Pingomatic & Other 1-Click Ping Tools to Update Search Engines, RSS Trackers

Blog and Ping! Surely many of you use Pingomatic to update multiple search engines, RSS feed tracking services and blog directories about your latest blog article. There are many ping lists available and many pinging tools which can do this in one click.

Pinging lets dozens of services which specifically track and connect blogs to know you’ve updated so they can come check you out. I was using Pingomatic for several months, but maybe it has become so popular with bloggers, that it many times does not connect for me or works very slow. So what are alternatives to Pingomatic?

Ping-o-matic Alternatives

Pingomatic an ping many common services like Weblogs, Newsgator, Pubsub etc.  as well as Specialized services like Rubhub and blogshares.

Pingomatic

So I set out to look for alternative pinging services that ping or notify a number of blogging services that keep track of weblogs and publish them. By pinging, you let the services know that your blog has been updated and hence, they crawl and index your site, publishing your blog contents, thus increasing your blog’s popularity.

Remember pinging is important if you use feedburner feed since feedburner will come crawling around after you ping it and update your feed with the latest content. And based on its content other blog tracking services will update.

Free One Click Multiple Blog Services Pingback Tools

  • Pingomatic – the most popular. Pings several popular services and specialized services. Create a bookmark for each ping url.
  • Pingoat – Pings a huge collection of 52 blogging services, including special services and non english tracking services. You can easily select all services by selecting the category.
  • King Ping – Pings multiple services – 18 in all. Easy to check and uncheck boxes. And you can also create a bookmark with your settings. It has now become a paid service.
  • Blogflux Pinger – Pings 32 services, including several specialized services and language specific services too.
  • Feedshark – Ping, submit, & promote your blog, feed, or podcast for free to multiple services.
  • Ping The Empire – Pings 18 common blog tracking services.
  • Pingates – pings 37 services including several many Japanese ones
  • Ping.In – notifies several Blog Search Engines and blog directories, much like pingoat.
  • Autopinger – will automatically ping your selected blog services. Has a XML-RPC interface too.

Do you know about WordPress Pinging Lists – which help to ping update services smartly. Please let me know of more services which I can add to this list and keep it updated. Till then Blog and ping! [This post is regularly updated.]

61 comments on “Pingomatic & Other 1-Click Ping Tools to Update Search Engines, RSS Trackers

  1. Anonymous says:
    03/09/2005 at 17:53

    Pingoat sometimes categorizes the regular blogs as splogs!

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2005 at 01:32

    Pingoat can be a real pain sometimes.

    Yesterday, I had to wait around 2 minutes for Pingoat to finish. Several of my friends had to wait over 5 minutes!

    I myself would only recommend Pingoat to someone who happens to have lots of free time to spare.

    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    05/09/2005 at 04:50

    I think pingoat is overkill. I mean do I really need to submit my english speaking blog to all of those foreign services????? lol

    Reply
  4. FeedShot Support says:
    24/09/2005 at 22:10

    We’ve just released a beta version of our new service called FeedShot, that submits your blog to a number of different blog search engines for free.

    We’re adding new search engines daily. Check us out at: www.feedshot.com.

    Reply
  5. Marshall Kirkpatrick says:
    26/09/2005 at 04:48

    Actually, if you use Feedburner you don’t need to ping anymore…they now provide a customizable automatic pinging service any time you post a new blog article. i wrote about it on my site yesterday, http://marshallk.blogspot.com

    That said, my second choice is pingoat.

    Reply
  6. Ambrotose Complex says:
    21/10/2005 at 20:29

    Great List and I applaude you for making it available to us..Blogs are truly changing the landscape!

    Reply
  7. Joseph Scott says:
    11/11/2005 at 00:20

    I recently released another alternative to Pingomatic called PINGQueue (http://www.pingqueue.com/). It offers services similar to Pingomatic along with a history of your pings with responses from the services that received it.

    Reply
  8. elvira black says:
    28/12/2005 at 13:28

    thanks–this was a great public service.

    Since you mentioned Pingoat, I tried that first, but it “blacklisted” my site, i guess thinking it might be spam (it’s an absolutely legit blog). But I tried another one on your list and it worked…yay! It’s so frustrating when Ping o Matic is on the fritz, so I”m glad I found your post here.

    Reply
  9. Frank says:
    31/03/2006 at 23:13

    Pingoat has turned into a real advertising trap!

    Reply
  10. Mark says:
    06/04/2006 at 03:12

    UPDATE:

    Pingoat now pings 52 services.

    PingMyBlog is now Blogflux Pinger.

    Feed Shark now offers full automation. Podcast support has also been implemented.

    Reply
  11. QuickOnlineTips says:
    06/04/2006 at 13:17

    Thanks Mark for the update and your time. The post has been updated.

    Reply
  12. oliver says:
    19/06/2006 at 23:34

    very helpfull list thank you!
    is there a php script or something that could do all them automatically?

