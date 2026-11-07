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Here is how to recover deleted photos on iPhone: open the Photos app, scroll down to Recently Deleted, unlock it with Face ID, select the photos and tap Recover. Apple keeps deleted photos and videos there for 30 days, so if you act within a month, getting them back takes less than a minute.

If the photo isn’t there, don’t give up yet. It may be hidden, sitting in another library view, still in iCloud, inside an old backup, or saved in an app such as Google Photos or WhatsApp. This guide walks through every method, from the quickest to the last resort, using Apple’s own support steps, and is honest about what can’t be recovered.

Quick answer: (1) Photos > Utilities > Recently Deleted > Recover (within 30 days). (2) Check the Hidden album and your Shared Library view. (3) Make sure iCloud Photos is on and signed in with the right Apple Account. (4) Check Recently Deleted at icloud.com/photos. (5) If iCloud Photos was off, restore an older iCloud or computer backup. (6) Look in Google Photos, OneDrive or Dropbox and in chat apps where you shared the photo.

Which method should you try?

Your situation Try this Deleted in the last 30 days Recently Deleted album (method 1) Photo vanished but you don’t remember deleting it Hidden album, Shared Library, iCloud Photos settings (methods 2-4) Deleted from Recently Deleted too, or older than 30 days Backups, other apps and devices (methods 6-10) New iPhone and old photos are missing Check the Apple Account and iCloud Photos (method 3), then restore a backup (method 6 or 7)

1. Recover photos from the Recently Deleted album

When you delete a photo or video on iPhone, it moves to Recently Deleted for 30 days before it’s removed for good. According to Apple’s photo recovery guide:

Open the Photos app and swipe up. Under Utilities, tap Recently Deleted. Tap View Album and unlock with Face ID or Touch ID. Open the photo or video and tap Recover. To recover several, tap Select, choose them, tap the More button (three dots) and tap Recover. Confirm, and the photo goes back to your library.

Tip: if you deleted a photo from an album you made, Apple notes it is deleted everywhere, not just from that album, so check Recently Deleted even if you only meant to tidy an album.

2. Check the Hidden album

A photo you hid (sometimes by accident) disappears from the main library and only shows in the Hidden album. Apple’s missing photos guide gives these steps:

Make sure the Hidden album is visible: open Settings > Photos and check that the Hidden album is turned on. In Photos, tap Collections, swipe up, and tap Hidden under Utilities. Tap View Album and unlock with Face ID or Touch ID. Select the photo, tap More, then Unhide.

If you use hidden or locked apps too, our guide to hiding apps on iPhone explains how the Hidden folder works.

3. Make sure iCloud Photos is on, with the right Apple Account

A lot of “deleted” photos are simply not syncing. If you set up a new iPhone, signed in with a different Apple Account, or turned iCloud Photos off, your photos may still be safe in iCloud.

Open Settings and tap your name. Check the email shown is the Apple Account you’ve always used. Tap iCloud > Photos and turn on Sync this iPhone. Connect to Wi-Fi and wait a few minutes (longer for big libraries) for photos to download.

Apple says photos taken while iCloud Photos was on may still be in iCloud even if you later turned it off.

4. Switch the library view (Shared Library)

If you use an iCloud Shared Library with family, some photos only appear in one view. In Photos, tap Collections, tap the profile button in the top right, and choose Both Libraries under Library View Options. Photos that seemed to disappear often reappear here.

5. Recover photos on iCloud.com

If iCloud Photos is on, the same Recently Deleted album lives on the web. This helps when your iPhone is lost, broken or wiped. Apple’s iCloud guide says:

Go to icloud.com/photos on any browser and sign in with your Apple Account. Open Recently Deleted in the sidebar (click the sidebar button if it’s hidden). Select the photos or videos and click Recover.

The 30-day limit is the same here: iCloud.com can’t bring back photos that have already been removed from Recently Deleted.

6. Restore from an iCloud backup (only if iCloud Photos was off)

This is where many guides go wrong. Apple’s iCloud Backup page says that when iCloud Photos is on, your photos and videos sync to iCloud and aren’t included in your daily backup. So an iCloud backup only helps if iCloud Photos was turned off, in which case the backup may contain your Camera Roll.

If that’s you, and you have a backup from before the photos were deleted:

Back up the iPhone as it is now to a computer first, so you can return to today’s state if needed. Erase the iPhone (Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Erase All Content and Settings). Apple says to erase a device that’s already set up before restoring. Follow the setup screens to Transfer Your Apps & Data, choose From iCloud Backup, sign in, and pick a backup dated before the deletion, as described in Apple’s restore guide. Stay on Wi-Fi and power until the restore finishes.

