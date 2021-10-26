How to Get Dark Mode on SnapChat on Android, iOS (2021)

How to get Dark Mode on Snapchat on Android and iOS devices? While turning on dark mode in iPhone is easy as it is just a tweak of the Snapchat app settings, but it seems the dark mode option is not present in the Android app, and below are some ways people have figured out how to turn on dark mode in Snapchat.

Snapchat is a popular social media platform. It allows users to send images and videos that disappear after a few seconds. Snapchat is most popular with teens and young adults. Snapchat is popular because it encourages users to send images that might be private. The images disappear almost immediately, so if you send something inappropriate, a friend may not see it. Snapchat users are more active on their mobile devices than users of other social media services and Snapchat is the third most used social networking app.

What is Dark Mode?

Dark mode on mobile phones apps allows you to switch between different color palates. A black and white interface can be more comfortable for those with sensitive eyes. If you have a dark mode on, it can be a way to make your interface more comfortable to use. By changing the background color, you can make the interface easier to see. It’s very popular now and most apps and OS support this feature.

How to Get Dark Mode on Snapchat (iPhone)

Turning on dark more on your iPhone just needs a simple confirmation of the app display Settings.

Go to Profile Image > Tap gear icon > Go to My Account Settings

Scroll to ‘App appearance’ then select ‘Always Dark’ which will activate dark mode on Snapchat

How to Get Dark Mode on Snapchat (Android)

It seems that Snapchat has not enabled this App appearance control for dark mode even in the latest version of the Snapchat app. This is surprising because the Snapchat iPhone app supports this feature very well. It is also strange that such a popular app does not support the dark mode feature by default.

Here are some ways you can try …

1. Activate Android OS Dark Theme

You can choose the android settings to activate the dark theme and that will make some menus partially dark but the full dark background will not be activated.

Go to Settings Gear App > Display > Dark Mode

2. Force Dark Mode in Android Developer Options

This article suggests how you can go to the developer options in the android settings and try force dark mode.

This can be activated by going to the About phone > software information > build number > developer options > force dark mode.

3. Enable Dark Mode with Preferences Manager app

This report shows how they used the Preferences Manager app from the Play Store.

Select Snapchat > Open APP_START_EXPERIMENT_PREFS.xml file > Locate “DARK_MODE” flag and set to “ENABLED”.

This accesses the in-development dark mode on Snapchat for Android. They say this dark mode hack is a work and progress and might be inconsistent.

Snapchat should officially roll out the new dark mode on Android. That is the best way.

4. Phone Accessibility Hack – Invert Colors

Another article suggests how to get Dark Mode on Snapchat without App Appearance. They suggest enabling Smart Invert or Color Inversion, an Accessibility feature that automatically inverts the color to switch to Dark Mode in Snapchat.

Go to Settings > System > Accessibility option > Turn on Color Inversion. Another way is via Notifications Pane > Invert Colors

