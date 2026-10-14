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Handing an iPhone to a child means the whole internet comes with it. The good news is that you can block adult content on iPhone with Apple’s built-in Screen Time controls, for free, in about five minutes. This guide covers websites in Safari, apps, music, search and Messages, and how to lock the settings so kids can’t switch them off.

Quick answer: On your child’s iPhone (or from your own iPhone through Family Sharing), open Settings, then Screen Time, then Content & Privacy Restrictions, and turn it on. Under the web content setting, choose Limit Adult Websites. Then set age limits for apps, movies and music, and set a Screen Time passcode that only you know. On iOS 26 and later with Family Sharing, the same controls are under Settings, then Family, then your child’s name.

Before you start: use a child account if you can

Apple’s parental controls work best when your child has their own Apple Account added to your Family Sharing group. Then you can manage everything from your own iPhone, and Apple turns on Limit Adult Websites by default for children under 18. If the iPhone uses your Apple Account, you can still set every restriction below directly on the device.

How to block adult content on iPhone (step by step)

Option 1: From your iPhone with Family Sharing (iOS 26 and later)

Open Settings and tap Family, then tap your child’s name. Tap Apps & Websites (enter your Screen Time passcode if asked). Tap Restrictions, then the website Filtering option. Choose Limit Adult Websites, or Approved Websites Only for young children.

Option 2: On the child’s iPhone itself

Open Settings, then Screen Time. Tap Content & Privacy Restrictions and switch it on. Tap App Store, Media, Web & Games, then Web Content. (Menu names vary slightly between iOS versions.) Select Limit Adult Websites.

Limit Adult Websites filters adult sites in Safari and in apps that use Apple’s web view, and it turns off Private Browsing in Safari so browsing history stays visible.

Block or allow specific websites

Apple’s filter misses some sites and occasionally blocks harmless ones. You can fix both:

Under the web content setting, add sites to Never Allow (or Blocked) to block them, even if the filter lets them through.

(or Blocked) to block them, even if the filter lets them through. Add sites to Always Allow (or Allowed) if the filter blocks something your child needs for school.

(or Allowed) if the filter blocks something your child needs for school. With Approved Websites Only, your child can open only the sites on your list and must ask you for anything else.

Restrict explicit apps, music, movies and books

In the same Content & Privacy Restrictions screen, set age ratings for everything else:

Apps: choose an age limit such as 9+ or 12+ so adult-rated apps can’t be downloaded.

choose an age limit such as 9+ or 12+ so adult-rated apps can’t be downloaded. Music, podcasts and news: set to Clean to hide explicit content.

set to Clean to hide explicit content. Movies and TV shows: pick the rating your child is allowed to watch.

pick the rating your child is allowed to watch. Books: turn off explicit books.

turn off explicit books. Siri: turn off web search content and explicit language.

Streaming apps have their own filters, so set those too: YouTube, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Turn on Communication Safety

Communication Safety blurs photos and videos that may contain nudity in Messages, AirDrop, FaceTime messages and some third-party apps, and shows your child ways to get help. It is on by default for child accounts in Family Sharing. Check it under Screen Time, then Communication Safety.

Lock it with a Screen Time passcode

None of this helps if your child can simply turn it off. In Screen Time, tap Use Screen Time Passcode (or Lock Screen Time Settings) and set a four-digit code that is different from the phone’s unlock code. Don’t type it where your child can watch. If you forget it, you can reset it with your Apple Account password.

Extra protection beyond Screen Time

Lock Google SafeSearch so Google image results stay filtered: see how to lock SafeSearch.

so Google image results stay filtered: see how to lock SafeSearch. Filter your home Wi-Fi with a family DNS service so every device at home is covered: see filter your internet with OpenDNS.

with a family DNS service so every device at home is covered: see filter your internet with OpenDNS. Talk to your child. No filter is perfect. Explain why the rules exist and ask them to tell you if something upsetting gets through.

Apple’s full guide is on its parental controls support page.

FAQ

Does Limit Adult Websites block everything?

No. It blocks most known adult sites in Safari, but no filter is complete. Add missed sites to the Never Allow list and use Approved Websites Only for young children.

Can I block adult content on iPhone without a passcode?

You can set the restrictions without one, but your child could then turn them off. Always set a Screen Time passcode.

Does it work in Chrome and other browsers on iPhone?

Limit Adult Websites applies to browsers on iPhone that use Apple’s web engine, which includes Chrome on most iPhones. For extra safety, restrict other browser apps with the app age rating.

Why is Private Browsing missing in Safari?

Turning on Limit Adult Websites disables Safari Private Browsing, so the browsing history can’t be hidden.

Photo by hessam nabavi on Unsplash