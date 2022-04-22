Best Laptop Under 50,000 INR (Apr 2022)

Which is the best laptop under 50,000 rupees with the latest Windows 11 operating system and latest fastest i5 or Ryzen5 processors. The new academic session has started and students and computer enthusiasts are all looking to buy new laptops for their work and studies.

While HP laptops, Dell Laptops, Acer laptops and Lenovo laptops are some popular choices, you can easily end up buying a poor configuration laptop for your price segment.

Best Laptops Under 50000

For this evaluation, we used minimum benchmarks which best laptops under 50000 are expected to routinely have

Intel i5 or AMD Ryzen 5

Latest 11th generation processors

Windows 11 operating system or Windows 10 free upgrade to Windows 11

SSD hard disk (minimum 256GB)

8GB RAM Minimum

Display: Full HD minimum

HD camera (720p)

Here are some of the best Laptop Under 50000 which fulfill these features in random order.

Best HP Laptop Under 50000 | Ryzen 5500 / HP 15s – 2144au

This is one of the best HP laptops powered by Ryzen 5 latest 5500u processor, which is an affordable laptop under 50000 rupees.

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (up to 4.0 GHz max boost clock(2i) | 8 MB L3 cache | 6 cores, 12 threads

Memory: 8 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB), Upto 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz RAM (2 x 8 GB)

Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Display 39.6 cm (15.6″) diagonal, FHD, micro-edge, anti-glare, Brightness: 250 nits, 141 ppi

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Operating System: Windows 11 Home 64 Single Language

Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 pre-installed

Ports & Battery: 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C, 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 1 headphone jack, 1 HDMI 1.4b

Battery: 3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion with battery fast charge

Keyboard: Full-size island-style natural silver keyboard with numeric keypad

Camera: HP True Vision 720p HD camera with Integrated Dual array digital microphones

Audio: Dual Speakers | Alexa Built-In

Networking: Realtek RTL8821CE 802.11b/g/n/ac (1×1) and Bluetooth 4.2 combo

Best Lenovo Laptop Under 50000 | Ryzen 5500 / Ideapad 3 – 82KU017KIN

Lenovo laptops have a limited range in each price segment and this is the best Lenovo Laptop under 50000 which is powered by Ryzen 5 and available at an affordable price.

Processor: 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U | 2.1 GHz (Base) – 4.0 GHz (Max) | 6 Cores

3MB L2 & 8MB L3 Cache

Pre-Loaded Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity

Pre-Installed: MS Office Home and Student 2021

Memory 8GB RAM DDR4, Upgradable up to 12GB

Storage 512 GB SSD

Display: 15.6″ FHD (1920×1080) | Brightness : 250nits | Anti-Glare

1.99 cm Thin and 1.65 kg Light

Battery Life: 3-Cell 45Wh | Upto 7 Hours | With Rapid Charge

Camera: 720p with Privacy Shutter | Fixed Focus | Integrated Dual Array Microphone

Audio: 2 x 1.5W Stereo Speakers | HD Audio | Dolby Audio

Ports: 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1, 1 USB 2.0, 3.5mm Headphone/Mic combo jack, HDMI 1.4b, 4-in-1 media reader (MMC, SD, SDHC, SDXC)

Best HP Laptop Under 50000 | Ryzen 5500 / 14s-fq1092au



This is another powerful HP laptop, powered by Ryzen 5 and available under 50000. HP makes some of the best laptops and the latest Ryzen 5 processors under 50000 is a steal deal. The main difference with laptop above is backlit keyboard and screen size.

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (up to 4.0 GHz max boost clock(2i) | 8 MB L3 cache | 6 cores, 12 threads

Memory: 8GB (1x8GB) DDR4 3200,Upto 16 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 x 8 GB)

Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Operating System Pre-loaded Windows 11 Home 64 Single Language

Preinstalled Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 & McAfee LiveSafe

Display 35.6 cm (14″) diagonal, FHD, IPS, micro-edge,250 nits, brightness, 157 ppi, 45% NTSC

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Ports: 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C, 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A,1 headphone/microphone combo, 1 HDMI 1.4b

Camera: HP True Vision 720p HD camera with integrated dual array digital microphones

Audio: Dual Speakers

Keyboard: Full-size, backlit, natural silver keyboard

Alexa Built-In

Battery: 3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion with battery fast charge

Realtek RTL8821CE-M 802.11a/b/g/n/ac (1×1) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 combo,MU-MIMO supported, Miracast compatible

Best MSI Laptop Under 50000 | Ryzen 5500 | B5M-045IN

MSI laptops are another wonderful option as they have a Full HD IPS panel with a light weight 1.3 kg only.

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Up To 4GHz

Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity. Free Upgrade to Windows 11

Preinstalled Software: MSI BurnRecovery, MSI Battery Calibration, MSI Help Desk, Norton Internet Security (trail 60days) Norton Studio (Metro) (permanent free), Nahimic 3,

Display: 14″ FHD (1920×1080), 45%NTSC, 60Hz panel

Memory: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 256GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD.

Laptop weight: 1.3kg ”

Keyboard: White Backlit Keyboard

Camera: HD type (30fps@720p) | Built-in microphone

1x Micro SD, 1x (4K @ 30Hz) HDMI, 1x Type-C USB3.2 Gen2, 2x Type-A USB3.2 Gen2

Best Mi Laptop Under 50000 | Redmi Book Pro | I ntel Core i5

The Redmibook brings the Intel i5 core processor under 50000 rupees in India and is a great laptop to buy as i5 is not available in this range.

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H processor| Speed: 3.1 GHz(base) – 4.4 GHz(max) | 4 cores | 8 Threads | 8 MB Cache | Intel UHD graphics

Display: 15.6 inch FHD resolution (1920×1080) |16:9 aspect ratio | Anti Glare

Memory: 8GB DDR4 3200 MHz |

Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Windows 10 Home, upgradeable to Windows 11 free | Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 | DTS Audio Processing

Ports: 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps, 1 RJ-45 port , 1 HDMI port, 1 SD Card reader, 1 Headphone/Microphone Combo, 1 USB 2.0 Type A

Best Asus Laptop Under 50000 | Vivobook |



We did relax our i5 rules for this exceptional display laptop with OLED screen with a vibrant display.

Processor: Intel Core i3-1115G4, 3.0 GHz Base Speed, Up to 4.1 GHz Max Turbo Speed, 2 cores, 4 Threads, 6MB Cache

Memory: 8GB (4GB onboard + 4GB SO-DIMM) DDR4 3200MHz, Upgradeable up to 12GB

Storage: 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD with 1x 2.5-inch SATA slot for HDD/SSD Storage upgrade up to 1TB

Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

Display: 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, OLED 600nits, Glossy IPS-level Panel, 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut , Pantone Validated, 85% Screen-to-body ratio

Operating System: Windows 11 Home with Lifetime Validity

Software Included: Office Home and Student 2021

Design & battery: Up to 1.79 cm Thin | NanoEdge Bezels | Thin and Light Laptop | Laptop weight: 1.8 kg |

42WHrs, 3-cell Li-ion battery

I/O Port: 1x HDMI 1.4 | 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack | 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A | 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C | 2x USB 2.0 Type-A | Micro SD card readre

720p HD camera| Built-in speaker | Built-in microphone | Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) 2*2 | Bluetooth 5.0