    Reply
  13. kurniawan says:
    21/06/2006 at 12:14

    Hi,

    Nice list

    How can i utilize the list and put it in my wordpress so that it will ping everytime I post in my blog

    thx

    Reply
  14. vinson says:
    27/07/2006 at 21:18

    I have launched a new free blog and podcast ping service at http://autopinger.com that auto-pings blogs and podcasts. It basically handles the ping management for bloggers and podcasters.

    Reply
  15. youlaida says:
    05/08/2006 at 07:32

    Great tool, Vinson! I bet your autopinger would kill the rest of the ping services by offering auto pinging. I have to say it’s AWESOME!

    Reply
  16. John Bokma says:
    04/10/2006 at 08:28

    I have written a simple Perl script that pings several services and can easily be extended: Ping your blog via XML-RPC to update services with Perl.

    It can, for example, be called via cron.

    Reply
  17. disappointed says:
    20/10/2006 at 05:12

    I am disappointed that I fell for this. I used Feedshark not knowing too much about how it would work out. Shortly afterwards I received, for the first time, my first fishing ad which appeared in my blog stats as a user visiting my page. When I checked to see where it had originated from I was taken to a dodgy page which asked for my email before I could proceed and further investigations took me to a company advertising it’s services. From where I am sitting this looks and smells like a scam.

    I would like to know how to remove my details from feed shark.

    Reply
  18. James says:
    20/10/2006 at 19:00

    Dumb question, but would it be fruitful to utilize more than one ping service? I’m just getting started and am new, but it seems like if it’s redundant, it could potentially black-ball you as a blogger (in the search engines anyway)

    Reply
  19. Patrick says:
    30/10/2006 at 21:52

    http://pingates is one of ping service

    Reply
  20. Kate says:
    31/10/2006 at 10:38

    Great post!

    disappointed > I’ve been using Feed Shark for almost a year now, and haven’t experienced any problems…

    Reply
  21. Liam says:
    01/11/2006 at 01:42

    I agree with Kate. I too have been using Feedshark for quite a while now – without any problems.

    lol @ disappointed. I assume you’re referring to “referer spam”, right?

    FYI, referer spam is quite common. If the legitimate search engine spiders can find your site, I’m sure it wouldn’t be too hard for a few spam spiders/bots to find your site as well! ;)

    Read this: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Referer_spam

    Cheers!

    Reply
  22. Adam says:
    16/11/2006 at 14:23

    I wonder if there is any plugin to do it.

    Reply
  23. r00t9 says:
    03/12/2006 at 16:30

    this service looks neat http://ping.in/

    Reply
  24. KC says:
    16/12/2006 at 01:48

    blogomatic is defunct — points people to feedburner now

    Reply
  25. armier says:
    04/05/2007 at 19:46

    1 always use autopinger when pinging to search engine

    thanks

    Reply
  26. Cloudwalker says:
    04/08/2007 at 05:52

    Thanks for the ping list :) Just ran them all now.. Will see how it goes!

    Reply
  27. myregion86 says:
    06/08/2007 at 09:57

    good article, nice services, but pingoat is stupid(my blog=splog) no way.

    Reply
  28. slotvent says:
    05/09/2007 at 21:40

    If you ping too many times does it mark you as spam ?

    Reply
  29. satya says:
    08/09/2007 at 20:02

    That’s great list but also we can use the Pingshot that is inbuilt with feedburner.

    Reply
  30. News girl says:
    25/02/2008 at 22:12

    Blogflux Pinger restricted to its members.

    Reply
  31. Sarah says:
    20/04/2008 at 05:11

    “Ping The Empire” doesn’t seem to work anymore.

    Reply
  32. Tonya says:
    13/07/2008 at 00:16

    Hey – thanks! I’ve been looking for alternatives to both pingomatic and pingoat, and these are very very helpful!!

    Reply
  33. Deden says:
    17/07/2008 at 09:45

    I think autopinger.com is not available again. I only see this messege in my firefox browser :

    “This IP address cannot be used for browsing.

    This hosting account is either Expired or you are browsing to an IP that is not enabled for browsing. To quickly resolve this problem, please contact our hosting support team. (Note, you must be a webhosting customer of Webhost4life.com in order to contact technical support.)”

    Reply
  34. lenita says:
    20/07/2008 at 14:22

    Finally, i found this ping service list. Thank you. I’m newbie blogging with wordpress blog. And i’ve looking for list of ping service like your article. And this ping service list is very helpfull for me.

    Once again Thank you
    Regard From lenitha

    Reply
  35. jaime says:
    19/10/2008 at 20:52

    You can also try my free online tool “Blog Pinger” at http://techhub.qsh.in

    Reply
  36. Gary says:
    27/10/2008 at 08:27

    Found your site on google when i searching “blog service pinging”. Awesome. When i see this list, i was surprise because this is the complete big list. This list is totally what i need.
    Keep up the great work, you are providing a great resource on the Internet here!”
    especially about ping service. I will heck this list one by one now. Thanks for you.

