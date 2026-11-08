6 Legit Apps That Pay You to Play Games (and the Catch)

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Are there really apps that pay you to play games? Yes, but expect gift cards and small PayPal payouts, not a second income. Reward apps earn money from game makers and advertisers when you install and keep playing their games, and they pass a small share back to you. Here are 6 legit options, how each one rewards you, what you can cash out for, and the catch you should know before you spend your evenings on them.

Quick answer: Mistplay (Android and iPhone) and Cash Giraffe pay in gift cards or PayPal for time played and in-game milestones. JustPlay converts coins into PayPal cash or gift cards. Swagbucks and InboxDollars reward games along with surveys and shopping. Microsoft Rewards with Xbox gives Store credit for playing on Xbox or PC. Never pay a deposit or entry fee to “earn”, and treat any earnings as small rewards, not income.

This article explains how these apps work. It is not financial advice, and no app guarantees earnings.

Apps that pay you to play games, compared

App How you earn Cash out for Platforms Main catch Mistplay Points for playing, milestones, streaks Gift cards (Amazon, Visa, Walmart and more) Android, iPhone Minimum points before a gift card Cash Giraffe Gems for playtime and in-game milestones PayPal from $0.20, gift cards Android, iPhone 18+ only; reviews mention missing points JustPlay Coins for playing its partner games PayPal, gift cards Android, iPhone Coin value is set by JustPlay; coins expire after 6 months Swagbucks SB points for games, surveys, shopping PayPal and other rewards Web, Android, iPhone Games are a small part of the site InboxDollars Cash for games, surveys, offers Cash rewards Web Casino-style games want you to spend Microsoft Rewards with Xbox Points for playing and quests Xbox gift cards, Microsoft Store credit Xbox, Windows PC 18+; yearly cap on play rewards

How “get paid to play” apps really work

Game companies pay to find new players who stick around. Reward apps like Mistplay, Cash Giraffe and JustPlay show you a list of games, track how long you play and how far you get, and pay you in points when you hit set milestones (for example, reaching level 20). The longer and further you play a new game, the more you earn, which is exactly what the game maker wants.

That has two consequences. First, earnings are small and slow: ads promising hundreds of dollars a week are marketing, not typical results. Mistplay, for example, says its $95 figure is an estimate for its top 1% of US users and that earnings are not guaranteed. Second, many of the games are built to tempt you into in-app purchases, so it is easy to spend more than you earn.

1. Mistplay: best known gift card app

Mistplay (external site) is available on Android and iPhone. You earn points by playing games from its list, hitting in-game milestones, levelling up and keeping daily streaks, with boosted games and events to earn faster. You swap points for gift cards from brands such as Amazon, Visa, Walmart, Starbucks, Google Play, PlayStation and Xbox, or use them for weekly sweepstakes entries.

Mistplay says there are no subscription costs or withdrawal fees and most rewards are processed within an hour. Gift card choices and games vary by country.

The catch: you need a minimum number of points before you can claim your first gift card, and progress slows after the first few levels of a game.

2. Cash Giraffe: low PayPal minimum

Cash Giraffe (external site) (Android and iPhone) pays gems for playtime and for reaching in-game milestones, with bonus gems from daily challenges, streaks and seasonal events. You can cash out to PayPal from $0.20, or choose gift cards such as Amazon, Starbucks and Google Play, depending on your country.

The catch: its App Store listing is rated 18+ and, alongside a high rating, recent reviews complain about missing points and slow support. Cash out often rather than letting a large balance build up.

3. JustPlay: coins for its partner games

JustPlay rewards you with coins for playing the games offered inside its app and for daily challenges. According to its terms of use (external site), coins turn into real-money rewards during regular cash-out periods, which you can redeem by PayPal or for gift cards and vouchers, depending on your country.

The catch: the terms are worth reading. You must be 18 or older, JustPlay sets the value of coins at its own discretion and doesn’t guarantee payouts, it may require at least three hours of play before your first redemption, you may be asked for a face scan to verify you are a real person, and coins expire six months after you earn them. One account per person; extra accounts can be blocked.

4. Swagbucks: games plus surveys and shopping

Swagbucks (external site) is one of the oldest rewards sites. Its help centre (external site) confirms you earn SB points for playing games online, and you can also earn for surveys, shopping and watching videos. Points can be redeemed for rewards, including PayPal cash; for PayPal, your Swagbucks and PayPal names and email must match, and your PayPal account must be confirmed.

