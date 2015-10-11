Alphabet Buys New Domain Name abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz.com

By 11-10-2015   Domain HostingGoogle
Can you guess which domain name did Alphabet, holding company of Google just buy? Well currently Alphabet company is hosted on the domain name at abc.xyz, but they have now registered abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz.com as well.

So why not register Alphabet.com which sound the most likely which people are to type in their browsers? Well it seems alphabet.com is owned by BMW and they are not willing to sell the prized domain name.

Will Google use abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz.com as the primary domain name? Seems unlikely as they have already got a great short domain name abc.xyz which identifies well with their brand. Possibly they wanted to register and block the domain name, lest someone cybersquats the domain. Reports indicate Google already owns thousands of related domain names to protect their brand. BTW someone did manage to barely register the Google.com domain name for $12 recently!

Can you buy a .xyz domain name? Sure. Head to https://xyz.xyz which is the domain name registry for the .XYZ domain name system and you can learn more about it. Many popular domain name registrars offer the domain name.

abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz.com is not hosted as of now, and they might possibly redirect the domain, but only time will tell. We also register many domain names to protect our brand. We also got lucky to grab quickonline.tips domain name recently.

23 comments on “Alphabet Buys New Domain Name abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz.com

  1. yokoz says:
    12/10/2015 at 09:59

    domain with .com is the best choice

    Reply
  2. cakra69 says:
    12/10/2015 at 12:32

    takes how many dollars in order to get the domain?

    Reply
  3. Bharat says:
    12/10/2015 at 13:16

    alphabet.com is own by BMW that’s why google bought that domain which shows all alphabet but it is too long.

    Reply
  4. Simaya says:
    14/10/2015 at 03:28

    You are right todays .com Domain can be purchase in offer price as you explained. But before purchase we must check it’s popularity on google.com/trends.

    Reply
  5. manav says:
    14/10/2015 at 17:09

    Is that Domain useful google ranking?

    Reply
  6. tonya says:
    20/10/2015 at 19:50

    Hello, I need help, how to remove the read more button template that you posted cupid? I’m not getting…..

    Reply
  7. Helen Feona says:
    21/10/2015 at 00:14

    Interesting!I don’t think google will use this all alphabet.com domains as their primary domain when there exist abc.xyz domain.
    Informative post!Helpful.Thanks for share!

    Reply
  8. balu says:
    27/10/2015 at 12:14

    It’s so funny Man, It is good abc.xyz.
    And also it’s time taken process to type full domain Name.
    And I want to know, who got this thought. Please Tell Me.

    Reply
  9. Mark says:
    27/10/2015 at 13:12

    This is very uncommon thinks. But I really nice idea because people always like uncommon thinks. If you want to sell the domain, you will get good return. Thanks

    Reply
  10. nazia says:
    29/10/2015 at 22:36

    is this going to next best domain in the world

    Reply
  11. Steven Phelps says:
    30/10/2015 at 21:13

    They made up an interesting solution. Nice domain they got. Only if a user needs to type the website address manually, it will be somewhat difficult. Especially, if you have a small mobile phone for doing that.

    Reply
  12. Diaz Jenkins says:
    02/11/2015 at 16:25

    Abc.xyz is sounds good but it is depend upon choice whatever they are trying to make popular.

    Good Luck.
    Have a Nice Day !

    Reply
  13. Umapathy says:
    06/11/2015 at 20:24

    Crazy news. Next they will buy abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz.xyz

    Reply
  14. Mikhail says:
    08/11/2015 at 19:43

    I can see this being used for social marketing (eg. on reddit and places like that) but other than that… nah. No one is gonna type in a URL that long.

    Reply
  15. Raphael says:
    10/11/2015 at 05:47

    This is really funny. I love to see people that have a rare thought. Really i never imagined such a domain name before, although its too long but abc.xyz is cool.

    Reply
  16. dsolar says:
    11/11/2015 at 12:07

    Thanks for sharing!
    I am curious about the price of this domain.

    Reply
  17. Haren Nagdewani says:
    21/11/2015 at 23:17

    If we look at SEO point then buying .xyz is beneficial?
    Will it even rank in google?
    Thanks anyway!

    Reply
  18. binary says:
    03/12/2015 at 19:04

    For those who trade equities, be carefull, the bloomberg ticker of alphabet will remain GOOGL for the C shares and GOOG for the A shares.

    Reply
  19. Valerian Potier says:
    04/12/2015 at 19:59

    Imagine they did a spelling mistake ! lolz ! Thanks for this article ! :D

    Reply
  20. samrk says:
    16/12/2015 at 10:53

    .com Is Not helpfull because acccording to moz both google taking no defference between .com and other domain.

    Reply
  21. sewa motor di bandung says:
    02/02/2016 at 09:56

    .xyz is such weird domain name. how much cost for that domain?

    Reply
  22. Mohit says:
    26/03/2016 at 20:46

    Nice Post and i m also thinking After Reading this Article to Buy Like these Domains for making Some Good Name in Industry..

    Reply
  23. Arun Saini says:
    11/05/2016 at 16:51

    Greate article with useful informative data. I think .com and .net is always preferable domain names. Thanks for the post.

    Reply

