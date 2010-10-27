10 Reasons Why Your Blog is Not Doing Well

Guest post by Naveen Kulkarni. You had lot of enthusiasm when you started your blog and it has been quite sometime now. However you find that your blog is not getting much traffic and you are clueless why your hard work is not getting noticed. You are disheartened and disappointed. In short, your blog is not doing well.

Dear newbie, what is happening to you is normal. Now give a break to your disappointment. Take a look at below checklist whether you are committing below 10 mistakes? If yes then reverse them and see the results yourselves.

1) Your writing is good but not interesting

You have added considerable amount of content to your blog but if it is not told in interesting manner, it won’t hold the visitors. Remember, it’s important to attract the traffic. But what is more important is to retain the readers. Your writing should convert casual visitors into loyal readers.

Brush up your writing style. Brainstorm and find irresistible headlines. Add images. Use bullets points where required. Make your writing interesting. I hope you got my point.

2) You are spending lot of time in Design and Dressing up your blog

My dear, it’s important that your blog should look good and slick. But blogs are meant to be read not seen. Even search engines will not see your blog. They read your blog as if it is a plain text. Now you decide where you should be spending your online time. Chose a design and add basic widgets and stick to it. Focus on writing, just writing.

3) You think that your post is not unique

You found a great tip from your friend who uses some software utility and recommends to you. It’s really useful and inspires you to create a blog post on it. You create the blog post nicely and before hitting the publish button, you do this mistake.

You Search in Google about this utility to find out whether already somebody has written about it. To your horror, you find that there are thousands of blog entries already about this tool. You drop your blog post thinking that why should you write about this since there are already so many entries in web. Please don’t do this mistake .

I suggest you to continue writing about this. You need to write your own opinion and usefulness about this product in your own manner. Express your views on this. Don’t think that you are duplicating the content. You are not. Now, if it starts happening for your each and every post that you find thousands of blog entries already for your every new blog post, then I would like to ask you a question. Have you chosen your blog niche correctly?

4) Your blog doesn’t have subscription links and social sharing buttons

An easy to miss feature. Do offer subscription by Email and RSS. Create a page named Subscribe and keep these links well placed. Also don’t forget to add social sharing buttons for each of your posts. People like to share the good stuff.

That’s the reason web has been a tremendous success. Don’t under-estimate the power of sharing. A good place to start with social buttons is ShareThis. Just create an account and copy paste the code in your blog template.

5) You are not setting target dates for your blog’s growth

Agreed. Blogging is fun and there is no one to ask you if you don’t write for a week or even a month. There is no pressure of work. Having said this, let’s go back to your original idea where in you’re dreamed of making your blog a great online venture. You wanted make your mark in blogosphere. Set targets for yourself for blogging activities.

Put a small notice board in your home and set realistic and achievable targets. Let us say 2 posts every week and 5 comments every day and 1 guest post every week and make sure that your meet the target. This will bring you wonderful results. Consistency is key.

6) You are not writing guest posts for other blogs

There you go. In a while, write on other high traffic blogs. It can do wonders to your own blog. People will notice you and will check your blog. I guest blog on couple of websites including QuickOnlineTips. They produce amazing results. If you possess caliber of writing for a website called AListApart then there is nothing like that. It can make you a star.

7) You think commenting on other blogs is waste of time

Never even think something like this. Commenting on other blogs is free, effective way of getting quality back links. But again its quality comments that fetch quality traffic. Even top bloggers never forget to comment on other blogs.

8) You are not active on social forums

Face book, twitter and others can make your killer articles go viral. Be active and promote your blog there.

9) You underestimate the power of email marketing

Email rules. There is no harm in sending your blog’s updates through emails to your friends and relatives. They may share your article via social tools.

10) You want things to work fast and get quick success

They will not. Remember, you are operating your blogging business alone. You are the one who is taking care of all departments of your blog including writing, design and promotion. Things will take time and be patient. Patience is a virtue. Soon you will see good signs of expected results in your blogging venture

Good Luck. You may want to implement point 7 right now.

This article is written by Naveen Kulkarni, a Blogger who writes about Personal Development, innovative ideas and Blogging Tips on his Blog called Winning Ideas.

This is a guest article and represents opinions of the guest author