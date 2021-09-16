How to Export, Print Lastpass Passwords List

Do you want to export Lastpass passwords or print Lastpass passwords list so that you can keep your complex passwords safe offline. We use Lastpass password manager, which is an excellent password management tool which allows you to to save your passwords across websites in a secure and safe manner and use them for one click login online.

Over time your password lists can get so long that you might want to print lastpass generated passwords to backup Lastpass. This is important as just in case you lock lastpass account, lose access or delete Lastpass account or it gets hacked. Printing password list and storing it safely will help you preserve your passwords and help you access websites when last pass is not available. If you generate complex Lasspass passwords by default password generator options, they are impossible to remember anyway.

How to Print Lastpass Passwords List

There is no default button or link to just click print passwords from your Lasspass dashboard.

So here is a step-by-step way to export Lastpass passwords easily in bulk.

1. Lastpass Vault Login

Click the Lastpass Chrome extension icon in your browser toolbar in the top right corner, and click on open my vault. It is assumed you must already be logged in to Lastpass if your icon is showing red square with three white dots. Else Lastpass login screen will appear and ask you to enter Lastpass master password.

2. Export LastPass Passwords

On left hand column option, go to Advanced options > Export.

3. Lasspass Login Prompt

Before Lastpass exports all passwords, it will again recheck the master password login, to confirm your identity and ensure you have access, just in case someone is using a computer with other persons Lastpass auto-loggedin.

4. Lastpass Generated Passwords Excel

The passwords list will be downloaded as an .csv file openable in excel commonly in your Downloads folder. Opening the file will show all your Lastpass usernames, passwords, sites and groupings if any.

NOTE: Print the file and then I suggest you delete this file from your computer. It is not safe to keep this digital passwords file on your computer or Dropbox/Google Drive as if your computer gets hacked, someone can easily login to all your secret accounts and do identity theft or financial transactions if you store your bank login details etc.

Have you done Lastpass backup today!

