Free Download: FarmVille App for iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch

Now play Farmville anywhere! Download Farmville App free for iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch to enjoy the most popular farming game on your Apple product and enjoy.

Download Farmville App

Remember that a Facebook account is required to play FarmVille. What can you do with the new Farmville App:

– Connect to your FarmVille farm on the web!

– Choose from variety of seeds to grow fruits and vegetables!

– Earn coins and XP to decorate /expand your farm.

– Work faster tractors and seeders, and rear livestock.

– Exclusive iPad/iPhone/iPod items available!

– The more you help your neighbors, the faster you’ll level up.

– Support for multitasking (for iOS4 users only)

– Login to multiple FarmVille accounts using the Logout feature

– Work on Co-op farming jobs

– Crop Mastery, Collectible and Bushel Notifications!

– Use your Biplane and Super Combine!

The latest version of Farmville App by Zynga provides higher resolution graphics for iPad users, improves access to tools and menus on the large iPad screen and features Super Combine support for all devices, with better load time for all devices.

Download Farmville App Free for iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch. Do you still want to remove Farmville or fix sync errors?