted to enter my facebook link which I wanted to promote. Any resolve to this problem? I’ve been trying to look for help, but the toll free number does not work, nor have they responded to my messages. What should I do?

  14. Marco says:
    09/11/2010 at 22:33

    I tried 3 of 10 sites which listed above, but only myfbfans.com that really give great result and I’m very satisfied

  15. Bull68 says:
    16/11/2010 at 04:04

    Aparently they have a nice websites that promise to send a number of visitors to your facebook fan page but once you pay you never hear from them. Notice that there is no email address posted on the website and the only informaion that you find on the web is that the site has been sold. If that is the case and no one is available to respond why they are getting payments to a gmail email address

  16. Bull68 says:
    16/11/2010 at 04:07

    I had a bad experience with increasefbfans.com. Once I paid I never heard from them. Not even scalating the calim in Payment has made them get back to me.
    Is there a real person that has used a reliable site for incresing facebook fans?

  17. pethum says:
    23/11/2010 at 13:47

    Buying facebook fans and likes is the fastest way to build your fan page.

    This is the best place to buy facebook fans and likes.

  18. Jeff Johnson says:
    26/11/2010 at 15:59

    This is a good list of sites dealing in selling Facebook fans..i believe that buying facebook fans is a very small investment and can yield quick and fast results and one should give it a try..

  19. Bortúra says:
    26/11/2010 at 21:38

    I recommend the services of Webtraffic2010 to everyone!

  20. Marilyn says:
    01/12/2010 at 01:15

    I used fbfacefan.com after I tried the other guys. fbfacefan.com has a 1-800 number and online chat. I spoke with the owner and she answered all my questions. I bought 10k fans and I received 10,500 fans. I’m planning on using them again on my other pages.

  21. Pete says:
    03/12/2010 at 00:14

    hmmm.. just tried bought 1000 likes to win a competiotion from myfbfans.com one of 10 recommended sites above and I really get 1000 more likes as requested. Very excellent service from myfbfans.com

  22. stanley says:
    19/01/2011 at 16:38

    i would like get 10,000 fans from hong kong!
    any one can do it?

  23. Dean says:
    25/01/2011 at 18:34

    Have added the site as my website because there awesome for buying likes if anyone is intrested have used this site 5 times and they have over delivered.

    You can request a call back also and the customer services are great would reccomend them to anyone.

    Great blog.

  24. Praveen says:
    08/02/2011 at 12:35

    Wow…really useful..I will suggest this article with my frnds..Thank uu

  25. sudeep says:
    10/02/2011 at 22:36

    But is it really good to BUY FANS?? I think people should come and become fans of any page because of its contents. I strongly feel buying fans is like faking popularity. This won’t help anyone for long time…

  26. Jason says:
    12/02/2011 at 17:33

    pathetic to see that all these sites can’t even get an impressive number of fans to their FB fanpage…

  27. Amarpreet says:
    13/02/2011 at 15:11

    I think that likes are only meant for increasing like count because they are not real, Acc. to me :/

  28. Rahul says:
    25/02/2011 at 10:40

    Hello ca anybody here help me out in getting 1million facebook likes.. which one is reliable please let me know

    • QuickOnlineTips says:
      25/02/2011 at 10:44

      I guess for that amount of likes, any of these services will give you a good rate if you directly contact them. But unless you are Techcrunch or mashable or the new york times, people will not believe the millions of likes.

  29. Arielle1601 says:
    11/03/2011 at 16:44

    I agree. cs was really helpful. At first i was concerned that the fans don’t seemed to be coming but he said its becos they send real fans and not the scammy bots which might get u banned so it takes more time. he said they have to send and send kinda whatisit? organically and get the fans to gradaully stick. Well finally they did and i’m happy i stuck with them :)

  30. Dan says:
    15/03/2011 at 12:21

    We have tried most of these sites but the best results we have recieved was from www.premiumfans.net . They took about 3 weeks, but the fans were very good quality and they have a money back guarantee. Most these other sites are charging very little because they are providing fake profiles which is worthless.

  31. Vimal says:
    13/04/2011 at 02:09

    Great post! Thank you for this list of various FB fans providers :)

  32. Scott says:
    13/05/2011 at 03:39

    The only service that I have found that 1. Delivers 2. You can contact 3. Is run by a big company and can be verified 4. Has a great reptutation….is Blumpo.com All these other fans services running dodgy websites and spammy domains should be stayed clear of. I have ordered numerous times them and I am a raving fan…pardon the pun.

  33. Excalibur says:
    24/05/2011 at 11:51

    Hi, looking for FB fans, any reasonable offer? I like offer of Huss but you never provided a contact.

  34. Diamond says:
    25/05/2011 at 20:35

    I need likes for a contest just need about 200 any good sources? need by 5th of may

  35. Ryan Oneil says:
    07/06/2011 at 03:52

    Hi! I bought a package from facebook champions and paid only $25 for 1000 fans and I got them in one day. Pretty good in my opinion!

