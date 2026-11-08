6 Best Free AI Headshot Generators in 2026 (Limits Compared)

Share WhatsApp X Telegram

Need a professional photo for LinkedIn, a CV or a work profile but don’t want to pay a photographer? A free AI headshot generator can turn a good selfie into a clean, business-style portrait in minutes. The catch is that “free” means very different things: some tools give you a couple of tries a day, some make you wait weeks, and some keep the right to use your photos. Here are 6 options that are free to use today, with the limits and privacy terms each official page states.

Quick answer: For the most control at no cost, upload a selfie to Google Gemini or ChatGPT and ask for a professional headshot with a plain background. For a one-click option, Canva’s AI headshot app gives you two free tries a day. If you can wait, BetterPic’s free tool makes 10 headshots but puts free orders in a 60 to 90 day queue. Always read the privacy terms before uploading your face.

Free AI headshot generators compared

Tool Best for What is free Main catch Google Gemini Editing your own selfie with prompts Nano Banana 2 image editing in the free Gemini app Daily limits; visible AI watermark ChatGPT Fine-tuning with follow-up requests Image creation and photo uploads on the free plan Separate usage limit for images Microsoft Copilot Windows users with a Microsoft account Image creation and editing in the Copilot app No stated limits; strict upload rules Canva AI headshots Quickest one-click result 2 free credits, then a 24-hour wait Few style choices Adobe Firefly Trying several AI models in one place Free daily generations Premium models use paid credits BetterPic free tool A full set of 10 headshots 10 headshots in up to 5 outfits and backgrounds 60 to 90 day queue; free photos may be used for marketing and AI training

How we checked these tools

We read each tool’s official page or help centre in November 2026 for three things: what you actually get for free, the limits, and what the company says it does with the photos you upload. We did not rank the tools on image quality, because results depend heavily on your selfie, your prompt and which model a tool is using that week. Try two or three and keep the one that looks most like you.

1. Google Gemini: best free option for editing your own selfie

The free Gemini app can edit photos you upload with Google’s Nano Banana image model. On Google’s image generation page (external site), you choose Create images from the tools menu, upload a photo and describe the change, such as a new background or outfit, while the rest of the picture stays the same. Nano Banana 2 is listed as free, with higher limits on paid Google AI plans.

For a headshot, upload a sharp, front-facing selfie and try a prompt like this:

Turn this photo into a professional corporate headshot. Keep my face, hair and features exactly the same. Navy blazer over a white shirt, soft studio lighting, plain light grey background, head and shoulders, looking at the camera.

Google adds an invisible SynthID watermark and a visible watermark to images it creates, so people can tell they are AI-made. For more ideas, see our Gemini AI photo prompts, including portrait styles.

2. ChatGPT: best for fine-tuning with follow-ups

ChatGPT’s free plan can create images and accept photo uploads, each with its own usage limit, according to OpenAI’s free tier FAQ (external site). ChatGPT tells you when you reach the limit; it does not publish a fixed number.

The advantage is the conversation: after the first result you can say “make the background warmer”, “less smile” or “change the blazer to grey” and keep refining. If the face starts to drift away from yours, start a new chat with the original selfie.

3. Microsoft Copilot: a free option for Microsoft account users

The Copilot app can create images from text and edit an image you upload, as Microsoft’s support page (external site) explains. You upload a photo and ask for changes, much like Gemini and ChatGPT.

Microsoft’s rules are strict: upload only images you own or have the rights to use, and never pictures of other people without their consent. Microsoft says generated and uploaded images are kept for no more than 18 months, and you can delete them from your conversation history.

4. Canva AI headshots: quickest one-click option

If you’d rather not write prompts, Canva has a dedicated AI headshot generator (external site) inside its online editor. You upload a selfie, choose a gender identity and the app adds professional lighting and a background. Canva says the app gives you two free credits; after that you wait 24 hours for more, or buy extra credits.

Canva’s tip for best results is a well-lit, centred photo of your head and shoulders with a neutral expression and no hat, scarf or sunglasses. Since you are already in Canva, you can drop the result straight into a CV or LinkedIn banner design.

5. Adobe Firefly: try several AI models in one place

Adobe Firefly’s free plan now offers free daily generations for images, video and audio, with limits that refresh every day, according to the Firefly plans page (external site). It includes access to partner models such as Google’s Nano Banana as well as Adobe’s own. Firefly Standard costs $9.99 a month with 2,000 generative credits for premium features.

