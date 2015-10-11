Alphabet Buys New Domain Name abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz.com

Can you guess which domain name did Alphabet, holding company of Google just buy? Well currently Alphabet company is hosted on the domain name at abc.xyz, but they have now registered abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz.com as well.
So why not register Alphabet.com which sound the most likely which people are to type in their browsers? Well it seems alphabet.com is owned by BMW and they are not willing to sell the prized domain name.
abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz.com
Will Google use abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz.com as the primary domain name? Seems unlikely as they have already got a great short domain name abc.xyz which identifies well with their brand. Possibly they wanted to register and block the domain name, lest someone cybersquats the domain. Reports indicate Google already owns thousands of related domain names to protect their brand. BTW someone did manage to barely register the Google.com domain name for $12 recently!
Can you buy a .xyz domain name? Sure. Head to https://xyz.xyz which is the domain name registry for the .XYZ domain name system and you can learn more about it. Many popular domain name registrars offer the domain name.
abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz.com is not hosted as of now, and they might possibly redirect the domain, but only time will tell. We also register many domain names to protect our brand. We also got lucky to grab quickonline.tips domain name recently.
domain with .com is the best choice
takes how many dollars in order to get the domain?
alphabet.com is own by BMW that’s why google bought that domain which shows all alphabet but it is too long.
You are right todays .com Domain can be purchase in offer price as you explained. But before purchase we must check it’s popularity on google.com/trends.
Is that Domain useful google ranking?
Hello, I need help, how to remove the read more button template that you posted cupid? I’m not getting…..
Interesting!I don’t think google will use this all alphabet.com domains as their primary domain when there exist abc.xyz domain.
Informative post!Helpful.Thanks for share!
It’s so funny Man, It is good abc.xyz.
And also it’s time taken process to type full domain Name.
And I want to know, who got this thought. Please Tell Me.
This is very uncommon thinks. But I really nice idea because people always like uncommon thinks. If you want to sell the domain, you will get good return. Thanks
is this going to next best domain in the world
They made up an interesting solution. Nice domain they got. Only if a user needs to type the website address manually, it will be somewhat difficult. Especially, if you have a small mobile phone for doing that.
Abc.xyz is sounds good but it is depend upon choice whatever they are trying to make popular.
Good Luck.
Have a Nice Day !
Crazy news. Next they will buy abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz.xyz
I can see this being used for social marketing (eg. on reddit and places like that) but other than that… nah. No one is gonna type in a URL that long.
This is really funny. I love to see people that have a rare thought. Really i never imagined such a domain name before, although its too long but abc.xyz is cool.
Thanks for sharing!
I am curious about the price of this domain.
If we look at SEO point then buying .xyz is beneficial?
Will it even rank in google?
Thanks anyway!
For those who trade equities, be carefull, the bloomberg ticker of alphabet will remain GOOGL for the C shares and GOOG for the A shares.
Imagine they did a spelling mistake ! lolz ! Thanks for this article ! :D
.com Is Not helpfull because acccording to moz both google taking no defference between .com and other domain.
.xyz is such weird domain name. how much cost for that domain?
Nice Post and i m also thinking After Reading this Article to Buy Like these Domains for making Some Good Name in Industry..
Greate article with useful informative data. I think .com and .net is always preferable domain names. Thanks for the post.