How to Download Windows Movie Maker on Windows 10

Do you want to download Windows Movie Maker in Windows 10? I was surprised to find my favorite Windows movie maker which I so extensively use to edit videos and make amazing .wmv video files to add to Powerpoint presentations was missing in Windows 10!

Microsoft help reveals Windows movie maker is not supported in Windows 10! Finding a good free video editing software is difficult, and I could not believe how could they not support it in Windows 10!!!

Download Windows 10 Movie Maker

Well here is the fix. Now you need to download Windows Essentials 2012 to get Windows Movie maker, as it has become part of that software suite and needs to be downloaded separately if you really need it. It has possibly been done to reduce software bloat as many people might not be using it.

So you can click the download now button and run the installed software. You get a choice to install the full software suite or just Windows Movie Maker.

So we choose the second option to custom install only Windows Movie Maker (and Photo Gallery will tag along too).

Now the installation will start …

So the installation of Windows Essentials is complete. Now where is movie maker? Simply search in the Search box beside the Windows icon

There it is now. Click on it and Windows Movie Maker will start!

So now you know how to easily download Windows Movie Maker on Windows 10.