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The best parental control apps start with the free ones already on your child’s phone: Apple’s Screen Time on iPhone and Google Family Link on Android. Add a paid app such as Qustodio, Bark or Norton Family only when you need more, like one dashboard for a mixed iPhone and Android family, alerts about worrying messages, or controls on a Windows PC.

A new phone or tablet is one of the most common holiday gifts for kids, and it arrives with the whole internet attached. Below are eight options we checked on each company’s official site this week: what they do, which devices they cover, and what they cost, plus how to choose and set them up without starting a family argument.

Quick answer: If your family uses only iPhones, start with Apple Screen Time (free). If your child has an Android phone or a Chromebook, use Google Family Link (free). For a mix of iPhone, Android and computers in one app, Qustodio has a free one-device plan and paid plans for more. For alerts about worrying messages and social media activity, look at Bark.

Parental control apps compared

App Best for Free option Works on Apple Screen Time All-Apple families Yes, built in iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch Google Family Link Android phones and Chromebooks Yes, free app Child: Android, Chromebook, Fitbit. Parent: Android or iPhone Qustodio Mixed devices in one dashboard Free plan for 1 device Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Kindle, Chromebook Bark Alerts about messages and social media 7-day free trial iPhone, iPad, Android (plus Bark Home for the Wi-Fi network) Norton Family Windows PCs plus phones No (paid) Windows, Android 8+, iOS (not Mac) Net Nanny Strong web filtering No (paid) Windows, macOS, iOS Aura Parental Controls Screen time plus safe gaming alerts 14-day free trial iOS 16+, Android 12+, Windows (gaming) Microsoft Family Safety Windows and Xbox Yes, free app Windows 10/11, Xbox, Android (managed from Android or iPhone)

1. Apple Screen Time (best free option for iPhone and iPad)

If your child has an iPhone or iPad, the parental controls Apple builds in are the place to start. They cost nothing, can’t be uninstalled by a clever kid, and work across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch once your child has their own Apple Account in your Family Sharing group (external site, opens in new tab).

According to Apple’s support page, you can:

Set Screen Time Schedules that decide which apps work at which times, with separate weekday and weekend routines.

that decide which apps work at which times, with separate weekday and weekend routines. Give Time Allowances for app categories such as games or social media, plus an overall daily budget.

for app categories such as games or social media, plus an overall daily budget. Choose Allowed Contacts so your child can only message, call or FaceTime people you approve. Communication Safety can blur nudity in Messages and FaceTime.

so your child can only message, call or FaceTime people you approve. Communication Safety can blur nudity in Messages and FaceTime. Turn on Ask to Buy so every app download or purchase needs your OK.

so every app download or purchase needs your OK. Filter websites and set age ratings for apps, music, films, TV and books under Content & Privacy Restrictions.

Where to find it: with the new parental controls in iOS 27, go to Settings > Family > [your child’s name] on your own iPhone. On older iOS versions the same tools sit under Settings > Screen Time. For a step-by-step walkthrough, see our guide on blocking adult content on iPhone with Screen Time.

Limits: it only controls Apple devices, and it doesn’t read your child’s messages or flag worrying conversations.

2. Google Family Link (best free option for Android)

Google Family Link (external site, opens in new tab) is the Android equivalent of Screen Time. Parents install the Family Link app on their own Android phone or iPhone, then supervise the child’s Google Account and devices.

Daily screen time limits, bedtime (downtime), school-time schedules and per-app limits, with chosen apps such as learning tools allowed unlimited time.

Approve or block app downloads from Google Play and restrict mature content.

Manage filters on Chrome, YouTube and Google Search, including SafeSearch.

See your child’s location on a map and get alerts when they arrive at or leave a place.

Ring the device and check its battery.

What the child needs: Google’s help page lists an Android device on version 6.0 or later, a Chromebook, or a compatible Fitbit. Google is clear that iPhones, iPads and computers other than Chromebooks can’t be supervised with Family Link, so a child with an iPhone needs Screen Time instead. Family Link manages accounts for children under 13 (or the age of consent in your country); teens can choose to keep supervision on.

