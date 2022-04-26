Best Laptop Under 60,000 INR (Apr 2022)

Which is the best laptop under 60000 INR in India. We have researched the best premium laptops in this price range which fulfill our stringent screening criteria to give you the best laptop features at the most affordable price range.

Best Laptop Under 60,000

For this evaluation, we used minimum benchmarks which best laptops under 60000 are expected to routinely have

Intel i5 or AMD Ryzen 5

Latest 11th generation processors

Windows 11 operating system

SSD hard disk (minimum 512GB)

8GB RAM Minimum

Display: Full HD minimum

HD camera (720p)

Here are some of the best Laptop Under 50000 which fulfill these features in random order.

Best HP Laptop Under 60000 | Intel i5 / HP 15s – du3517TU

This is one of the best HP laptops powered by Intel i5 latest 11th gen processor, which is an affordable laptop under 60000 rupees.

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 (up to 4.2 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology (2g), 8 MB L3 cache, 4 cores)

Operating System: Windows 11 Home 64 Single Language

Microsoft Office Home & Office 2019 | Alexa Built-in

Display: 39.6 cm (15.6″) diagonal, FHD, IPS, micro-edge, anti-glare, 250 nits, 45% NTSC

Memory: 8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (2 x 4 GB), Upto 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (2 x 8 GB) |

Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics |

Integrated 10/100/1000 GbE LAN, Realtek RTL8822CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2×2) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 combo

Best Lenovo Laptop Under 60000 | i5 / Ideapad Slim 3 – 82H802FHIN

This is the best Lenovo Laptop under 50000 which is powered by i5 and available at an affordable price. You can try the Ryzen 5 model in our list of laptops under 50000.

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7 | Speed: 2.4 GHz (Base) – 4.2 GHz (Max) | 4 Cores | 8MB Cache

OS: Pre-Loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity

Pre-Installed: MS Office Home and Student 2021 | Xbox GamePass Ultimate 3-month subscription

Memory: 8GB RAM DDR4, Upgradable up to 16GB |

Storage 512 GB SSD

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics

Display: 15.6″ FHD (1920×1080) | Brightness : 250nits | Anti-Glare

Design: 4 side narrow bezel | 1.99 cm Thin and 1.65 kg Light | Narrow Bezel

Battery Life: 3-Cell 45Wh | Upto 6 Hours | Rapid Charge (Up to 80% in 1 Hour)

Camera (Built-in): 720p with Privacy Shutter | Fixed Focus | Integrated Dual Array Microphone

Audio: 2 x 1.5W Stereo Speakers | HD Audio | Dolby Audio

Ports: 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1 USB 3.2 Type-C Gen 1, Headphone/Mic combo jack, HDMI 1.4b, 4-in-1 media reader (MMC, SD, SDHC, SDXC)

Best Mi Laptop Under 60000 | Mi Notebook Ultra

This Mi laptop truly redefines a laptop and takes the laptop finish to a whole new level. The screen quality is awesome and the 3K vibrant screen and light aluminum body is to look out for.

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H processor| Speed: 3.1 GHz(base) – 4.4 GHz(max) | 4 cores | 8 Threads | 8 MB Cache

Display – 39.62 centimetres IPS 3.2K resolution (3200×2000) | 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB, 90Hz refresh rate , 241 PPI, 1500:1 contrast ratio | Anti glare | TUV Low blue light

(3200×2000) | 16:10 aspect ratio, , 241 PPI, 1500:1 contrast ratio | Anti glare | TUV Low blue light Memory: 8GB DDR4 3200 MHz

512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Operating System & Software: Windows 11 Home |

Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe graphics

Keyboard Description: Chiclet

Fingerprint sensor

Best HP Laptop Under 60000 | 15s- fq4021TU

This is one of the best HP laptops powered by Intel i5 latest 11th gen processor, which is an affordable laptop under 60000 rupees.

Processor: Intel Core i5-1155G7(up to 4.5 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology(2g),8 MB L3 cache, 4 cores, 8 threads)

Memory: 8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (2 x 4 GB), Upto 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (2 x 8 GB)

Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Pre-loaded Windows 11 Home 64 Single Language

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 & McAfee LiveSafe

Display: 39.6 cm (15.6″) diagonal, FHD, micro-edge, anti-glare,250 nits, 141 ppi, 45%NTSC

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Ports: 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C,2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A,1 headphone/microphone combo, 1 HDMI 1.4b

Camera: HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones

Audio: Dual Speakers

Keyboard: Full-size backlit natural silver keyboard with numeric keypad | Alexa Built In |

Battery: 3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion, Support battery fast charge|

Networking: MediaTek Wi-Fi certified 6 MT7921 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo (Supporting Gigabit data rate)

Best HP Laptop Under 60000 | HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5

This is a particularly powerful laptop with the latest and highest version of the Ryzen 5600 processor. This laptop also features a much bigger 16.1 inch screen and a dedicated graphic card for superior gaming experience or video editing.

Processor: 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5600H (3.3GHz base clock speed, up to 4.2 GHz Max Boost Clock, 16MB L3 cache, 6 core, 12 threads)

Memory: 8 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM, Up to 32 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 x 16 GB)

Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD

Display: 40.9 cm (16.1″) diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080), 60 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS, edge-to-edge, micro-edge, 250 nits, 137 ppi, Color Gamut: 45% NTSC

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5500M (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated)

Realtek Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.2 combo (Supporting Gigabit data rate), MU-MIMO supported, Miracast Compatible

Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity, free upgrade to Windows 11

Pre-installed Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 | Alexa Built-in

Read more tips about Popular