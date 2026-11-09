12 Best Apps to Make Money in 2026 (Legit, With the Catch)

Share WhatsApp X Telegram

The best apps to make money depend on what you can give: your time and a car (DoorDash, Instacart), a skill (Upwork, Fiverr), your opinion (Prolific, Swagbucks), your everyday shopping (Rakuten, Ibotta, Fetch), things you no longer need (eBay) or simply your daily steps (Evidation). Below are 12 legit money making apps sorted by the kind of money they really pay, with the payout rules from each official site and the catch nobody puts in the ads.

Quick answer: For real side income, pick a gig app (DoorDash, Instacart, Rover) or a freelance marketplace (Upwork, Fiverr). For small, steady extras, use Prolific (cash to PayPal from $6) and a cash back app such as Rakuten or Ibotta. Survey, receipt and step apps pay pocket money, not a wage. A legit app never asks you to pay a fee to unlock your earnings.

This guide explains how these apps work. It is not financial advice, and no app guarantees earnings. Pay rules and fees change, so check each app before you rely on it.

Money making apps compared

App Type of earning What you need How you get paid Realistic for DoorDash Food delivery 18+ (older in some states), car, scooter or bike Base pay + promotions + tips Side income Instacart Grocery shopping and delivery Car and smartphone Batch pay + tips (100% of tips) Side income Rover Pet sitting and dog walking Love of animals, one-time sign-up charge 80% of each booking Side income Upwork Freelance projects A skill clients pay for Bank, PayPal, Payoneer and more Side income to full-time Fiverr Freelance “gigs” A skill you can package Your price minus a 20% fee Side income to full-time Prolific Paid research studies A few spare minutes PayPal cash from $6 Small extras Swagbucks Surveys, games, shopping Patience PayPal and gift cards Pocket money Rakuten Cash back on online shopping Shopping you already do PayPal or check quarterly, from $5.01 Small extras Ibotta Grocery cash back Grocery shopping PayPal, bank, gift cards from $20 Small extras Fetch Receipt scanning Any receipt Gift cards (about 1,000 points = $1) Pocket money eBay Selling your stuff Things to sell Sale price minus fees One-off cash Evidation Health and step tracking US, 18+, a phone or tracker 10,000 points = $10 Pocket money

What to expect from apps that pay you

Every app on this list is real and pays out, but they fall into three very different groups, and mixing them up is how people end up disappointed.

Work apps (delivery, pet care, freelancing) pay for your time or skill. They are the only ones here that can become meaningful side income, and they come with costs: fuel, wear on your car, platform fees and self-employment taxes.

(delivery, pet care, freelancing) pay for your time or skill. They are the only ones here that can become meaningful side income, and they come with costs: fuel, wear on your car, platform fees and self-employment taxes. Reward apps (research studies, surveys, cash back, receipts) pay small amounts for small tasks. Think a few dollars here and there, or a gift card every few weeks.

(research studies, surveys, cash back, receipts) pay small amounts for small tasks. Think a few dollars here and there, or a gift card every few weeks. Selling apps turn clutter into one-off cash. Great for a clear-out, but you run out of things to sell.

If an app promises big money for tapping your screen, it is advertising, not a typical result. Look for the small print: reward apps that quote large figures usually say they apply to their most active users.

Best apps to make money with gig work

1. DoorDash: best for flexible delivery work

DoorDash (external site) lets you deliver food and other orders when you choose. According to the Dasher sign-up page, you need to be 18 or older (19 or 21 in some states, including 21 in California), have a smartphone, a valid driver’s license and car insurance if you deliver by car. You can dash by car, scooter or, in select cities, by bike.

How pay works: base pay (based on time, distance and how desirable the offer is), promotions such as Challenges and Peak Pay, and customer tips. DoorDash also lists a time-based option with a minimum guaranteed hourly rate for time spent actively on a delivery.

base pay (based on time, distance and how desirable the offer is), promotions such as Challenges and Peak Pay, and customer tips. DoorDash also lists a time-based option with a minimum guaranteed hourly rate for time spent actively on a delivery. Getting paid: instant cash-out is available to eligible Dashers who are approved for and activate the DoorDash Crimson Visa debit card.

instant cash-out is available to eligible Dashers who are approved for and activate the DoorDash Crimson Visa debit card. The catch: as an independent contractor you pay your own fuel, maintenance and taxes, and earnings swing with your area and the hour.

2. Instacart: best for grocery runs

As an Instacart shopper, you pick and deliver grocery orders (“batches”). Instacart’s shopper earnings page (external site) says your pay is batch pay plus promotions plus tips, and that shoppers always get 100% of customer tips. Batch pay reflects expected effort such as distance, number of items and shopping time, with extra “heavy pay” on qualifying orders.

