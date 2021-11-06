GoPro Hero 10 Camera: Exciting New Features (Review)

The GoPro Hero 10 is a new camera that has gone through a lot of changes from the previous models. It has improved the overall design and usability, making it easier for users to capture their adventures.

One of the most exciting new features is its portability. The camera only weighs 0.52 Kilograms and is small enough to fit in your pocket (5L x 7W x 3H Millimeters) or be mounted on anything with an adhesive mount. It is a waterproof action camera that allows users to shoot up to 4K resolution with Dual Screen, Hyper Smooth 4.0, and Time Warp 3.0.

GoPro Hero 10 Black Features

a) Action Camera with GoPro SP2 Processor

The all-new GP2 processor is the key to capturing stunning HERO 10 video. It will also provide an increase in speed, battery life, and image quality. The GP2 processor provides you with more power than ever before and makes the best GoPro ever.

b) GoPro 10 Camera: Photo Quality

GoPro’s latest camera can shoot 23-megapixel photos at 60 frames per second with a resolution of 1080p. It comes with improved low light performance, stabilization, and image quality. The 23.6MP sensor with a 1/2.3-inch size sensor allows for better low-light photography, same as the Hero 9 black.

The GoPro camera is equipped with Local Tone Mapping (LTM) and 3D Noise Reduction (3DNR). These features allow for quick adjustments to color, contrast, highlights, shadows, clarity, sharpness, and more.The camera has a lot of new features that provide better low-light capabilities, and it also has a deeper photo capture.

This new camera is designed with improved photo and video quality when compared to previous generations like GoPro Hero 8 and GoPro hero 7. It offers power tools such as Live Burst, Hindsight, and Scheduled Capture. With the camera’s Night Lapse Video Raw Photos, you can still take professional photos during the night without losing any detail or clarity.

The camera has a Super Photo mode which captures beautiful images in low light and HDR video for amazing quality.

The Gopro Hero 10 is compatible with Media Mod, Display Mod, Light Mod, and Max Lens Mod which allows users to switch up their camera’s capabilities. The camera has a 4K resolution and is compatible with GoPro’s app and website.

c) GoPro 10 Camera: Video Quality

The GoPro Hero 10 camera is one of the best action cameras now that shoots unreal 5.3K60 + 4K120 videos. This is due to its 5.3K60, 4K120, 2.7K240 video resolution which is rare to find in action cameras.

The camera boasts 4K 60fps video stabilization and supports Hyper Smooth 4.0 technology. The GoPro Hero 10 is the first-ever GoPro to use Hyper Smooth 4.0 stabilization to create a steady and smooth video and photo footage. Attaching it to a mini drone will enable you to get amazing landscape action videos.

The increased 45° Horizon Leveling Tilt limit in 4K60, 2.7K120, and 1080p120 Video allows for more creative shots and smoother edits without any jaggedness.

It is a video stills camera that can take up to 19.6 megapixels with its 1080p Full HD video resolution. The new 5.3K 60fps cinematics shooting mode allows you to shoot in a cinematic manner without the need for a tripod or hand-held shots. It is possible to live stream with Hyper Smooth 4.0 for stabilization which allows for smoother footage.

It comes with Time Warp 3.0 featuring Real Speed and Half Speed which means you can now shoot at 4K in real-time.

d) Vibrant Display

The new GoPro Hero 10 camera features a front color display with higher frame rates for a smoother live preview of your shots. It comes with a rear touch display with touch zoom.

e) Waterproof Casing

It is waterproof to 33ft and is built tough for extreme conditions so they can be used outdoors or in any kind of weather. The new protective lens cover with a hydrophobic and water-shedding design is designed to protect the camera from water and dust during use.

The new hydrophobic lens cover is a breakthrough in image quality for people who spend a lot of time outdoors with their phones out capturing memories, and they will save people from obstructions due to water or glare.

f) Wireless File Transfer and Cloud Storage

The latest GoPro Hero 10 camera has three ways to transfer your content. The first way is through cloud uploading, wireless offload, and the new wired transfer to your phone.

It can automatically upload footage to the cloud when charging. Also, it has faster wired and wireless transfers.

g) Voice Control:

The Hero 10 camera is designed to be operated by voice commands. It features voice control with 13 commands in 11 languages + 6 accents, in a streamlined user interface.

It has an action camera with 3 microphones with advanced wind-noise reduction. It offers the best quality sound in its class.

10) Battery

It has a removable, rechargeable 1720mAh battery that can be recharged at any USB port. The GoPro Hero 10 camera is compatible with fast charging.

This video will show how you can set up the GoPro 10 and get started.

GoPro Hero 10 Black vs Hero 9 Black

The new GoPro Hero 10 camera is the successor of the popular GoPro 9. It comes with three different resolutions – 5.3K/60fps, 4K/120fps, and 2.7K/240fps, whereas Hero 9 came with 5.3K/30fps, 4K/60fps, and 2.7K/120fps.

GoPro Hero 10 camera features 23MP photos that shoot up to 19.6MP frame grabs. The improved image processing allows the camera to produce photos with better detail and clarity than its predecessors, where Hero 9 has 20MP photos and up to 14.7MP frame grabs.

GoPro Hero 10 is an action camera for professional use. It also has Hyper Smooth 4.0 technology which allows you to shoot smoother videos than ever before, but Hero 9 has Hyper Smooth 3.0 technology.

The Hero 10 and Hero 9 both have a 1720mAh battery

The Hero 10 has a 45-degree horizon level tilt limit, which makes it ideal for capturing stunning landscape shots, where Hero 9: Horizon level tilt limit 27-degrees

Hero 10 (153 grams) is lighter and thinner than Hero 9 (158 grams)

Both have Waterproof to 10m/33ft and have removable lens covers

It has a new hydrophobic and scratch-resistant lens cover that keeps water out while you’re shooting in various types of weather conditions.

This also means this GoPro camera is way better than GoPro Hero 8 and GoPro Hero 7 by a large margin, which in turn means you can buy older GoPro cameras at a much cheaper rate.

GoPro Hero 10 Price & Subscription

The GoPro 10 price is between Rs 54,500 and Rs 59, 500 in India, and $450 US. It has been announced to be available from October 25, 2021.

GoPro Subscription comes with the following benefits of unlimited cloud backup + auto uploads, unlimited use of the Quik app, and up to 50% off at GoPro.com.

Conclusion: The GoPro Hero 10 Camera is a great buy for users. The camera has a lot of features and provides professional-quality footage despite its affordable price. It is not only more powerful than the Hero 9, but it also comes with an enhanced camera stabilization feature, improved video quality, and many new features. Frame rates are now coming out at higher resolutions so you have a lot of flexibility in what you can do with them. Plus, with the hydrophobic lens and improved low light performance, there’s a lot to love about it.