    Reply
  37. Wilma says:
    14/11/2008 at 02:34

    Im really new to bloggingand trying to wrap my head around it. Everytime i use pingoat and pingomatic it tells me too slow down cowboy or “Oopsie!
    You cant ping the ‘same blog’ so often. Give pingoat some rest!” (pingoat said this the first time i used it)

    I use blogspot as my host.

    If anyone can give me advice Id really appreciate it.

    Reply
  38. QuickOnlineTips says:
    14/11/2008 at 16:59

    Wilma – Ping only once. If you click it too often, you get that message.

    Reply
  39. Rio says:
    10/01/2009 at 05:55

    I found a good free ping sevice. pingler.com. I try it and the result is not far away with pingomatic or pingoat.

    Thanks

    Reply
  40. ray says:
    18/01/2009 at 15:49

    yeah i will try that things
    Thanks for the Info

    Reply
  41. Anthony M says:
    26/01/2009 at 23:55

    I am currently using an automated pinging service through BlogBuzzer.com and it ping my blogs on a weekly basis.

    Reply
  42. John L says:
    13/05/2009 at 22:50

    I have asked several times in other comments and in other blogs with the same topic: What about PingThatBlog! ? Why do everybody forgot about it? It has several features that others haven’t got.
    try it : www.pingthatblog.com

    Reply
  43. Eli the Computer Guy says:
    16/05/2009 at 00:48

    I have found that pingoat does not seem to work at all. I now primarily use AutoPinger. It seems to work great, and it least it pretends like it’s doing something

    Reply
  44. xminiature says:
    06/07/2009 at 06:54

    I`ve used this list in wordpress. Thanks a lot.

    Reply
  45. repairmanualsonline says:
    31/01/2010 at 23:03

    Does anyone know of measurable results from this “pinging”? I mean, does it help people searching for the sites?

    Reply
  46. Andy says:
    17/03/2010 at 11:54

    Just an update:

    “Pingoat”, “Blogflux Pinger”, “BlogBlip”, and “Ping The Empire” no longer work.

    Reply
  47. Kavita says:
    19/08/2010 at 17:33

    Thanks for the great ping list

    Reply
  48. Steffen says:
    04/11/2010 at 18:08

    Pingler.com is good 89 blogging services

    Reply
  49. Zoey says:
    03/09/2011 at 18:27

    Feed Shark is still the best. I love it!

    Reply
  50. Krishoo says:
    03/10/2012 at 01:30

    Great Ping site list. Thank you..

    Reply
  51. Dorina says:
    25/10/2012 at 02:46

    I need it this list. I like your post. Thanks a lot.

    Reply
  52. Charan says:
    13/03/2013 at 20:10

    My choice is pingoat

    thank you for giving great list

    Reply
  53. ataur says:
    18/03/2013 at 15:49

    i have a good html design blog but not rich

    Reply
  54. Mahendra says:
    13/02/2014 at 11:38

    My site traffic sudden doping, After Ping its again increasing, Please tell me there is any tool for ping permanently a site ?

    Reply
  55. Fawad Naveed says:
    22/01/2016 at 21:52

    I used to ping my blog only through pingomatric but it is good to see that there are many other sites too…!!

    Reply
  56. Arjun mahishi says:
    12/04/2016 at 20:30

    Hi chandra,
    I have actually worked up a python script that automatically triggers ping-o-matic ping tool every 30 min. I thought it would be relevant to share this here. It is a simple python script which is running on a cloud platform called heroku. So every 30min it pings all the search engines listed on ping-o-matic. In case you are interested to know more, go to http://teckguide.blogspot.com/2016/03/ping-o-matic-python.html

    Reply
  57. CAKARAN says:
    27/04/2016 at 18:33

    I always to ping my blog only through pingomatric but it is good to see that there are many other sites too

    Reply
  58. Mrsheikh says:
    30/08/2016 at 23:26

    I found a good free ping sevice. pingler.com. I try it and the result is not far away with pingomatic or pingoat.

    Thanks

    Reply
  59. Govind Vyas says:
    18/10/2016 at 11:11

    I have been in the industry for more than seven years, To be frank, I can’t remember those days I started using ping service but I definitely remember that first was Pingomatic, It has delivered always positive crawling. Every tool has few drawbacks and Pingomatic is one of them but, still it’s my favourite :) followed by feedshark. Anyway Thank you Chandra to provide healthy list which I’ll give a try.

    Reply
  60. imelda says:
    27/10/2016 at 06:01

    I often do a ping your blog every few days using pingomatric and the result is very good for the progress of my blog.
    Thank you and success always

    Reply
  61. Drinly.com says:
    16/01/2017 at 17:40

    Thanks you. Does anyone know of measurable results from this “pinging”? I mean, does it help people searching for the sites?

    Reply