The catch: game rewards are a small part of Swagbucks. Most of the points come from surveys and shopping offers, so it suits people who want to combine several small earners.

5. InboxDollars: cash instead of points

InboxDollars (external site) has been running since 2000 and shows your balance in real dollars rather than points. You can play its own casual games, such as bubble shooter and mahjong games, alongside surveys and offers.

The catch: the site also promotes a casino-style games partner where you get cash back on what you spend. Cash back on spending is still spending: skip it unless you would have played anyway.

6. Microsoft Rewards with Xbox: best for console and PC gamers

If you already play on Xbox or a Windows PC, Microsoft Rewards with Xbox (external site) pays you points for playing, completing daily, weekly and monthly quests and claiming daily points. You don’t need Game Pass to start, but Game Pass Premium and Ultimate members earn faster and get extra quests.

Points go towards Xbox gift cards (5,000 points for up to $5), Microsoft Store purchases, charity donations or sweepstakes entries. You must be 18 or older, and Xbox lists a yearly cap on play rewards that ranges from $20 for free members to $100 for Ultimate members. The programme is only available in selected countries.

The catch: rewards are Store credit, not cash, so this only makes sense if you buy games anyway.

The catch with every app that pays you to play

It is pocket money. None of these apps guarantees earnings, and the headline figures in their ads describe their most active users. Play for fun, not for income.

None of these apps guarantees earnings, and the headline figures in their ads describe their most active users. Play for fun, not for income. The games want your money. Many milestone games are built around in-app purchases. Set a rule: never buy anything to reach a reward.

Many milestone games are built around in-app purchases. Set a rule: never buy anything to reach a reward. Offers can fail to pay. The US Federal Trade Commission took action against a game rewards company that often didn’t deliver promised rewards (FTC, 2021 (external site) ). Screenshot your progress and contact support quickly if points don’t arrive.

The US Federal Trade Commission took action against a game rewards company that often didn’t deliver promised rewards (FTC, 2021 ). Screenshot your progress and contact support quickly if points don’t arrive. Your data is part of the deal. These apps track what you install and how long you play, and many show ads. Check the app’s privacy details in the store before installing, and never hand over bank logins.

These apps track what you install and how long you play, and many show ads. Check the app’s privacy details in the store before installing, and never hand over bank logins. Battery, storage and time. Earning usually means installing new games and leaving them running. Uninstall games once you stop earning from them.

Earning usually means installing new games and leaving them running. Uninstall games once you stop earning from them. Never pay to earn. Avoid apps that ask for a deposit, an “unlock fee” or an entry fee to cash tournaments. That is gambling or a scam, not a reward.

Avoid apps that ask for a deposit, an “unlock fee” or an entry fee to cash tournaments. That is gambling or a scam, not a reward. Age rules. Most of these apps require users to be 18 or older. Don’t let children sign up with an adult’s details.

Tips to earn a little more (without spending)

Pick games you actually enjoy; you will reach milestones faster and won’t burn out.

Focus on one or two apps so your points reach the cash-out minimum sooner.

Cash out as soon as you can rather than saving up a big balance.

Use free reward streaks and daily check-ins, which cost only a minute.

Read each app’s terms on expiry: JustPlay’s coins, for example, expire after six months.

Want other low-effort rewards? See our guides to apps that pay you to walk and the best cash back apps for everyday shopping.

FAQ

Which app pays you the most to play games?

There is no honest single answer: payouts depend on your country, the games on offer that week and how much you play. Mistplay, Cash Giraffe and JustPlay are built around paying for gameplay, so they usually pay more for games than general rewards sites like Swagbucks or InboxDollars.

Can you really make money playing games on your phone?

Yes, small amounts. Expect gift cards or a few dollars by PayPal now and then. Mistplay itself says earnings are not guaranteed and its headline figure applies to its top 1% of US users.

Do any game apps pay real money to PayPal?

Yes. Cash Giraffe pays to PayPal from $0.20, JustPlay offers PayPal in supported countries, and Swagbucks lets you redeem points for PayPal cash. Mistplay pays in gift cards, including prepaid Visa cards.

Are apps that pay you to play games safe?

The apps in this list are established, but treat any reward app with care: install only from the official app stores, read the reviews and privacy details, never pay a fee to cash out, and never share bank passwords.

Is Mistplay available on iPhone?

Yes. Mistplay’s website says it is available on both Android and iOS, with downloads from Google Play and the App Store.

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