Getting paid: free weekly direct deposit, instant cash-out within minutes after a delivery for a small fee, or automatic free payouts after every batch with Instacart’s Shopper Rewards Card.

free weekly direct deposit, instant cash-out within minutes after a delivery for a small fee, or automatic free payouts after every batch with Instacart’s Shopper Rewards Card. The catch: heavy, multi-store orders take time, and pay varies by region and local rules.

3. Rover: best for animal lovers

Rover (external site) connects pet owners with sitters and dog walkers. You set your services and rates, and owners book you through the app.

Fees: Rover’s help center says sitters pay a one-time charge of $49 to $79, depending on location, before offering services, and receive 80% of each booking.

Rover’s help center says sitters pay a one-time charge of $49 to $79, depending on location, before offering services, and receive 80% of each booking. The catch: you are responsible for someone’s pet, so reviews and reliability matter more than speed. Bookings cluster around holidays and summer.

Best apps to make money with your skills

4. Upwork: best for bigger freelance projects

Upwork (external site) is a freelance marketplace for writing, design, development, admin, marketing and much more. It is free to join, and you send proposals to client jobs.

Fees: Upwork says service fees on standard contracts range from 0% to 15%, depending on the contract. Sending proposals uses Connects, which cost $0.15 each (bought in packs of at least 10). Payouts go to your bank, PayPal, Payoneer or other methods depending on your country.

Upwork says service fees on standard contracts range from 0% to 15%, depending on the contract. Sending proposals uses Connects, which cost $0.15 each (bought in packs of at least 10). Payouts go to your bank, PayPal, Payoneer or other methods depending on your country. The catch: competition is strong, and the first few contracts are the hardest to win. A focused profile and a small portfolio help.

5. Fiverr: best for packaged services

On Fiverr (external site), buyers come to you: you list a “gig” with a fixed price, such as a logo, a voice-over or a short video edit.

Fees: Fiverr’s own guide says it charges sellers a flat 20% on every sale, including tips.

Fiverr’s own guide says it charges sellers a flat 20% on every sale, including tips. The catch: that 20% adds up, so price your gig with the fee in mind.

Want to speed up freelance work? Our guide to realistic ways to make money with AI covers the tools and the rules platforms set on AI-written work.

Best apps for small, steady extras

6. Prolific: best for research studies that pay cash

Prolific (external site) pays you to take part in online studies from universities and companies: decision-making games, questionnaires, rating AI answers and giving opinions on designs.

How it pays: real money, not gift cards or points. You can cash out to PayPal once you have at least $6 (or £6), and after your first four cash-outs, payments are transferred instantly.

real money, not gift cards or points. You can cash out to PayPal once you have at least $6 (or £6), and after your first four cash-outs, payments are transferred instantly. The catch: studies are limited and go quickly, so you may wait for ones that match your profile.

7. Swagbucks: best for mixing small tasks

Swagbucks (external site) gives SB points for surveys, playing games, shopping through its links and watching videos. You redeem points for rewards, including PayPal cash; Swagbucks says your PayPal account must be confirmed and match your Swagbucks name and email.

The catch: surveys often screen you out after a few questions, so hourly earnings are low. It works best in short bursts. If games are your thing, compare it with dedicated game reward apps first.

8. Rakuten: best for cash back on online shopping

Rakuten (external site) pays a percentage back when you start your shopping trip from its site, app or browser extension.

How it pays: PayPal or check every quarter once you have at least $5.01 in confirmed cash back, or gift cards from $5 at any time.

PayPal or check every quarter once you have at least $5.01 in confirmed cash back, or gift cards from $5 at any time. The catch: it only pays on purchases you would make anyway. Buying something just for the cash back is a loss, not a gain.

9. Ibotta: best for grocery cash back

Ibotta (external site) pays cash on specific products. Add offers before you shop, then link a store loyalty account, upload a receipt or shop online through the app.

How it pays: PayPal, bank transfer (with supported banks) or gift cards, once you reach $20.

PayPal, bank transfer (with supported banks) or gift cards, once you reach $20. The catch: you only earn on items with an active offer, so check the app before you go.

10. Fetch: best for scanning any receipt

Fetch (external site) gives points for any receipt from a store, restaurant or gas station, with extra points on brands that have offers.

How it pays: gift cards. Fetch says 1,000 points are worth about $1, and most rewards come in $5 to $50 amounts.

gift cards. Fetch says 1,000 points are worth about $1, and most rewards come in $5 to $50 amounts. The catch: receipts alone earn slowly, and you get gift cards rather than cash.

For more shopping apps and how their payouts compare, see our full list of the best cash back apps in the US.

Best apps to turn clutter and steps into cash

11. eBay: best for selling almost anything

eBay (external site) reaches buyers across the country, which makes it the best place for electronics, collectibles, parts and anything people search for by exact name.

