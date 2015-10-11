Alphabet Buys New Domain Name abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz.com

Can you guess which domain name did Alphabet, holding company of Google just buy? Well currently Alphabet company is hosted on the domain name at abc.xyz, but they have now registered abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz.com as well.

So why not register Alphabet.com which sound the most likely which people are to type in their browsers? Well it seems alphabet.com is owned by BMW and they are not willing to sell the prized domain name.

abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz.com

Advertisements

Will Google use abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz.com as the primary domain name? Seems unlikely as they have already got a great short domain name abc.xyz which identifies well with their brand. Possibly they wanted to register and block the domain name, lest someone cybersquats the domain. Reports indicate Google already owns thousands of related domain names to protect their brand. BTW someone did manage to barely register the Google.com domain name for $12 recently!

Can you buy a .xyz domain name? Sure. Head to https://xyz.xyz which is the domain name registry for the .XYZ domain name system and you can learn more about it. Many popular domain name registrars offer the domain name.

abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz.com is not hosted as of now, and they might possibly redirect the domain, but only time will tell. We also register many domain names to protect our brand. We also got lucky to grab quickonline.tips domain name recently.