Warning: restoring replaces what is on the phone with the backup, so anything newer that isn’t stored elsewhere can be lost. Save new photos somewhere safe before you start.

7. Restore from a Mac or Windows PC backup

If you back up your iPhone to a computer (and iCloud Photos was off), that backup can include your photos. Apple’s steps:

Open Finder on a Mac (macOS 10.15 or later) or the Apple Devices app on Windows 10 or later. Connect the iPhone with a USB cable and select it in the sidebar. Click Restore Backup, choose a backup dated before the photos were deleted, enter the password if it’s encrypted, and click Restore. Keep the iPhone connected until it restarts and finishes syncing.

The same warning applies: the restore replaces the phone’s current content with the backup.

8. Look on your other Apple devices and computers

Mac or iPad with the same library: check Recently Deleted and Hidden there too. A Mac that has iCloud Photos turned off keeps its own separate library, which may still hold the photo.

check Recently Deleted and Hidden there too. A Mac that has iCloud Photos turned off keeps its own separate library, which may still hold the photo. A computer you imported photos to: if you ever copied photos to a PC or Mac with a cable, those copies are separate from iCloud and are still there unless you deleted them on the computer.

if you ever copied photos to a PC or Mac with a cable, those copies are separate from iCloud and are still there unless you deleted them on the computer. An old iPhone or iPad in a drawer may still hold photos from before you switched to iCloud Photos.

9. Check Google Photos, OneDrive, Dropbox and other cloud apps

Many people turned on a camera upload in another app years ago and forgot. Open Google Photos, OneDrive, Dropbox or Amazon Photos on your iPhone or the web and search for the date. Deleting a photo in Apple Photos doesn’t usually remove the copy those apps already uploaded. If you deleted it there too, check that app’s own Trash or Bin.

10. Search your messages, chats and email

If you ever sent the photo to someone, a copy probably still exists.

Messages: open the conversation, tap the contact’s name at the top and scroll to Photos to see everything you shared.

open the conversation, tap the contact’s name at the top and scroll to Photos to see everything you shared. WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Messenger: open the chat’s media list. Media you sent may still be on the other person’s phone or in the chat history.

open the chat’s media list. Media you sent may still be on the other person’s phone or in the chat history. Email and shared albums: search your sent mail and check any Shared Albums in Photos.

search your sent mail and check any Shared Albums in Photos. Ask: family and friends who were there often have the same photo or one taken a second later.

Can you recover photos deleted more than 30 days ago?

Not from Apple. Once a photo is removed from Recently Deleted (after 30 days, or when you delete it there yourself), Apple says it’s permanently deleted and you can’t get it back from your iPhone or iCloud. Your only options then are copies outside Photos: an old backup made while iCloud Photos was off, another cloud service, a computer, or someone you shared it with.

Be careful with paid “iPhone data recovery” programs that promise to bring back anything. Most of them work by reading your existing Finder, iTunes or iCloud backups, which you can restore for free with the steps above, and none can get around Apple’s 30-day limit for iCloud Photos. Never give your Apple Account password to an unknown app or website, and treat “guaranteed recovery” ads as a red flag.

How to make sure you never lose photos again

Turn on iCloud Photos (Settings > your name > iCloud > Photos) and keep enough iCloud storage for your library. Keep a second copy somewhere else: Google Photos, OneDrive, or regular imports to a computer. Check Recently Deleted before emptying it, and don’t use “Delete All” there unless you’re sure. Back up before big changes such as a new phone, an iOS update or a factory reset. Free up space carefully: the “delete to make room” moment is when most photos are lost by mistake.

Deleting photos to make room? Try our guide to clearing cache on iPhone first, which frees up space without touching your photos.

FAQ

How long do deleted photos stay on iPhone?

30 days. Deleted photos and videos stay in the Recently Deleted album for 30 days, then they’re permanently removed. You can recover them any time before that.

Where is Recently Deleted on iPhone?

Open Photos, swipe up to the Utilities section and tap Recently Deleted. You’ll need Face ID, Touch ID or your passcode to open it.

Can I recover permanently deleted photos on iPhone without a backup?

Usually not. Without a backup or a copy elsewhere (another cloud service, a computer, a chat), photos removed from Recently Deleted can’t be brought back by Apple. Check other apps and the people you shared the photo with.

Does an iCloud backup include my photos?

Only if iCloud Photos is off. Apple says that with iCloud Photos on, photos and videos sync to iCloud and are not included in the daily iCloud backup.

Why did my photos disappear from my iPhone on their own?

The most common reasons are a different Apple Account, iCloud Photos being turned off, the Hidden album, or the Shared Library view. Work through methods 2 to 4 above before assuming the photos are gone.

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