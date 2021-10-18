10 Best Flipkart Mobile Phones Under 10000

Check out the best Flipkart mobile phones under 10,000 INR. Flipkart is the largest e-commerce company in India. They have a huge product catalog which includes mobile phones of different brands.

To make it easier for you to find the best Flipkart mobile phone, we have compiled this list of 10 Best Flipkart Mobile Phones. These include smartphones by popular brands like Motorola, Redmi, Realme, and more.

Flipkart Mobile Phone Offers Under 10000

Flipkart mobile phones are on sale many times of the year, but the festive season in India is the best time to buy mobile phones on Flipkart.

Heavy discounts, zero-cost EMI deals, best deals on Flipkart mobile exchange offer, and cool offers on mobile phone protection plans are available. There are many credit card offers for SBI Card, HDFC cards and Flipkart branded credit cards as well. For higher price range you might want to see the best camera phones under 15000 and best camera phones under 20000 as well.

1. MOTOROLA e40 – ₹9,499

The MOTOROLA e40 is designed for the modern world. It has an HD+ IPS LCD Max Vision display with a 6.5 inch and 1600 x 720 pixels resolution screen with 6.5 inches, and the phone features an 8MP front camera and 48MP + 2MP + 2 MP rear cameras that provide excellent photo quality.

Also, it has a 5000 mAh powerful battery and is powered with Octa-Core Processors. The Flipkart mobile offer on this is huge.

2. Realme C11 2021 – ₹7,299

The Realme C11 2021 is a budget smartphone from Realme. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD In-cell display with 1600 x 720 Pixels resolution, which is the best in its class. It uses an Octa-core processor, which is good enough for day-to-day tasks and multitasking.

Realme C11’s best feature is its battery life, with up to two days of battery life on a full charge. The device also has an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front shooter that takes beautiful selfies in any lighting condition. Also, it has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

3. Realme C21Y – ₹9,999

Realme C21Y comes with a 6.5-inch display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, Unisoc T610 with Octa-Core Processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB Internal Storage and can be expanded up to 256GB with a MicroSD card. It features a 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Primary Camera and 5MP Front Camera.

It also has other features like Face unlock, Fingerprint unlock (Rear), Password unlock, Pattern unlock, Fingerprint unlock Speed (640.33ms), Face unlock Speed (816.3ms), Supported WideVine level – L3, Step Tracker, Clone Phone, Google Lens.

4. Redmi 9i Sport – ₹8,799

The build quality of the phone is excellent and feels solid. The back has a matte finish and it is not slippery at all. It feels like a premium device and it has a good weight. The display of the REDMI 9i Sport is a 20:9 screen ratio with Full HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 px).

The display offers decent viewing angles as well as good color reproduction. The battery life of the Redmi 9i Sport is quite impressive as well with its 5000 mAh battery that will last for an entire day for most people.

5. POCO M2 Reloaded – ₹9,499

The POCO M2 Reloaded is more than just a smartphone. It’s the perfect blend of the latest hardware and innovative technology, with a strong focus on sustainability. The POCO M2 is crafted with high-quality materials, which are sourced from sustainable sources.

The phone also has a long-lasting battery life of two days on average usage which is great for people who are always on the go. It has other features such as eMMC Internal Storage, IR Blaster, 18W Charging Support, Rear Fingerprint Scanner.

6. POCO C3 – ₹8,499

POCO C3 is available in three colors: Arctic Blue, Lime Green, and Matte Black. It runs on the Android 10 operating system and is powered by the Mediatek Helio G35 octa-core processor coupled with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 4 GB RAM, as well as 64 GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 512 GB via microSD card slot.

It has a 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP rear sensor camera with LED flash, an 5 MP front sensor camera, and a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

7. Realme Narzo 50i – ₹7,499

The Realme 50i is a budget smartphone that is available at an affordable price. It has a screen size of 6.5 inches. The phone also has an 8MP rear camera and a front-facing camera of 5MP.

The Realme 50i has some features that make it stand out from other budget smartphones on the market such as eMMC5.1 ROM, OTG Storage Formats: FAT32, EXFAT, NTFS, Charging Protocol and Power: BC1.2 10W, Reverse Charging Power: 5V 1.3A, LTE 2×2 MIMO, Phone Lock Functions: Face Unlock, Password Unlock, Pattern Unlock, Google Smart Lock, Private Protection.

These features make this phone an excellent choice for those who need a low-cost smartphone with decent specifications.

8. Infinix Hot 10 Play – ₹8,299

The Infinix Hot 10 Play is a smartphone that is designed to give the best possible gaming experience. It has a 3D gaming acceleration system that can handle any type of game with ease.

This phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor, which will give you an uninterrupted on-screen experience while you’re playing games. The Infinix Hot 10 Play also has 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal memory space, so there’s plenty of room for all your favorite games on this device.

9. Oppo A12 – ₹9,490

The Oppo A12 is an affordable smartphone that comes with a decent set of features. With a 6.22-inch HD+ display, fingerprint sensor, and 5MP selfie camera, the phone has everything you need for your day-to-day tasks. All these features are supported with Android Pie 9.0 OS which is always an advantage in today’s world where most of the popular apps are built for Android OS only.

The phone also comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage which ensures seamless multitasking. In addition to all these features, Oppo A12 also offers a one-year domestic warranty on all its devices which is always a great way to invest in your device. This is the best Flipkart oppo mobile under 10000.

10. Samsung Galaxy F02s – ₹9,499

The Flipkart Samsung Galaxy F02s is an affordable option for those looking for a mid-range phone with the latest features. The Galaxy F02s has a 6.5-inch display, which is ideal for viewing videos or playing games.

The Samsung Galaxy F02s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 mobile platform with a 1.8GHz octa-core processor core and features 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Primary and 5 MP Front cameras, 32GB storage, 3GB RAM, fingerprint sensor, and runs Android 10 Operating system. This is the best Flipkart mobile Samsung has to offer.

Conclusion: Overall, Flipkart has a wide selection of mobile phones to offer, if you want to buy a new phone for yourself or your loved ones then you should check out this list before buying a phone. Do remember to check the Flipkart mobile offer of the day!

