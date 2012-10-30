So Easy to Get .Gov and .Edu Backlinks for SEO!

Is it so easy to buy .gov backlinks and .edu backlinks for better SEO? It well known that .edu and .gov backlinks are great for SEO and are considered to carry good weightage with search engine rankings in terms of authority linking to your site. Usually it is very difficult to get backlinks from .edu and .gov sites … but then it does not seem so difficult either.
Several websites offer freelancers tasks who can do this for as cheap as $5! I was surprised to find that .edu and .gov backlinks are being sold easily!
There are hundreds of sellers willing to get you hundreds of dofollow backlinks on high PR sites with your targeted keywords (in pyramids, triangles or Angela /Paul styles – whatever that means!), with confirmed reports for you to check them out too. Many are top sellers indicative that people do actually buy these links, and it is a flourishing business.
Are 50 edu links in 1 day really useful? If you browse the comments you realize some of these gigs can create hundreds of .edu backlinks, but I am sure Google will surely flag sites which gain hundreds of such links in a short time. Its difficult to get one .gov links and getting hundreds of them screams spam. Its best to create great content and such sites will naturally linkback to your amazing content.
Where do they create .edu .gov links? Some common strategies these gigs use to get you links are – edit content on wikis (remember good wikis are heavily moderated for spam), blogrolls (sitewide links are considered differently by Google), forum profiles (Most forum profiles are blocked by robots.txt, and new users moderated), blog comments (which are usually nofollowed), create multiple blogs (which have no PR or might not be indexed yet, and can be moderated for spam).
Be warned: Getting .edu and .gov backlinks is normally difficult because if a government or university site links back to your site, you must be a great online resource and therefore Search engines consider it a strong vote for your site. Link buying is considered a bad practice by search engines as it seems as an attempt to manipulate and trick their algorithm. So beware and do not get trapped in link buying – you might never be able to reverse the link profile if you get hit by a Google penalty (though the Google link disavow tool is now there).
Note: We do not engage in any form of of link buying.
Mother Google can be a woman scorned if you mess with her in ‘inappropriate ways’ like building links too fast and doing it content that is not relevant to your web pages. It’s hard work and I don’t suggest short cuts…just me though.
Well, I don’t think it is easy to get an .edu or .gov link from blogs or any other authority sites. Obviously, the links that these guys from fiverr aren’t gonna help your website nor help your reputation. I am pretty sure the links they will give/offer are just bunch of trash.
Is this safe? Google even penalized its own browser for buying links.
Backlinks from .edu and .gov are of course perfectly legitimate for the right reasons. There are plenty of these domains discussing all sorts of topics, some of them niche and long tail and could well fall into your area of expertise.
Basically if you are ADDING something valuable to a discussion and genuinely contributing content, you will not get penalised. It’s not true to say all backlinks from these sites are treated as spam – that would dismiss those that add proper value to the discussion.
Google is now rewarding social mention and relevant content far more than before – so cut out the short cuts and concentrate on being part of the community and adding good content.
I personally contribute to many .edu sites and have never been penalised – ‘quality’ over ‘quantity’. It’s not the number of backlinks now; it’s the quality and relevance of the links.
I came across this site as well looking into getting into edu and gov backlink. Fiver too was the main site I was going to use, looking for the top sellers however…
It seems like many of you are disavowing the pay for edu gov strategy.
What if we though only paid for 1% of our blogs to have edu gov backlinks from … say Fiver. Would this matter?
Maybe just hammered EVERY blog you have with paid gov edu links is bad. Maybe we should just purchase gov and edu links in moderation???
Comments? Thoughts?
I own two businesses, a service based business, and an internet marketing, and set up a case study on how purchasing .edu/.gov links affected my website. I did see benefit before the penguin and panda updates. I wasn’t penalized horribly, but I did notice a difference. I wouldn’t recommend doing it. When new start up businesses research SEO companies, they fall victim to these types of links offered, and ruin their chances early on in building a great link profile.
The saying goes if a .gov site Is linking to you then you must be a great site, I’m not too sure! It’s more than likely Google knows people get back-linked to these sites in order to gain a good rep, I think if you have unique content, a mixture of PR+ back-links that are all natural and not just spam then your website will reach the clouds!
What are the ways? Can you please share how?
I came across Fiverr today and saw all these .edu and .gov backlinks they were selling. I told myself “its too good to be true” and what do you know! One google search after and now I know this is junk! At least I don’t have to worry about getting banned from Google searches.
