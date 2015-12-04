How to Make Google Default Search Engine in Microsoft Edge Browser

By 04-12-2015   ComputersGoogleTutorials
Windows 10 came with Microsoft edge browser preloaded, but uses Bing as the default search engine. If you want to make Google the default search engine, you will have to do some settings changes in the Microsoft edge browser.

Go to the three dots on the right side of the Microsoft edge browser, and choose the settings option.

bing settings

In the settings menu, then choose ‘View advanced settings’. Now you need to go to the option which shows “Search in the address bar with”. Here you will find that Bing is the default search engine. Choose to add a new search engine by clicking ‘Add new’.

browser search

Now you will be provided a large number of choices which can be added, like Git Hub or Google or Wikipedia and so on. Now you can choose Google.com as your default search provider and added as default.

default search engine

So that’s it. Now next time you search for a keyword in the Microsoft edge browser address bar, it will use Google as the default search engine instead of Bing.

24 comments on “How to Make Google Default Search Engine in Microsoft Edge Browser

  1. dna says:
    05/12/2015 at 15:58

    It is not easy to change settings in Microsoft Edge.

    Reply
  2. Mani says:
    26/12/2015 at 12:16

    Thanks for the tips dude. But i switched to Chrome browser nowadays .:)

    Reply
  3. larisa says:
    30/12/2015 at 01:29

    Yes thinking of putting a search engine default Google will right Google is the global leader

    Reply
  4. winecooler says:
    08/01/2016 at 00:50

    Edge just stopped working after a few minutes of playing with it on a Surface Pro 1. All of the store apps that depend upon it’s rendering engine (including the store itself) also no longer work, and no search options come up even though the search was used. GRRR.

    Reply
  5. Prerna says:
    27/01/2016 at 21:50

    I always wanted to make Google my default browser, thank you so much for this.

    Reply
  6. Hotel near kasauli says:
    03/02/2016 at 14:43

    Hello,
    Thanks for sharing important point with us. Now i can make my google chrome as default search in windows 10.
    Yours faithfully
    Manjinder Singh

    Reply
  7. sam says:
    18/02/2016 at 11:52

    Nice post. I was trying to change home page but didn’t how to change, but this article helped me a lot.

    Reply
  8. tariq says:
    20/02/2016 at 16:42

    Simple and an easy to help this post that how to change our settings

    Reply
  9. Roger Olowski says:
    29/02/2016 at 13:18

    Not much of a surprise that Microsoft would make it a little tricky to get google as a default search provider. Considering they probably want to promote Bing (or Internet Explorer) with their Windows products.

    Reply
  10. Aslam says:
    19/03/2016 at 15:16

    These are great things to refresh the knowledge. its really good to know. Great !

    Reply
  11. Mungurul Alam says:
    23/03/2016 at 09:18

    Making Google Default Search Engine in Microsoft Edge Browser is a good way. Thanks to admin for sharing this post.

    Reply
  12. Emi Ku says:
    25/03/2016 at 18:26

    Today I got problem of browser as in microsoft browser Google was not default so started looking for how to fix it and found this steps .Thanks you made my day

    Reply
  13. Heman Kumar Arya says:
    27/04/2016 at 18:03

    Awesome post. Will you please tell me how to change homepage, btw this is really helpfull for me. You helped me alot so I just wanna say thanks to you. I’ll definitely gonna bookmark your blog.
    Thank you. :-)

    Reply
  14. Ian Luis says:
    28/04/2016 at 13:49

    I’m curious to find out what blog system, you are utilizing? I’m having some minor security problems with my latest website and I would like to find something safer. Do you have any suggestions?

    Reply
  15. Idigihub says:
    28/04/2016 at 19:31

    Good one..
    Is there any way to remove the search engines which are loaded on browsers by some downloads; they are either not visible in settings?

    Reply
  16. Silvy Novita says:
    05/05/2016 at 12:58

    That’s a kind of information; i have been looking for. Last month i have installed windows 10 on my laptop. From that time i was facing the this problem. As per the above mentioned process; i finally able to set google as my default web browser. P. Chandra; thanks for sharing this great info . love the way you have write all this. i always like your approach of becoming the part of solution rather than problem.

    Reply
  17. Mario Nimal says:
    08/05/2016 at 17:08

    Speaking of Microsoft Edge browser what do you like about it versus other browsers? Does it indeed have an “edge”?

    Reply
  18. john smith says:
    13/05/2016 at 16:46

    Considering they probably want to promote Bing or Internet Explorer with their Windows products.

    Reply
  19. Roniey Brown says:
    01/06/2016 at 15:28

    thanks for help bro…. i was wondering for a long.

    Reply
  20. Tarun Rawat says:
    11/11/2016 at 21:23

    Hello,

    Now finally i can set default google chrome in windows 10.

    Thank’s bro

    Reply
  21. Neng says:
    12/11/2016 at 12:46

    Windows 10 is a dramatic improvement over 8x and so far I haven’t had much to complain about, except the search. So, the first thing I always do is change the default search engine to Google. Thanks!

    Reply
  22. Pragati Udyog says:
    14/11/2016 at 18:11

    yeah, Thank you for sharing such a valuable information. I have always confused while setting up the google as the default web browser.

    Reply
  23. Atul Mandal says:
    24/11/2016 at 14:51

    Thanks for this helpful tips. Microsoft edge browser is new for me. this tips are working for me. Thanks.

    Reply
  24. Shailesh chaudhary says:
    26/11/2016 at 23:53

    Thanks for this Information . But i have question related to google default search. Sir actually I Set Google as a default o google chrome. But why Automatic Yahoo Set Chrome default browser .

    Reply

