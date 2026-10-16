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Pages loading old content, a full storage warning or a website that keeps misbehaving? Here is how to clear cache on iPhone: for Safari, go to Settings > Apps > Safari > Clear History and Website Data; for Chrome, tap the More (…) menu > Delete Browsing Data; and for other apps, use Offload App in iPhone Storage. Each method takes under a minute, and below we explain exactly what each one deletes.

Quick answer: Safari: Settings > Apps > Safari > Clear History and Website Data > pick a timeframe > Clear History. Keep your history but clear cache and cookies: Settings > Apps > Safari > Advanced > Website Data > Remove All Website Data. Chrome: More (…) > Delete Browsing Data > choose Cached images and files > Delete Browsing Data. Other apps: Settings > General > iPhone Storage > app > Offload App, then reinstall.

What clearing the cache on iPhone actually does

A cache is a store of temporary files (images, scripts and other page parts) that apps and browsers keep so things load faster next time. Clearing it is safe, but it is worth knowing the side effects before you tap anything:

Websites load a little slower the first time afterwards, because images and files download again.

afterwards, because images and files download again. Clearing cookies signs you out of most websites, so have your passwords handy.

of most websites, so have your passwords handy. Clearing Safari history also removes your list of recently visited sites, so use the “keep history” method below if you want to hold on to it.

also removes your list of recently visited sites, so use the “keep history” method below if you want to hold on to it. Your photos, messages and saved passwords are not touched by any of the browser methods below.

What you want to clear Where to do it Signs you out of sites? Safari cache, cookies and history Settings > Apps > Safari > Clear History and Website Data Yes Safari cache and cookies only (keep history) Settings > Apps > Safari > Advanced > Website Data Yes Chrome cache Chrome > More (…) > Delete Browsing Data Only if you tick cookies Cache of another app Settings > General > iPhone Storage > app Depends on the app

How to clear cache on iPhone in Safari

Safari is the browser most iPhone owners use, and its settings live in the Settings app, not inside Safari itself.

Clear history, cache and cookies together

Open Settings and tap Apps, then Safari. Scroll down and tap Clear History and Website Data. Choose the timeframe you want to clear. Tap Clear History to confirm.

This is the method to use when a site is broken or showing an old version of a page. If your Settings app doesn’t have an Apps entry (older iOS versions), scroll down the main Settings list and tap Safari directly.

Clear cache and cookies but keep your browsing history

Go to Settings > Apps > Safari. Tap Advanced, then Website Data. Tap Remove All Website Data, then Remove Now.

The Website Data screen also lists every site that has stored data on your iPhone. If only one site is acting up, swipe left on that site’s name to remove just its data and stay signed in everywhere else.

Why is “Clear History and Website Data” greyed out?

Apple says the button turns grey when there is nothing to clear, or when Screen Time web content restrictions are switched on. If you or a parent set up content limits (as in our guide to blocking adult content on iPhone), you’ll need the Screen Time passcode to change them before Safari lets you clear history. See Apple’s own page on deleting Safari history, cache and cookies for the details.

How to clear the Chrome cache on iPhone

Chrome keeps its own cache, separate from Safari, so clearing Safari does nothing for Chrome.

Open the Chrome app. Tap the More icon (three dots), then Delete Browsing Data. Next to Time Range, choose how far back to go. To fix a broken site, pick a long range or all time. Tap Browsing Data and select Cached images and files. Leave cookies unticked if you want to stay signed in to websites. Tap Confirm, then Delete Browsing Data.

Google’s help page on deleting browsing data in Chrome covers the same steps. Saved passwords are only removed if you go into the separate passwords option, but if you’re doing a big clean-up it is wise to export your Chrome passwords first as a backup.

How to clear app cache on iPhone

Unlike Android, iOS has no “Clear cache” button for each app. Instead you have two options in iPhone Storage. (Android users can see how to clear cache on Android.)

Option 1: Offload the app (keeps your data)

Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage. Wait for the list to load, then tap the app that is taking up space. Tap Offload App and confirm. Tap Reinstall App on the same screen (or tap its icon on the Home Screen) to download a fresh copy.

Offloading removes the app itself but keeps its documents and data, so you don’t lose your account or progress. It frees the space the app uses, and the fresh install often fixes a glitchy app.

Option 2: Delete and reinstall (clears everything)

For apps where the Documents & Data figure in iPhone Storage is huge (social media and streaming apps are common culprits), tap Delete App instead, then download it again from the App Store. This clears the app’s stored files completely, so you’ll need to sign in again. Downloaded offline content, such as saved videos or playlists, will need to be downloaded again too.

Some apps also have their own cache or storage option inside their settings. If you find one, it’s the quickest way to clear that app’s cache without reinstalling.

Other quick fixes when your iPhone feels slow

Restart the iPhone. Turning it off and on clears temporary memory and fixes many minor glitches.

Turning it off and on clears temporary memory and fixes many minor glitches. Close apps that are misbehaving. Swipe up from the bottom of the screen and pause (or double-click the Home button on older models), then swipe the app away.

Swipe up from the bottom of the screen and pause (or double-click the Home button on older models), then swipe the app away. Check iPhone Storage. The bar at the top of Settings > General > iPhone Storage shows what is filling your phone, and it often lists recommendations to free space.

The bar at the top of Settings > General > iPhone Storage shows what is filling your phone, and it often lists recommendations to free space. Keep the battery healthy. A worn battery can slow things down; our tips to extend phone battery life help here.

FAQ

Is it safe to clear cache on iPhone?

Yes. The cache only holds temporary copies of files, and your iPhone rebuilds it as you browse. The main side effect is that clearing cookies signs you out of websites.

Will clearing Safari cache delete my saved passwords?

No. Clearing history and website data doesn’t delete passwords saved in the Passwords app, and Apple notes it doesn’t change your AutoFill information either.

How often should I clear my iPhone cache?

There’s no need to do it on a schedule. Clear it when a website won’t load properly, shows outdated content, or when you’re short of storage.

Does restarting an iPhone clear the cache?

A restart clears temporary memory, which fixes many glitches, but it doesn’t remove Safari or app caches stored on the phone. Use the steps above for those.

How do I clear cache for just one website?

Go to Settings > Apps > Safari > Advanced > Website Data, find the site in the list and swipe left on it to delete only that site’s data.

Photo by Amanz on Unsplash

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