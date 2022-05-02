Best Laptop Under 40,000 INR (Apr 2022)

Which is the best laptop under 40000 INR in India? We have researched the best laptops in this affordable price range which fulfill our useful laptop screening criteria to give you the best laptop features at the most affordable price range.

Best Laptops Under 40000

For this evaluation, we used minimum benchmarks which best laptops under 40000 are expected to routinely have

Intel i3 or AMD Ryzen 3

Latest 11th generation processors

Windows 11 operating system

SSD hard disk (minimum 256GB)

8GB RAM Minimum

Display: Full HD minimum

Here are some of the best Laptop Under 40000 which fulfill these features in random order.

Best HP Laptop Under 40000 | HP 14s-dy2506TU

This is the best-selling HP laptop of this range and has all the features you most commonly need. The latest-gen 11 processors in this laptop have 4 cores!

Processor: Intel Core i3-1125G4 (up to 3.7 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 8 MB L3 cache, 4 cores, 8 threads)

Memory: 8 GB DDR4-2666 MHz RAM (1 x 8 GB), Upto 16 GB DDR4-2666 MHz RAM (2 x 8 GB)| Storage:256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Display: 35.6 cm (14”) diagonal, FHD(1920×1080), IPS, micro-edge, 250 nits, 45% NTSC

Operating System & Preinstalled Software: Windows 11 Home 64 Single Language | Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019| McAfee LiveSafe (30 days free trial as default) | Audio: Dual speakers

Graphics & Networking: Intel UHD Graphics|Realtek RTL8822CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (2×2) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 combo

Best Lenovo Laptop Under 40000 | Ideapad 3 | 82H801L7IN

The best laptop be Lenovo in this range featuring all the best features for students and professionals alike.

11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 | Speed: 3.0 GHz (Base) – 4.1 GHz (Max) | 2 Cores | 6MB Cache

Pre-Loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity

Pre-Installed: MS Office Home and Student 2021

8GB RAM DDR4, Upgradable up to 12GB |

Storage 512 GB SSD

15.6″ FHD display (1920×1080) | 250nits | Anti-Glare

4 side narrow bezel | 1.99 cm Thin and 1.65 kg Light

Battery Life: 3-Cell 45Wh | Upto 6 Hours | Rapid Charge (Up to 80% in 1 Hour)

Camera (Built-in): 720p with Privacy Shutter | Fixed Focus | Integrated Dual Array Microphone

Audio: 2 x 1.5W Stereo Speakers | HD Audio | Dolby Audio

2 USB 3.2 Gen1, 1 USB 2.0, Headphone/Mic combo jack, HDMI 1.4b, 4-in-1 media reader (MMC, SD, SDHC, SDXC)

Best HP Laptop Under 40000 | HP 14s-fq2626tu

HP laptops typically have a silver finish, and if seeing the keys is difficult due to poor contrast, then try the black finish with better key visibility. Has latest gen 11 processors with 4 cores!

Processor: Intel Core i3-1125G4 (up to 3.7 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology(2g),8 MB L3 cache, 4 cores)

Memory: 8 GB DDR4-2666 MHz RAM (1 x 8 GB), Upto 16 GB DDR4-2666 MHz RAM (2 x 8 GB)

Storage: 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Display: 39.6 cm (15.6) diagonal, FHD,micro-edge, BrightView

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Windows 11 Home 64 Single Language| Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 pre-installed

1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C, 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A, 1 headphone/microphone combo, 1 HDMI 1.4b

Battery: 3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion

Camera: HP True Vision 720p HD camera

Integrated Dual array digital microphones| Audio: Dual Speakers| Alexa Built In

Networking: Realtek RTL8821CE-M 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (1×1) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 combo

Best Honor Laptop Under 40000 | Honor Magic book X14

While this laptop does not fulfill the criteria mentioned above, it has some unique features under 40000 which might consider you buying this Honor Laptop.



Honor Magicbook X14 has Premium Aluminium Metal Body with 15.9mm thickness, 4.8 mm narrow bezels and a weight is only 1.38kg!

with 15.9mm thickness, 4.8 mm narrow bezels and a weight is only 1.38kg! 14”FHD Full View IPS Anti-Glare Screen with support of TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, Flicker Free Certification.

with support of TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, Flicker Free Certification. 65W Type-C Power Adaptor. Battery life is Up to 13.2 hours. The power Adapter supports multi-device charge & weighs only 200 grams making it easy to carry/

Battery life is Up to 13.2 hours. The power Adapter supports multi-device charge & weighs only 200 grams making it easy to carry/ Intel Core i3-10110U Processor, 2.1 GHz base speed, 4.1 GHz Max Speed, 2 Cores, 4 Threads

Intel UHD Graphics.

8GB DDR4 RAM & 256GB PCIe SSD

2-in-1 Fingerprint Power Button saves you the trouble of entering passwords.

saves you the trouble of entering passwords. Webcam: 720P HD Pop-up Camera with Privacy Mode

Backlit keyboard that allows you to type comfortably even in low-light & dark conditions.

Pre-Loaded Windows 10 Home 64-bit | Free Upgrade to Windows 11 Home