  36. daniel says:
    18/06/2011 at 05:57

    I just 690 facebook likes/fans for $5 on http://fiverr.com its the best place..those companys $149 is a rip off who ever buy that is dumb.

  37. tre says:
    26/06/2011 at 06:41

    I was skeptical until reading all the posts. What if you have a website that can hit all demographics and could possible become a customer?? Would you think its a good idea then ??

  38. Steve G says:
    06/07/2011 at 16:37

    WOW Didn’t know this was around unbelievable wat ppl do to be Liked….

  39. Mitsos4 says:
    06/07/2011 at 16:44

    these prices are a bit high but whats $100 dollars these days…… id purchase 500 likes why not….when it comes to facebook and Ur business page 500 or 1000 followers is really good….guaranteed to get more followers

  40. JC says:
    07/07/2011 at 12:54

    I also don’t see the value of sites like these. I mean, what level of interests are you going to get if you have to pay these people to like your page? Are they going to visit your site or buy things from you? Probably not.

  41. Mark says:
    24/08/2011 at 22:30

    This is really interesting and useful stuff. We are launching a new business so will need all the likes we can get, I’m off to try some of this, wish us luck!

  42. Aurelius says:
    25/08/2011 at 16:29

    Hi guys

    Are you know any free service to increase facebook likes. If yes please tell me

  43. Yash says:
    29/08/2011 at 18:35

    We need large amount of worldwide fans and also Targeted fans also..

    Please mail me Interested people.

    Thanks
    Yash

  44. sajeev says:
    07/09/2011 at 22:18

    reading all this, i am now confused which to use…

  45. Manuel says:
    22/03/2012 at 17:03

    I have a german site where ppl can get them for free.

  46. buyfanslike says:
    02/05/2012 at 11:20

    very good information, now some of 10 sites mentioned above discontinued their service because facebook is more strict and make buy sell fans getting harder

  47. fblike says:
    14/05/2012 at 11:06

    I like this post. This is good for those who want to know about facebook. Facebook is also good for promote your business.

  48. gus says:
    04/09/2012 at 18:47

    Of course you can’t be sure if you are paying for such a service.
    But if you are a new company that need to known in a short period of time you can buy those services.

  49. Jeffrey Mckenna says:
    20/11/2012 at 00:31

    I also have a review site where you can compare the prices of some of the top ranked Google sites for purchasing Facebook likes.

  50. Luca says:
    25/02/2013 at 00:48

    what i know that people get paid for facbook likes since i paid to get likes.

    two month ago, i created facebook page and now i have more than 15,600 likes. sure nothing for free, I paid 1 USD for each 40 likes on average of 250 like per day through Web Identity 4 Social Promotion.

  51. buyfacebookfans says:
    13/03/2013 at 01:22

    very good information, now some of 10 sites mentioned above discontinued their service because facebook is more strict and make buy sell fans getting harder

  52. Desenia says:
    22/03/2013 at 23:57

    I have also used the services of Websolutions.pro, services of this site are good but I didn’t get much satisfactions.

  53. >Click here says:
    28/03/2013 at 13:54

    Must and Should before buying Facebook Fans:

    – check the pricing..
    -check whether the profiles are active..
    -check pricing because everyone claim to give real but they won’t…
    -real fans grow gradually not by software push.

    Most importantly it depends on the content and users are generally only joining the page if they like it. Otherwise they will not join in the first place.

    Thanks

  54. Tim says:
    30/03/2013 at 03:53

    Anybody know, which service is tested and proven to work for targeted European fans, possibly for scented candles fans?

  55. Reshu says:
    09/04/2013 at 17:03

    I purchased 10,000 facebook likes, because the price was so low and i was skeptical! to my surprise though, i received all 10,000 facebook fans and am very pleased. I have now placed an order for 20,000 likes, dont let me down!

  56. Dutt says:
    24/04/2013 at 11:41

    Yeah, very right said I have purchased 50,000 likes. This service is really nice. I also like this web.

  57. AbhiM says:
    02/11/2013 at 14:19

    I want to have 1000 customers from USA. Please let me know the price….

  58. Steve says:
    04/02/2014 at 00:01

    Avoid this site at all costs, their terms of use state they make no promises for anything ever.

  59. Narendra says:
    20/07/2014 at 00:14

    seems this approach is not appropriate for good bloggers.

  61. focifo says:
    02/11/2014 at 10:27

    This femininity – a natural charm, complemented by bright and showy clothes. If you are inspired chic world of stars and you are ready to engage the rave man’s views,

  62. Ofir says:
    19/11/2014 at 15:30

    I bought Facebook likes for PR to my friend rock band and got more than 7000 likes in two days :) I used www.traffic55.com and got what I need.
    Now if someone see my page with a lots of likes he will probably stay longer.

  63. BuyFacebookFriends says:
    26/11/2014 at 17:31

    MoreFansForYou.com has a genuine Facebook Friends suggestion service.

    Friends are different than (website) Likes which are different than Fans (Facebook page likes).

    You cannot treat these services all the same…

    Cheers!

  64. victor says:
    16/05/2017 at 14:33

    I need USA facebook friends only,

