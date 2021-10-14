Best Camera Phone Under 20000 [2021]

Which is the best camera phone under 20000 in 2021. The smartphone has become the most important thing for many of us. We have mobile devices with us all the time, and that is why it is important to find the best camera phone.

The cost of a good camera phone is an issue for many people. But if you are willing to spend some more bucks on your phone, there are options available for you in the market.

Best Camera Phone Under 20000

Do check out our series of best camera phone under 15000. As per our research, we found that there are good cameras in phones under the 20000 price range.

1. Realme 8s 5G Phone

The Realme 8s is one the best camera phone under 20000. It has a 64 MP f/1.8 (up to 20x Digital Zoom), Wide Angle (80° field-of-view) Primary Camera + 2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera + 2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera.

It can capture more light in low-lit environments. The front camera of this phone is a 16 MP f/2.1, wide-angle primary camera, the lens that brings stunning portrait shots with depth. Also, it has a 90Hz refresh rate display and 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. There’s no other phone that can match the clarity of photos taken on this budget-friendly camera phone.

PROS:

a. It has a powerful octa-core processor with 6GB RAM

b. With 33W fast charging, it will save you hours of waiting for your phone to charge. It also has a 5000mAh battery that can last you through the day.

c. You can expand up to 128GB of storage space

d. It has a stunning outer design

e. The phone has an impressive camera setup on both sides, It ensures an eye-catching display

2. Poco X3 Pro AI Camera Phone

Poco X3 is a great performer when it comes to the camera. It has a powerful 48 MP f/1.79, Wide Angle (79° field-of-view) Primary Camera + 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera + 2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera + 2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera at the back which can capture shots in low light and sunlight with perfection.

The Poco X3 Pro comes with a bezel-less display with a punch-hole display, also it has a 120 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10 support. The phone can record videos at 1920×1080 @ 30 fps. The battery capacity is 5160 mAh Li-Polymer type will last an average of 2 days on regular use, which is pretty good for most people’s standards.

PROS:

a. It has a AI Quad-camera setup for the rear camera.

b. It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset

c. It has splash proof IP53

d. It supports USB PD

e. It has HI-res certified stereo speakers

3. iQOO Z3

If you are looking for a mobile phone that has a brilliant camera, go for the iQOO Z3 because it will not disappoint you in any way. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory and expandable memory up to 1 TB.

The phone’s camera is one of the best in its price range. The front-facing lens is of 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle Primary Camera, while the rear lens is of 64 MP f/1.79 (up to 10x Digital Zoom), Wide Angle Primary Camera + 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera + 2 MP f/2.4, Macro Camera, which makes it perfect for capturing detail-rich pictures of your life!

It has LED flash which enhances contrast for brighter images even in low light conditions, also it has Continuous Shooting and High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Shooting Modes. It has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, making it one of the best camera phone under 20000 to have that specification as well as HDR 10 / HDR+ support.

PROS:

a. The Triple-Camera quality on the back of the phone is excellent

b. It has a 4,400mAh battery with 55W of power. It can recharge your battery to 50% in 19 minutes

c. It has a capable main sensor and selfie camera

d. It has camera features such as 10 x digital zoom, auto flash, face detection, and touch to focus.

e. It has an impressive selfie shooter

4. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max – 108MP Camera

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is a great camera phone that has many features that are worth mentioning. It has 108 MP f/1.9, Wide Angle Primary Camera + 8 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera + 5 MP f/2.4 (up to 2x Optical Zoom), Macro Camera + 2 MP f/2.4, Depth Camera.

Also it has ISOCELL Plus Sensor, which helps to capture more light than other phone cameras and produces beautiful pictures with high dynamic range (HDR) feature. It will automatically detect what you are shooting and adjusts the settings accordingly to optimize your picture-taking experience. Also, it has a 6.67-inch display with full HD+ resolution and AMOLED display type.

PROS:

a. It has a 108MP Primary Camera and 16 MP Front Camera

b. It has Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Processor and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Chipset

c. It has 6GB RAM and 64GB Internal Memory (Expandable Memory up to 512GB)

d. It has a 5020mAh battery with 33W Fast Charging

e. The phone is available in Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue, Dark Night, Dark Nebula Colors

5. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion – 108MP Camera Phone

The Motorola Edge 20 is a good option for people who are looking to get their hands on a phone that offers great features at a lower price.

The Edge 20 has a high-resolution 6.7 inches display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 that is very close to being edge-to-edge. It has an Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U MT6853V processor and 6GB of RAM, which provides it with plenty of oomph for all your app needs.

It also has a sleek design and rear cameras with 108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP and the other being 32 MP (Front Camera), so you can get some great snaps from this phone! The Edge 20 is a smartphone with a 6.7” display with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. The phone has a 90% screen-to-body ratio claimed by the brand.

PROS:

a. It has OLED bezel-less display

b. The 108MP rear camera has ultra pixel technology.

c. It has a 5000mAh battery with 30W Turbo Power Charging

d. It is a 5G compatible device

The smartphone industry has significantly evolved in recent years. Today, smartphones are not just used to make voice calls or send messages- they have become our window to the world. Apart from providing us with information on work, family, entertainment, or personal interests, they also serve as an invaluable tool when it comes to capturing memories.

A good camera phone can capture both still images and videos in any condition with outstanding clarity and color accuracy- making it an important feature when choosing a smartphone for photography enthusiasts.

