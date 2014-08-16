4 Free Tools to Track Google Algorithm Updates Daily

When is the next Panda or penguin update starting? There are several tools that track Google algorithm changes by analyzing search engine rankings and search results for thousands of websites and top keywords. How can you predict search algorithm changes when they start? Well these tools closely monitor keywords and can let you know when the next Panda or penguin update in starting, before the webmaster forum chatter starts.

1. Mozcast – keeps a daily track of changes in the Google algorithm. Using special metrics called Delta10 and Delta100, they crunch the top 10 results across a 1000 keywords and keep comparing them daily. The result displays as a temperature with an average day being 70°F. A hotter and stormy weather signifies major changes in Google algorithms and huge search engine result changes in last 24 hours.

2. SERPs Volatility Index – it is a daily index of 1000+ sites which lets you spot Google and Yahoo index volatility as it happens. It can give results for both 30 day and 90 day volatility and compares it with moving averages. SEO experts love to track these sudden Google index fluxes. You can also compare your site with these indices on trial basis.

3. US (.com) SERP Fluctuation – It provides the flux in Google, Yahoo and Bing search results compared with the 30 day median results. The 30 day flux charts can be set to show 100 top results or page one search results only. It measures the US results for the .com domain names only.

4. Algoroo – this tool smartly tracks Google algorithm changes by tracking turbulence in keywords rankings of thousands of select keywords. When the bars become red and are high, it means huge Google algorithm changes are underway and search engine ranking has changed across thousands of top keywords.

As you can see all these Google algorithm tracking tools are noticing huge changes in Google search engine rankings over the last few days – SEO experts are aware that another Google Panda or Penguin update going on … I also track these 4 SEO tools to see global search changes when I notice our site traffic changes.










