Jio Phone Next – All About Jio Phone 3

The next Jio Phone 3 is called Jio Phone Next. The upcoming Reliance JioPhone Next is the perfect combination of elegance, style, and functionality. This latest mobile by Reliance Industries in partnership with Google is all set to hit the global tech market soon.

The wonderful 4G handset was unveiled by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Sundar Pichai at the Reliance Industries Limited’s Annual General Meeting conducted on June 24th, 2021. This could be considered as the most affordable smartphone that will be available in a sleek design and multiple color options exclusively for their customers. This is the next launch after the previous 2 versions of Jio Phone and Jio Phone 2.

The mobile is featured to possess integral core components that allow speedy uninterrupted performance. The all-new Jio Phone 3 comes with about 5 inches display screen for a bigger screen view and allows you to project your favorite shows on any Television using Jio Media Cable networking services.

The Jio Phone Next is ultra-affordable, with differentiated and efficient features such as automatic read-aloud of the text from the screen, language translation, smart camera with augmented reality filters, and voice assistants. It’s a great move for those looking to shift from feature phones to smartphones.

Jio Phone Next Specifications

Here are all the available features and specifications of the highly awaited Jio Phone Next.

1. QVGA Display screen

The Jio 3 features a 5-inch QVGA Display screen and TFT touchscreen with QVGA (720 x 1280 pixels) Screen Resolution, which allows you to enjoy your pictures and videos on a bigger screen. This will support an easy and clear view of the pictures and contents while reading.

It will be a true pleasure to watch all your favorite shows and videos (especially IPL online) with sharp accurate sound on bigger screens. Enjoy a better gaming experience on the Jio Phone Next mobile huge screen.

2. Jio Phone Camera

The Jio Phone Next is well equipped with powerful and smart 2 MP front and 5 MP rear cameras that will support diverse photography modes. Portrait mode allows mobile users to capture precious memories with great pictures and automatically blurred background. Some reports suggest the camera could be high as 13MP/8MP as well.

It is a good buy if you see other mobile phones under 10000. Better cameras can be seen in phones under 15000 and phones under 20000.

You can capture wonderful photographs with a night mode that supports capturing brilliant pictures even in low dim light settings.

3. Bigger Storage capacity

The all-new Jio Phone 3 possess mega internal storage capacity of 64GB and 2 GB RAM.

You can now treasure your pictures and videos without any fear of losing them. The mobile also allows you to expand internal storage space up to 128 GB on your mobile and enjoy unlimited access to your valuable files, pictures, and videos.

4. Pragati OS Operating System

The Jio Phone Next is loaded with the excellent world-class Pragati OS operating system, built on top of the Android Go operating system, that allows speedy functionality to your mobile and supports familiar virtual applications such as Twitter, WhatsApp, Facebook, etc. Android Go is a super-fast speed OS, built for smartphones with 2 GB of RAM or less, that runs lighter and saves data.

It is engineered especially for India and is placed on the heart of the Jio Next Phone. It operates similar to Android and allows users to easily download Android apps from the Google Play Store. Thus providing them with the freedom to choose from thousands to lakhs of apps available in the Play Store. It is built to provide access to a seamless experience at an affordable price.

5. Ultimate Qualcomm Processor

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor focuses on delivering optimized location and connectivity technologies. They also support optimization performances of audio, device management, and battery in the device extensively.

The enriched Jio Phone Next is equipped to establish ultimate interaction with the advanced technology in a whole new way.

6. Access to Jio 4G networks

The Jio Phone Next Comes preloaded with a host of Google apps and Jio supporting 4G respectively.

It provides stable and faster data connectivity, which will surely satisfy the demand for faster Internet accessibility. This is equipped to provide outstanding True 4G (LTE Support)with VoLTE HD quality Voice Call and Video call.

7. Jio Voice-first features

Google has also teamed up closely with the Jio team to construct a solid product development with a voice-first feature. This enables Jio Phone 3 users to read content and navigate through the OS system in their comfortable language.

Translate feature will allow the users to understand the content to be translated to the language of their understanding and choice.

8. Jio Voice Assistant

Voice Assistant is designed to help the Jio phone users to operate the mobile and also easily derive content from the search engines in a preferred language in which they are much familiar.

The Read-Aloud feature allows users to listen to any content displayed on their screen to be read out to them in a comfortable language that they can easily understand.

9. Larger Battery

The Jio Phone Next Comes with a preloaded battery with a capacity of 2500 mAh that enables longer hours of talk time. The extraordinary OS system is engineered to offer long life to the battery life extensively.

10. Other features

Other exclusive features loaded on this incredible device include Loudspeaker, Wireless FM Radio, Video Player, Music Player, Indian languages support system, Jio Rail, Jio Cinema, gallery, Torch, alarm calculator, calendar, and more.

What makes Jio Phone 3 better than Jio Phone 2?

Jio Phone 2 was a very popular feature phone, and this Jiophone takes it to the next level.

Touch Screen offers an excellent interaction and responsive experience for the users.

Quad-Core CPU in the Jio Phone 3 enables better tasks and speedy cores than the Jio Phone 2 Dual Core. Multiple tasks can be processed at the same time faster without minimizing the user interface.

Jio Phone 3 provides 2 GB RAM while Jio 2 offers only 512 MB.

Jio Phone Next provides a bigger screen experience with a 5 display screen, more than the 2.4 inches wide Jio 2 Phone.

Better Screen Resolution is offered by Jio Phone 3 with 720 x 1280 pixels than the 320 x 240 pixels.

The 2 MP Camera in the Jio Phone 3 provides a better quality picture than the .3 MP Jio Phone 2 Camera.

The battery life is better in the Jio Phone 3 Capacity

Jio Phone Next Price and Launch Date

The Jio Phone Next is estimated to be available at an affordable price rate that will start from Rs. 4500 and above. The launch date has been scheduled before Diwali on November 4th respectively.

Jio Phone 3 Booking

You can book the brilliant Jio Phone Next through Reliance’s official website and other digital virtual platforms.

Reliance Jio is now trying for a potential 500 million user base and an affordable feature-full smartphone will disrupt the smartphone industry. And it could also grow the Google’s advertising market as well.