Pair it with our guides on changing Google SafeSearch settings and blocking adult content on YouTube.

3. Qustodio (best for mixed iPhone, Android and computers)

Qustodio (external site, opens in new tab) is the app to pick when your family isn’t all Apple or all Android. One parent dashboard covers Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, Kindle and Chromebook.

Free: basic protection on one device.

basic protection on one device. Basic, $59.95 a year: up to 5 devices, with web filtering, game and app blocking, daily time limits, pausing the internet and location.

up to 5 devices, with web filtering, game and app blocking, daily time limits, pausing the internet and location. Complete, $104.95 a year: unlimited devices, adding calls and messages monitoring, custom rules for websites, apps and games, and YouTube monitoring.

Good to know: Qustodio’s plan page lists slightly different features for Basic in different places, so check the comparison table before you buy if a specific feature matters to you.

4. Bark (best for alerts about messages and social media)

Bark (external site, opens in new tab) works differently from the others. Rather than showing you everything your child does, it scans texts, email, social media and web activity for signs of trouble and sends you an alert when something looks wrong. Older kids often accept this more easily than having their parents read every message.

Bark app: $14 a month or $99 a year for unlimited kids and devices, with a 7-day free trial. It also manages screen time, blocks sites and apps and shows location.

$14 a month or $99 a year for unlimited kids and devices, with a 7-day free trial. It also manages screen time, blocks sites and apps and shows location. iPhone note: to monitor texts, photos and videos on an iPhone or iPad, Bark needs its optional Bark Sync charger ($6 a month or $49 a year), which scans the device each time it charges.

to monitor texts, photos and videos on an iPhone or iPad, Bark needs its optional Bark Sync charger ($6 a month or $49 a year), which scans the device each time it charges. Bark Home: a box for your home Wi-Fi ($79 one-time or $6 a month) that sets schedules and blocks sites on smart TVs, game consoles and computers too.

Bark also sells its own kids’ phones and watch in the US, but for most families the app is enough.

5. Norton Family (best for a Windows PC plus phones)

Norton Family (external site, opens in new tab) is a solid all-rounder from the antivirus maker, especially strong on Windows. Norton lists it at $49.99 for the first year, and it is also included in Norton 360 Deluxe and Premium, so check whether you already have it.

Web supervision with blocked-site alerts, plus the searches your child makes and the YouTube videos they watch.

Time limits and schedules, a School Time mode and Instant Lock.

Location with 30 days of history on Android and iOS.

Weekly or monthly email reports.

Limits: it runs on Windows (not S mode), Android 8 or later and iOS, but not on a child’s Mac. App supervision is only on Windows and Android.

6. Net Nanny (best for web filtering)

Net Nanny (external site, opens in new tab) is one of the oldest names in parental controls and is built around its internet filter for adult content. It adds screen time limits, set online hours and app blocking on iOS.

1 Desktop: one Windows or Mac computer, list price $49.99 a year.

one Windows or Mac computer, list price $49.99 a year. 5 Device Family Protection Pass: Windows, macOS and iOS, list price $79.99 a year.

Windows, macOS and iOS, list price $79.99 a year. 20 Device Family Protection Pass: list price $129.99 a year.

When we checked, all three were on sale for less, so look at the current price on Net Nanny’s site before you buy.

7. Aura Parental Controls (best for gamers)

Aura (external site, opens in new tab) is best known for identity theft protection, but its parental controls stand on their own. Beyond content filters, SafeSearch on Google, Bing and DuckDuckGo, screen time limits, downtime schedules and a Pause the Internet button, Aura’s Safe Gaming feature (by Kidas) watches for cyberbullying and predators in PC games.

Kids plan: unlimited kids and devices, $10 a month billed annually or $13 billed monthly.

unlimited kids and devices, $10 a month billed annually or $13 billed monthly. Family plan: adds Aura’s antivirus and online safety tools for up to 5 adults, $32 a month billed annually.

adds Aura’s antivirus and online safety tools for up to 5 adults, $32 a month billed annually. Both include a 14-day free trial (once per customer). Phones need iOS 16 or Android 12 or later.

