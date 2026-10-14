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Google has hidden jokes, games and animations in its search results for more than 15 years, and many of them still work. This list of Google easter eggs covers the tricks that still fire in 2026, what each one does, and how to try it, from Do a Barrel Roll to Google Gravity, Pac-Man and Snake.

Quick answer: Go to Google and search for do a barrel roll, askew, recursion, anagram, flip a coin, spinner, tic tac toe, snake, solitaire, minesweeper, pac-man or breathing exercise. Each one triggers an animation, a joke or a playable game right in the results. For Google Gravity, type google gravity and click I’m Feeling Lucky. Google switches some tricks on and off, so if one doesn’t appear, try desktop Chrome or Edge.

Google easter eggs that change the search page

Do a barrel roll: the whole results page spins 360 degrees. Search “z or r twice” for two spins. Full guide: Do a Barrel Roll on Google (try it).

the whole results page spins 360 degrees. Search “z or r twice” for two spins. Full guide: Do a Barrel Roll on Google (try it). Askew: the results page tilts slightly to the right, as if your screen were crooked (try it).

the results page tilts slightly to the right, as if your screen were crooked (try it). Blink HTML: search “blink html” and every mention of the word blink flashes on and off, a nod to the old blink tag (try it).

search “blink html” and every mention of the word blink flashes on and off, a nod to the old blink tag (try it). Festivus: a Festivus pole from Seinfeld appears beside the results, with “A Festivus miracle!” next to the result count (try it).

a Festivus pole from Seinfeld appears beside the results, with “A Festivus miracle!” next to the result count (try it). Let it snow: snow falls and the page fogs up, with a Defrost button. Google tends to switch it on in winter only, so it may not show in October. More in Let It Snow on Google.

Word jokes hidden in Google search

Recursion: Google asks “Did you mean: recursion”, and the link leads back to the same search, forever (try it).

Google asks “Did you mean: recursion”, and the link leads back to the same search, forever (try it). Anagram: Google suggests “Did you mean: nag a ram”, which is an anagram of anagram (try it).

Google suggests “Did you mean: nag a ram”, which is an anagram of anagram (try it). Groundhog Day: works like recursion, sending you back to the same page again and again (try it).

works like recursion, sending you back to the same page again and again (try it). Friends characters: search for a main character, such as Phoebe Buffay or Ross Geller, and click the icon in the knowledge panel for a themed animation (try it).

Games you can play right in Google

These built-in games load at the top of the results. Most work on phones and desktops.

Pac-Man: the famous 2010 doodle, playable with arrow keys. Click Insert Coin twice to add Ms Pac-Man for two players. See how to play Google Pac-Man (try it).

the famous 2010 doodle, playable with arrow keys. Click Insert Coin twice to add Ms Pac-Man for two players. See how to play Google Pac-Man (try it). Snake: search “snake game” and click Play for the classic game with fruit, maps and speed options (try it).

search “snake game” and click Play for the classic game with fruit, maps and speed options (try it). Solitaire: Klondike solitaire with easy and hard modes (try it).

Klondike solitaire with easy and hard modes (try it). Minesweeper: easy, medium and hard boards (try it).

easy, medium and hard boards (try it). Tic tac toe: play the computer at three levels, or a friend on the same screen (try it).

play the computer at three levels, or a friend on the same screen (try it). Text adventure: search “text adventure”, open your browser’s developer console (F12, then Console) and type yes to start a hidden game (try it).

Handy tools that feel like easter eggs

Flip a coin: a virtual coin that lands on heads or tails (try it).

a virtual coin that lands on heads or tails (try it). Spinner: a number spinner with 2 to 20 segments, plus a fidget spinner (try it).

a number spinner with 2 to 20 segments, plus a fidget spinner (try it). Roll a die: rolls a six-sided die, with options for other dice (try it).

rolls a six-sided die, with options for other dice (try it). Breathing exercise: a calm one-minute guided breathing animation (try it).

a calm one-minute guided breathing animation (try it). Metronome: an adjustable metronome for musicians (try it).

Google Gravity and other “I’m Feeling Lucky” tricks

Some famous tricks are not built into Google at all. Google Gravity, where the whole homepage falls to the bottom of the screen, is a fan-made experiment. Type google gravity on Google and click I’m Feeling Lucky to open it. Our Google Gravity guide explains how it works. Old tricks such as Zerg Rush and Atari Breakout image search no longer run on Google itself; fan copies on mirror sites recreate them.

Seasonal Google doodle games

Google also hides games in its doodles. The Halloween Magic Cat Academy game, the Pac-Man doodle and many others stay playable in the official Google Doodles archive, so you can play them any time of year.

Why a Google easter egg might not work

Google retired or paused it. Google adds and removes tricks quietly, and seasonal ones like Let it snow appear only at certain times.

Google adds and removes tricks quietly, and seasonal ones like Let it snow appear only at certain times. AI results take the top spot. If an AI overview appears first, scroll down or click the All tab; the game card usually sits just below.

If an AI overview appears first, scroll down or click the All tab; the game card usually sits just below. Browser or region. A few tricks show only in English results or on desktop. Try Chrome or Edge on a computer.

A few tricks show only in English results or on desktop. Try Chrome or Edge on a computer. Reduced motion settings. If your system has “reduce motion” turned on, some animations are skipped.

FAQ

What is the most famous Google easter egg?

Do a barrel roll is the best known. Search it and the whole results page spins once.

Do Google easter eggs work on phones?

Most do. The games (Snake, Pac-Man, tic tac toe, solitaire) and tools like flip a coin work in the Google app and mobile browsers. A few page animations work best on desktop.

Is Google Gravity a real Google feature?

No. It’s a fan-made JavaScript demo that copies the Google homepage. Google’s I’m Feeling Lucky button simply sends you to it.

Why doesn’t Let it snow work?

Google usually enables it only in the winter holiday season, so it may not appear the rest of the year.

Photo by Firmbee.com on Unsplash