5 Best Free jQuery CDN’s

By Posted 2015 Updated   Blogging

Which is the most popular and best jQuery CDN to load jQuery free? jQuery is possibly the most common script which powers million of websites and allows sites to create amazing effects and engage users with interactive experiences.

jQueryIt is always a good idea to use jQuery hosted from a free CDN and a popular CDN such that your site loads faster and users across the globe can load the script faster from the CDN server nearest to their geographic location. Moreover, it also ensures the script is already cached in your users browsers by visiting previous sites loading this script and ensures your site loads even faster.

The typical way to load jQuery is in your site footer at the end after all content is loaded. The code wil typically look like this.
<script src="http://jQUERY-CDN-URL"></script>

Best jQuery CDN

So here are the best jQuery CDNs you can try…

1. jQuery Site 
From the official site. They have noted however  that MaxCDN hosts jQuery and not jQuery servers.

<script src="//code.jquery.com/jquery-3.2.1.min.js"></script>

2. Google Developer Hosted Libraries
This is possibly the most popular jQuery CDN and since most people use it, there are higher chances this is already cached, and of course Google is expected to have great uptimes and reliability

<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.2.1/jquery.min.js"></script>

3. Microsoft Ajax CDN
This harnesses the power of the Microsoft servers and assures a fast loading experience. We posted earlier that this is the fastest CDN and we are now using this on our site.

<script src="http://ajax.aspnetcdn.com/ajax/jQuery/jquery-3.2.1.js"></script>

4. cdnjs 
It is an extensive javascript library and hosts many scripts and you can try it for a faster jQuery experience. You will need to choose which version you want to load, else all versions are not visible by default. This is powered by Cloudflare.

<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.2.1/jquery.min.js"></script>

5. JSdelivr 
It is another popular javascript library hosting several popular scripts. Here again you have to choose in the menu which version you want to use as all versions are not visible be default. Note it is also powered by MaxCDN and Cloudflare to give you a more secure experience.

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/jquery/3.2.1/jquery.min.js"></script>

Note some have secure https urls and will have added SSL negotiation times. Choose between these and you can check the page speeds to see which works best for your target audience.


15 comments on “5 Best Free jQuery CDN’s

  1. josh says:
    18/09/2015 at 10:24

    This is still good? I usually load the files on the server so I don’t worry.

    Reply
  2. Kazi Mamun says:
    19/09/2015 at 21:35

    i want to make jquery.
    how can i do it?

    Reply
  3. Man says:
    20/09/2015 at 10:24

    Jquery is the most essential to learn for a web designer. I think microsoft ajax CDN is the best one for easy use for the beginner.I also use cdnjs & it’s also better.

    Reply
  4. Rebecca Johnson says:
    23/09/2015 at 11:10

    I have been using JSdelivr and it’s really useful. However, I really want to try Microsoft Ajax CDN . I am really intrigue how fast this CDN compared to what I have right now. Thanks for sharing.

    Rebecca

    Reply
  5. Bharat says:
    25/09/2015 at 17:53

    Thanks for suggesting us all these useful sources for jquery..!!

    Reply
  6. Maria Lucia says:
    30/09/2015 at 06:02

    Very good.

    I’ve had problems with some script on my sites. Some I knew, others not.

    I’ll try.

    Reply
  7. DNA says:
    30/09/2015 at 15:08

    Google Developer Hosted Library is the most popular one many people use this. It is comprehensive.

    Reply
  8. ProApk says:
    30/09/2015 at 16:29

    great info, thanks for sharing chandra. I will try it for my website.

    Reply
  9. Rebecca Johnson says:
    01/10/2015 at 10:20

    Thank you Chandra for sharing these free jQuery CDN. A big help in improving my site.

    Reply
  10. ManMohan Khangarot says:
    01/10/2015 at 13:27

    Hey P Chandra,
    Query Fundamentals is designed to get you comfortable working through common problems you’ll be called upon to solve using jQuery.
    jQuery takes a lot of common tasks that require many lines of JavaScript code to accomplish, and wraps them into methods that you can call with a single line of code.
    Thanks for shared and excellent worked or enjoyed to reading this article too much.

    Reply
  11. Nakul Arora says:
    21/10/2015 at 15:04

    I am using Cloudflare Cdn On My Coupon Website, it works good for me.

    Reply
  12. Nakul Arora says:
    21/10/2015 at 15:07

    thank you very much for sharing this chandra. I will try it for my own website.

    Reply
  13. Mahesh Yadav says:
    27/10/2015 at 22:56

    I generally prefer the Google CDN.

    Reply
  14. Green Life IT says:
    29/10/2015 at 00:34

    I think we should use Google hosted CDN.

    Reply
  15. james says:
    30/06/2017 at 20:50

    Thank you Chandra for sharing these free jQuery CDN. i will implement for my website. A big help in improving my site.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




css.php