Aura itself notes that it doesn’t monitor all content in real time, which is true of every app here.

8. Microsoft Family Safety (best for Windows and Xbox)

If your child mainly uses a Windows laptop or an Xbox, Microsoft Family Safety (external site, opens in new tab) covers what the phone apps miss. You manage it from the Family Safety app on Android or iPhone.

Screen time limits on Windows 10 and 11, Xbox, and Android apps and games.

Web and search filters in Microsoft Edge on Windows, Xbox and Android (other common browsers get blocked so the filter can’t be bypassed).

Age limits for apps and games on Windows and Xbox, with requests for anything above that rating.

Spending limits and purchase approval for the Microsoft Store.

Limits: it doesn’t control a child’s iPhone, and Microsoft says its location and driving safety features are going away, so use Screen Time, Family Link or a third-party app for location.

Which parental control app should you pick?

Everyone is on iPhone or iPad: Apple Screen Time. It’s free and the hardest to get around.

Apple Screen Time. It’s free and the hardest to get around. Your child has an Android phone or Chromebook: Google Family Link.

Google Family Link. Mixed devices, one dashboard: Qustodio (free for one device, paid for more).

Qustodio (free for one device, paid for more). A teen on social media and messaging: Bark, for alerts rather than reading everything.

Bark, for alerts rather than reading everything. A shared Windows PC or Xbox: Microsoft Family Safety, or Norton Family if you also want phone location.

Microsoft Family Safety, or Norton Family if you also want phone location. Younger kids, mainly worried about websites: Net Nanny’s filter, or your router or a DNS filter. See our guide to filtering your home internet free with OpenDNS.

Most families do best with the free built-in controls plus one paid app only where there’s a gap. Running two full parental control apps on one phone usually causes battery drain and conflicting rules.

How to set up parental controls without a fight

Talk first. Tell your child what you’re turning on and why. Kids who know the rules are less likely to hunt for workarounds. Give each child their own account. Screen Time and Family Link both work through a child account in your family group, not a shared login. Set a passcode your child doesn’t know. Use a different code from the phone’s unlock code. Start strict, then loosen. It’s easier to give more time as trust grows than to take it away. Cover the other screens. Set up the TV, console and streaming profiles too, such as Netflix parental controls and Chrome on any shared computer. Review weekly. Look at the reports together for the first few weeks and adjust limits that are too tight or too loose.

Can kids get around parental controls?

Some can. Common tricks include guessing the Screen Time passcode, changing the date and time, using a friend’s phone, installing a VPN or a different browser, or factory resetting a device. To stay ahead: use a passcode they’ve never seen, block app installs without approval (so they can’t add a VPN or new browser), keep the child’s account in your family group so a reset doesn’t remove supervision, and keep talking. No app replaces a child who knows they can come to you when something goes wrong online.

FAQ

What is the best free parental control app?

For iPhone and iPad, Apple Screen Time; for Android and Chromebooks, Google Family Link. Both are built by the phone maker, cost nothing and are hard for kids to remove. Qustodio also has a free plan for one device.

What is the best parental control app for iPhone and Android together?

Qustodio and Bark both work on iPhone and Android from one parent account. Qustodio is stronger on time limits and filtering; Bark is stronger on alerts about messages and social media.

Can I use Google Family Link on an iPhone?

Only as the parent. You can manage a child’s Android phone from the Family Link app on your iPhone, but Google says a child’s iPhone or iPad can’t be supervised with Family Link. Use Apple Screen Time for that.

Can parental control apps read my child’s text messages?

Some can. Bark scans messages for warning signs and sends alerts, and Qustodio Complete includes calls and messages monitoring, but on iPhone the options are more limited by Apple. Apple Screen Time doesn’t show you messages; it controls who your child can contact.

At what age should I stop using parental controls?

There’s no fixed age. Many parents relax limits in the teen years and switch from blocking to alerts and conversations. Google lets teens over 13 choose to keep Family Link supervision or leave it, which is a good moment to agree on new rules together.

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