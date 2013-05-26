How to Modify Adsense Code for Responsive Design

Google Adsense now allows you to modify Adsense ad code to meet responsive design requirements. A lot of websites like us have switched to responsive design, which allows the same site design to adjust to varying screens size resolutions (as on mobile device browsers) using CSS. Now even Google recommends you use a responsive design instead of creating a separate mobile site to meet specifications of mobile browsers.

So how will 728px  wide banner ads look  when the screen size is 500px –  it will cause horizontal scrolling and will ruin your responsive mobile design experience. Webmasters long wanted an easier way to switch large ads sizes to smaller ad sizes seamlessly on small screen resolutions. Many site owners tried javascripts to detect screen size and change the ad code or use display:none to hide Adsense units at different screens sizes. Even we tried this.  The Adsense team was listening … and they advise that using CSS to hide the ad is not a good idea. So now what…

Adsense Code for Responsive Design

Lets say you have a wide 1000px wide single column design and display a large 728px wide banner below the article. Normally your Adsense code looks like this when inserted in html code

<script type="text/javascript">
google_ad_client = "ca-publisher-id";
google_ad_slot = "1212121212";
google_ad_width = 728;
google_ad_height = 90;
}
</script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="http://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">
</script>

The Adsense team officially suggests you use this code to meet the requirements of responsive design, you can modify Adsense code like this.

<script type="text/javascript">
google_ad_client = "ca-publisher-id";
width = document.documentElement.clientWidth;
google_ad_slot = "1212121212";
google_ad_width = 728;
google_ad_height = 90;
if (width < 750) {
google_ad_slot = "3434343434";
google_ad_width = 468;
google_ad_height = 60;
}
if (width < 500) {
google_ad_slot = "2323232323";
google_ad_width = 300;
google_ad_height = 250;
}
</script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="http://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js">
</script>

What this code will do is that when the screen is <750 px, it will switch this to a 468px wide smaller banner, and when the screen size is less than 500px, it displays a mobile 300px wide ad. Amazing!

No CSS tweaks and no extra javascript. You can choose different ad sizes to fit different  screen resolutions per your site design.

Remember earlier Google Adsense had helped Adsense publishers modify code for A/B testing to find which ads have higher CTR. I think it was a very essential move that Google Adsense officially allowed this code change, as many possible Adsense modification codes were appearing online to fix responsive design issues and webmasters were confused which code to use, just in case it violates Adsense terms of service.  Try this now and improve your responsive web design.

  4. P. Chandra says:
    27/05/2013 at 21:14

    It is very essential to get the right ad sizes for great responsive designs.

    Reply
  8. Pramod says:
    29/05/2013 at 14:17

    Wont my adsense account get banned after i modify the adsense code?

    Reply
    • P. Chandra says:
      24/06/2013 at 23:51

      Adsense officially allows you to modify ad code for responsive design only. And this is the only acceptable way it can be done.

      Reply
    • Joy says:
      15/04/2014 at 08:46

      Really an awesome tutorial!! Have been all over the internet but never such an detailed guide on Adsense and its small techniques. Wonderful !!

      Reply
    • Manpreet says:
      18/12/2013 at 17:43

      Yup ! It's true Prakash. Responsive Ads helps in increasing revenue and site load time too. And now you can generate Responsive Ads directly from your Google Adsense Dashboard.

      Reply
    • P. Chandra says:
      07/12/2013 at 22:50

      The themes maybe responsive, but for the ads to be responsive you need to get the adsense code. We are also using responsive adsense ads.

      Reply
  24. Dlan says:
    08/12/2013 at 22:29

    Responsive ad is good for various devices but I think that is an important feature that ad size should change according to the screen orientation. Yet this is very good feature as many people are going for mobile and tablet day by day.

    Reply
    • P. Chandra says:
      09/12/2013 at 19:56

      The adsense size does not change right now if your rotate the screen … though they promise to implement it soon.

      Reply
    • P. Chandra says:
      17/02/2014 at 12:21

      Responsive ads lead to higher earning as responsive ads blend better with mobile designs.

      Reply
    • P. Chandra says:
      08/03/2014 at 18:49

      Responsive ads are essential now as most site visitors access via tablets and mobile devices.

      Reply
