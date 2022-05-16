5 Best Instant Home Delivery Apps for Daily Grocery (2022)

Here are 5 popular 10-min instant home delivery apps to buy groceries online in 2022, common in metro cities like Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, and more. Quick Online Grocery delivery is the need of the hour. Instant Grocery Delivery which promises 10-min delivery or even less is now introduced in most of the big cities making busy life easier. There are 2-hours or same-day delivery apps and next-day early morning delivery apps also.

Door-step delivery apps are seeing a spike due to Covid-19 lockdown and pandemics and online shopping sites have become popular.

1. BlinkIt: Instant Online Grocery Delivery App

Grofers, a popular online grocery delivery app is now Blinkit. It is backed up by Zomato. Blinkit delivers instantly and promises 10-min delivery. Depending on your location it may deliver in less than 10 minutes. Unbelievable, but true.

It has many deals and coupons.

Delivery Time: 10 mins (takes up to 30 mins based on order items and location)

10 mins (takes up to 30 mins based on order items and location) Delivery Modes: Instant grocery delivery

Instant grocery delivery Delivery Charges: ₹5

₹5 Service Timings: 6 am to 12 am

6 am to 12 am Available in : The delivery service is operational in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Haridwar, HR-NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Meerut, Mohali, Mumbai, Panchkula, Pune, UP-NCR, Vadodara, Zirakpur

: The delivery service is operational in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Haridwar, HR-NCR, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Meerut, Mohali, Mumbai, Panchkula, Pune, UP-NCR, Vadodara, Zirakpur Payment Modes: COD | Netbanking | Digital Wallets | UPI | Credit & Debit cards | Paytm | Pay Later

2. Zepto: Groceries 10 Minutes Delivery

Zepto is a Mumbai-based quick commerce startup that operates a 10-min instant grocery delivery service. This app started in 2020. It is very reliable and stocks up maximum essentials.

Drawback: Does not accept Paytm wallet.

Does not accept Paytm wallet. Delivery Time : 10 mins (goes from 5min to 25 mins based on location and traffic)

: 10 mins (goes from 5min to 25 mins based on location and traffic) Delivery Modes : only instant grocery delivery

: only instant grocery delivery Delivery Charges : ₹9-₹35 (depending on the order)

: ₹9-₹35 (depending on the order) Service Timings : 7 am to 1 am

: 7 am to 1 am Available in : Started in areas of Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, and now available in Chennai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Pune, and Noida. It’s coming soon to Kolkata.

: Started in areas of Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, and now available in Chennai, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Pune, and Noida. It’s coming soon to Kolkata. Payment Modes: COD | Netbanking | Digital Wallets | UPI | Credit & Debit cards | Pay Later ( not Paytm)

3. Swiggy Instamart: Daily Essentials App

Swiggy, the food delivery app, has an additional instant delivery service. Swiggy Instamart is available on the homepage of the Swiggy App. Launched in Gurugram and Bangalore in 2020, Swiggy Instamart is now available across 18 cities.

This Instant delivery app gives you a lot of offers and coupons and offers as soon as you open the page, like free deliveries, cash backs, and discounts. Also, there is a membership Swiggy One for unlimited free delivery on orders above ₹99.

Drawback : takes longer to deliver than Zepto and Blinkit

: takes longer to deliver than Zepto and Blinkit Delivery Time : 15-30 minutes (varies based on your location)

: 15-30 minutes (varies based on your location) Delivery Modes : Instant Delivery | Slot Delivery (delivers after min 1.5 hrs)

: Instant Delivery | Slot Delivery (delivers after min 1.5 hrs) Delivery Charges : ₹15- 35 for Instant Delivery | ₹5 for Slot Delivery (hourly slots)

: ₹15- 35 for Instant Delivery | ₹5 for Slot Delivery (hourly slots) Service Timings : 6 am to 11:59 pm Everyday (also operates at late night in select regions)

: 6 am to 11:59 pm Everyday (also operates at late night in select regions) Available in : Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Vizag, Noida, and Pune.

: Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Gurugram, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Vizag, Noida, and Pune. Payment Modes: COD | Netbanking | Digital Wallets | UPI | Credit & Debit cards | Pay Later

4.BigBasket BbNow: Instant Grocery Delivery App

BigBasket now delivers grocery goods found in convenience stores, home essentials, and food supplies to its customers. It is the largest food and grocery store. It delivers in time slots. BigBasket offers the membership BBStar. The members get priority quick delivery slots, discounts, offers, and free delivery.

BigBasket introduces an Instant delivery mode on its app called BBNow. It is operational in fewer areas yet.

Drawback : limited stock than BigBasket store

: limited stock than BigBasket store Delivery time : Slot-based | earliest 4-hour delivery. (10-20min for BbNow)

: Slot-based | earliest 4-hour delivery. (10-20min for BbNow) Delivery Mode : Slot Delivery | Early orders placed get same-day delivery. Orders placed later in the day get delivered the next day. (Instant Delivery for Bbnow)

: Slot Delivery | Early orders placed get same-day delivery. Orders placed later in the day get delivered the next day. (Instant Delivery for Bbnow) Delivery charges : ₹30/- to ₹50/- (free delivery above 400/-)

: ₹30/- to ₹50/- (free delivery above 400/-) Payment Modes : Net banking | Digital Wallets | UPI | Credit & Debit cards | Sodexo| Gift cards | Coupons

: Net banking | Digital Wallets | UPI | Credit & Debit cards | Sodexo| Gift cards | Coupons Available in: Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Delhi, Noida, Mysore, Coimbatore, Vijayawada-Guntur, Kolkata, Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar, Lucknow-Kanpur, Gurgaon, Vadodara, Visakhapatnam, Surat, Nagpur, Patna, Indore, and Chandigarh Tricity city limits.

5. Amazon Fresh Grocery Store: 2 Hour Delivery

Amazon Fresh is a grocery delivery service available to Amazon Prime members in major cities. Earlier it was Amazon Prime Now for prime members of Amazon. It delivers grocery and daily essentials on the same day. It is available on Amazon App itself.

Drawback: Minimum order value for delivery is 200/-

Minimum order value for delivery is 200/- Delivery Time: 30 mins – 2 hours or more

30 mins – 2 hours or more Delivery Modes: instant grocery delivery | slot delivery (3-hr slots). Early orders placed get same-day delivery. Orders placed later in the day get delivered the next day.

instant grocery delivery | slot delivery (3-hr slots). Early orders placed get same-day delivery. Orders placed later in the day get delivered the next day. Delivery Charges: ₹49 | ₹19 (prime members) | free delivery on slots

₹49 | ₹19 (prime members) | free delivery on slots Payment Mode: COD | Credit/Debit card | Net Banking | Digital wallets | Vouchers

COD | Credit/Debit card | Net Banking | Digital wallets | Vouchers Available in: New Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, Thane, Vashi, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Pune, Bangalore, Mysore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Now that we have Instant Delivery Services for less than 10-min, what next is expected to come – Drone Delivery?

All these apps have their advantages and setbacks. Some of them give Instant delivery in less than 10-min but have limited stocks available. Others take a long time like same-day delivery with abundant stocks available. These apps have changed the market and the experience for online Grocery Shopping.

