Free Download: FarmVille App for iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch

Now play Farmville anywhere! Download Farmville App free for iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch to  enjoy the most popular farming game on your Apple product and enjoy.

Download Farmville App

Remember that a Facebook account is required to play FarmVille.  What can you do with the new Farmville App:

farmville on ipad– Connect to your FarmVille farm on the web!
– Choose from variety of seeds to grow fruits and vegetables!
– Earn coins and XP to decorate /expand your farm.
– Work faster  tractors and seeders, and rear livestock.
– Exclusive iPad/iPhone/iPod items available!
– The more you help your neighbors, the faster you’ll level up.
– Support for multitasking (for iOS4 users only)
– Login to multiple FarmVille accounts using the Logout feature
– Work on Co-op farming jobs
– Crop Mastery, Collectible and Bushel Notifications!
– Use your Biplane and Super Combine!

The latest version of Farmville App by Zynga provides higher resolution graphics for iPad users, improves access to tools and menus on the large iPad screen and features Super Combine support for all devices, with better load time for all devices.

Download Farmville App Free for  iPad,  iPhone, iPod Touch. Do you still want to remove Farmville or fix sync errors?

17 comments on “Free Download: FarmVille App for iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch

  1. Rahul @ MazaKaro says:
    23/10/2010 at 00:47

    Finally !!! I’ll be able to play my favorite online game
    on my ipad without any troubles . Thank you zynga

    Reply
  2. Saket says:
    27/10/2010 at 21:14

    Ah, I hate Farming, I don’t know why people love this game

    Reply
  3. ishaan says:
    30/10/2010 at 08:14

    please i want to download this game

    Reply
  4. caz says:
    19/11/2010 at 18:48

    Hi id like some help in downloading this to my galaxy Samsung tab. Any ideas?

    Reply
  5. William Bach says:
    19/11/2010 at 20:51

    When I play FarmVille on my Ipad it asks me to fresh up my Flash. iPad does not have Flash. Whatvcan I do?

    Reply
  6. Sandra says:
    18/12/2010 at 16:15

    Loaded farmville onto my iPad, does not work!

    Reply
  7. celia says:
    26/12/2010 at 07:40

    I have the cruz ipad and I cant play my farmville any suggestions?

    Reply
  8. Jessica says:
    03/02/2011 at 09:55

    How do I get zynga games like farmville and other games on my samsung captivate galaxy phone?

    Reply
  9. Sheyla says:
    28/06/2011 at 08:39

    I’m always having problems playing farmville in my IPad ..it’s always telling me 2 connect 2 facebook and never connects…any suggestions? Thanks

    Reply
    • marily says:
      18/05/2017 at 07:55

      i haave a problem with Farmville express on my ipad. it keeps saying connect to facebook but never does; have tried on and off for days. What do I do?

      Reply
  10. Berth says:
    12/07/2012 at 02:29

    We are waiting for the download link. Thx

    Reply
  11. Bracgypsy says:
    12/02/2013 at 01:19

    FarmVille really needs to upgrade their technology so we can play FarmVille and other games on our Apple devices. D

    Reply
  12. Selina says:
    08/07/2014 at 01:30

    Omg!!! I love Fv games but so bad can’t download it on my I phone right now :(

    Reply
  13. Connie Ladich says:
    15/02/2015 at 11:34

    I was so excited to hear you could now download FarmVille on my I-pad. I have been waiting for almost two years for this. But it still won’t download, why?????

    Reply
  14. Kathy says:
    03/08/2015 at 09:36

    Why can I not download FarmVille in U.S.?

    Reply
  15. Eileen LeGate says:
    07/08/2015 at 05:43

    Please put FarmVille back for iPad I love FarmVille and I would play FarmVille everyday if I had it on my iPad please put it back thanks

    Reply
  16. Aisha says:
    19/05/2016 at 23:59

    I can’t download FarmVille to my iPad

    Reply