Fees: eBay’s fee page lists 250 free listings a month for sellers without a Store and a final value fee of 13.6% for most categories, plus $0.30 per order of $10 or less and $0.40 above that.

eBay’s fee page lists 250 free listings a month for sellers without a Store and a final value fee of 13.6% for most categories, plus $0.30 per order of $10 or less and $0.40 above that. The catch: you handle packing and shipping, and fees are higher than selling locally. For bulky items, a local marketplace is usually better.

12. Evidation: best for being paid to stay active

Evidation (external site) gives points for tracked health activities such as steps, up to 100 points a day for tracked activity.

How it pays: 10,000 points can be redeemed for $10 by PayPal, prepaid Visa, gift card or bank deposit.

10,000 points can be redeemed for $10 by PayPal, prepaid Visa, gift card or bank deposit. The catch: it is for US adults only, it takes a while to reach $10, and you share health data, so read the privacy policy first.

Walking more anyway? Our guide to apps that pay you to walk compares Evidation with Sweatcoin, StepBet and other step apps.

Which money app should you pick?

You need real extra income this month: a gig app (DoorDash, Instacart or Rover) gets you paid soonest. Check your local demand first.

a gig app (DoorDash, Instacart or Rover) gets you paid soonest. Check your local demand first. You have a skill: Fiverr if you can package a clear service at a fixed price; Upwork for larger, ongoing projects.

Fiverr if you can package a clear service at a fixed price; Upwork for larger, ongoing projects. You have 10 spare minutes a day: Prolific for cash, Swagbucks for variety.

Prolific for cash, Swagbucks for variety. You want money back without extra effort: one online cash back app (Rakuten) plus one receipt app (Ibotta or Fetch).

one online cash back app (Rakuten) plus one receipt app (Ibotta or Fetch). You want a quick one-off boost: sell unused electronics or collectibles on eBay.

Most people do best with one work app and one or two reward apps, rather than ten apps that each pay a few cents.

How to spot fake money making apps

They ask you to pay first. An “activation fee”, a deposit or a “withdrawal unlock” charge is a red flag. (Rover’s one-time sign-up charge is stated openly on its help center before you join; a hidden fee demanded to release your balance is a scam.)

An “activation fee”, a deposit or a “withdrawal unlock” charge is a red flag. (Rover’s one-time sign-up charge is stated openly on its help center before you join; a hidden fee demanded to release your balance is a scam.) They promise big, fast money. Legit apps describe how pay works; scams quote daily earnings.

Legit apps describe how pay works; scams quote daily earnings. They want gift cards, crypto or your bank login. No real app needs your online banking password. Learn the common tricks in our guide to gift card scams.

No real app needs your online banking password. Learn the common tricks in our guide to gift card scams. The cash-out threshold keeps moving. Read the payout rules before you invest hours, and cash out as soon as you can.

Read the payout rules before you invest hours, and cash out as soon as you can. They are not in the official app stores. Install from Google Play or the App Store, check the developer name and read recent reviews.

Taxes and costs to keep in mind

In the US, gig and freelance income is usually self-employment income, and you are responsible for tracking it and paying tax on it. Platforms may send you a tax form, but you still need to report income even if you do not receive one. Keep records of your mileage and costs, and ask a tax professional if you are unsure. A simple tracker from our list of the best budgeting apps makes this much easier.

FAQ

What is the best app to make money fast?

Gig apps pay fastest for real work. Instacart offers instant cash-out within minutes after a delivery for a small fee, and DoorDash offers instant cash-out to eligible Dashers with its Crimson debit card. Reward apps are slower because you must reach a payout minimum.

Are money making apps legit?

The 12 apps here are established services that publish their payout rules. But “legit” does not mean “lucrative”: reward apps pay small amounts. Avoid any app that asks you to pay before you can withdraw.

Which apps pay real money to PayPal?

Prolific (from $6), Swagbucks, Rakuten (quarterly from $5.01), Ibotta (from $20) and Evidation (10,000 points for $10) all offer PayPal. Upwork can also pay out to PayPal in supported countries.

Can you make $100 a day with apps?

Not with survey, receipt or step apps. Gig and freelance apps can get there for some people, depending on location, hours, skill and demand, but none of them guarantees it, and costs such as fuel and fees come out of what you earn.

What apps can I use to make money from home?

Upwork, Fiverr, Prolific and Swagbucks all work from home, along with cash back and receipt apps for shopping you already do.

🎁

Stuck on a gift? Try our free Gift Idea Generator Ideas for anyone by age, job, interests and budget, with Amazon.com and Amazon.in links

Find gifts →

Found this useful? Share it with someone who needs it. WhatsApp X Telegram