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Here is how to use NotebookLM, Google’s AI research notebook, which Google renamed Gemini Notebook in July 2026: sign in with your Google Account, create a notebook, add your sources (PDFs, websites, YouTube videos, audio files, Google Docs or Slides), then ask questions. The answers come only from your sources, with citations you can click, and you can turn the same material into study guides, Audio Overviews, mind maps, flashcards and more.

Quick answer: Go to notebooklm.google, sign in, create a new notebook and add your sources. Ask questions in the chat and click the citation numbers to see where each answer came from. Use the output options to create a study guide, briefing, Audio Overview or mind map from your sources.

NotebookLM Is Now Gemini Notebook

On 16 July 2026 Google announced it was renaming NotebookLM to Gemini Notebook. Google says it stays a standalone research tool, existing notebooks and shared links keep working through automatic redirects, and the new name and logo roll out over several weeks. So if you see either name, it’s the same tool. Mobile users may need to update the app to see the change.

Who Can Use It

According to Google’s help pages, you need to be signed in to a Google Account, and you must be above the age of consent in your country (Google asks you to verify your age). Users under 18 get stricter content rules and may not see every feature. Most work and school accounts have access, but an admin may have to switch it on. It supports more than 80 languages. Google also has a help page on usage limits, so heavy use can hit a cap.

How to Use NotebookLM Step by Step

1. Create a notebook

Open notebooklm.google in your browser and sign in. Click to create a new notebook. Give it a name for the topic, such as “Biology exam” or “Trip to Japan”.

2. Add your sources

Google lists these source types:

PDF files

Websites (paste a link)

YouTube videos

Audio files

Google Docs and Google Slides

You can also use the discover option to find new sources on a topic. Only add material you have the right to use, and avoid uploading private documents you wouldn’t want stored in your Google Account.

3. Ask questions

Type a question in the chat, for example “Summarise chapter 3 in five bullet points” or “What are the main arguments for and against?”. Answers are based on your sources and include inline citations. Click a citation to jump to the exact passage, which makes it easy to check the AI didn’t get something wrong.

4. Create study guides, Audio Overviews and more

Google’s help pages list several outputs you can generate from your sources:

Output Good for Study guide Key terms and questions to revise Briefing / report A written summary of all your sources Audio Overview A spoken, podcast-style discussion you can listen to Video Overview A narrated visual summary Mind map Seeing how topics connect Flashcards and quizzes Testing yourself before an exam Infographic and slide deck Presenting the material

Smart Ways to Use It

Students: add lecture slides and readings, then make flashcards and a quiz the night before a test. Our list of AI detector tools explains why you should still write assignments yourself.

add lecture slides and readings, then make flashcards and a quiz the night before a test. Our list of AI detector tools explains why you should still write assignments yourself. Bloggers and writers: add research articles and ask for a briefing, then check every fact against the cited source before you publish.

add research articles and ask for a briefing, then check every fact against the cited source before you publish. Work: add meeting notes and project documents, and ask for action items.

add meeting notes and project documents, and ask for action items. Travel planning: add guide pages and videos, then ask for a day-by-day plan.

Gemini Notebook vs ChatGPT

ChatGPT and the Gemini app answer from their general knowledge and the web. Gemini Notebook is different: it works from the sources you add, and shows citations for its answers. That makes it better for studying a fixed set of material, and less likely to wander off topic. For general questions, see our guides on how to use ChatGPT and the best free ChatGPT alternatives.

FAQ

Is NotebookLM the same as Gemini Notebook?

Yes. Google renamed NotebookLM to Gemini Notebook in July 2026. Existing notebooks and shared links keep working.

What files can I add to NotebookLM?

Google lists PDFs, websites, YouTube videos, audio files, Google Docs and Google Slides.

Can I trust NotebookLM’s answers?

Answers are based on your sources and include citations, so click them to check. AI can still misread a source, so verify anything important.

Is there an age limit?

You must be above the age of consent in your country and verify your age in your Google Account. Users under 18 get stricter content rules, and Workspace for Education users can use it at any age if their school allows it.

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