Firefly is a good choice if you also want to tidy the photo afterwards, for example with Generative Fill to extend the background for a banner.

6. BetterPic free headshot tool: most headshots, longest wait

BetterPic sells paid headshot packs but also has a free AI headshot generator (external site). The page says it is free with no credit card and makes 10 headshots in up to five outfits and backgrounds, in 4K. The catch is time: free orders go into a shared queue that takes 60 to 90 days, while paid packs arrive in under an hour.

Read the privacy terms carefully. The same page says free-tier photos may be used for marketing and AI training, and that free users allow BetterPic to use the results in its marketing. You can delete uploaded photos or email the company to request permanent deletion.

Paid AI headshot apps: when are they worth it?

Dedicated paid services (BetterPic’s paid packs, Aragon, HeadshotPro and others) usually ask for 10 or more selfies, train a model on your face and return dozens or hundreds of headshots. They can look more consistent than a single free edit, which matters if you need matching photos for a whole team. For one LinkedIn photo, the free options above are usually enough. If you do pay, check the refund policy and how long the service keeps your photos and trained model.

How to get a better AI headshot (free or paid)

Start with a good selfie. Face a window for soft daylight, hold the phone at eye level and keep your face sharp. AI can’t invent detail that isn’t there.

Face a window for soft daylight, hold the phone at eye level and keep your face sharp. AI can’t invent detail that isn’t there. Plain background, no filters. Beauty filters and busy backgrounds confuse the AI and make the face drift.

Beauty filters and busy backgrounds confuse the AI and make the face drift. Say “keep my face the same”. In Gemini, ChatGPT and Copilot, ask it to keep your features, hair and skin tone unchanged.

In Gemini, ChatGPT and Copilot, ask it to keep your features, hair and skin tone unchanged. Pick a simple outfit and background. A plain blazer or shirt and a grey, white or soft blue backdrop look professional on every platform.

A plain blazer or shirt and a grey, white or soft blue backdrop look professional on every platform. Compare with a real photo. If friends wouldn’t recognise you, try again. A headshot that doesn’t look like you defeats the purpose.

If friends wouldn’t recognise you, try again. A headshot that doesn’t look like you defeats the purpose. Crop for the platform. LinkedIn and most profile pictures show a circle, so leave space around your head.

Privacy: what to check before you upload your face

A headshot generator needs a clear photo of your face, which is personal data. Before you upload:

Read what the tool does with your photos. Look for whether uploads are used to train AI, used in marketing, and how long they are kept.

Look for whether uploads are used to train AI, used in marketing, and how long they are kept. Look for a delete option. Good services let you delete photos and any trained model from your account.

Good services let you delete photos and any trained model from your account. Only upload your own photos. Never create headshots of someone else without their permission. Microsoft and others ban it in their terms.

Never create headshots of someone else without their permission. Microsoft and others ban it in their terms. Be honest where it matters. Some employers, ID systems and dating sites require real, unedited photos. Use AI headshots for profiles and CVs, not for official documents.

Want to go beyond headshots? Our list of the best free AI art generators covers tools for illustrations, art styles and creative portraits.

FAQ

Is there a completely free AI headshot generator?

Yes, with limits. Google Gemini, ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot can turn your selfie into a headshot at no cost within their daily usage limits, and BetterPic’s free tool makes 10 headshots if you can wait 60 to 90 days.

Can I use an AI headshot on LinkedIn?

Many people do. LinkedIn asks for a profile photo that looks like you, so choose a result that is clearly recognisable and avoid heavy edits that change your face.

What is the best free AI headshot generator for LinkedIn?

For most people, Gemini or ChatGPT give the most control because you can describe the exact outfit, background and lighting. Canva is the easiest if you want a one-click result.

Are AI headshot generators safe?

They are as safe as the company’s privacy policy. Check whether your photos are used for AI training or marketing, how long they are stored and whether you can delete them before uploading.

How many selfies do I need for an AI headshot?

Free editors like Gemini, ChatGPT and Canva work from a single photo. Paid headshot services that train a model on your face usually ask for several selfies from different angles.

🎁

Stuck on a gift? Try our free Gift Idea Generator Ideas for anyone by age, job, interests and budget, with Amazon.com and Amazon.in links

Find gifts →

Found this useful? Share it with someone who needs it. WhatsApp X Telegram