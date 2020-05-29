Optimize Core Web Vitals for Your Site SEO

Google has released the Core Web Vitals report in Google Webmaster Tools which expresses the quality signals which they use to improve User experience on the web. The aim of the report is to help site owners fix poor user experiences on their sites. So webmasters need to look optimizing their site core web vitals as it is a SEO signal and future algorithmic update may take this factor seriously into consideration.

Web Vitals basically consists of 3 parts primarily

Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) – which measures the loading performance and should be less than 2.5 seconds First input delay (FID) – with measures interactivity at should be less than 100 milliseconds Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) – which measures visual stability and should be less than 0.1

Our Core Web Vitals Report

Our site loads much faster now and we have been trying the validate fix report for a while, but it was suspended pending this change. While I do not see these parameters in my GWT reports, I am noticing a significant change in the URLs needing improvement. It seems they are reindexing the site based in these parameters, and I hope all of the will become “Good URLs“.

Our PageSpeed Test Reports

These parameters can be seen implemented in many page speed testing tools like WebPageTest and Google PageSpeed. GTMetrix still does not show these.

As you can see they have already scanned our website for the past 30 days, and whichever URL I choose from our site and whatever report it gives, it does display the Origin Summary, and clearly says that our website “does not pass” the Core Web Vitals Assessment! So that is set to change soon.

Use Google Lighthouse

You can quickly see it in action on any webpage in the Chrome browser via the Google Lighthouse tools.

Right click web page > Inspect > Lighthouse > Generate Report.

So clearly it is early days and it seems Google is indexing websites again based on these web vital parameters and user experience will be a key factor now in SEO. Site speed has been a ranking factor for years now, but this takes that to the next level. Simple page load time is not enough.

Have you checked you Website Vitals? What are your reports suggesting?