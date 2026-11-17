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The best calendar app for most people is the one already tied to the account you use every day: Google Calendar if you live in Gmail and Android, Apple Calendar if your whole family is on iPhone and Mac, and Outlook if work runs on Microsoft. If you want something smarter or easier to share, Fantastical, Notion Calendar, Morgen, TimeTree and Any.do each solve a specific problem better. Below are 8 picks, compared on free plans, platforms and sharing, with every detail checked on the official app pages.

Quick answer: Google Calendar is the best free calendar app across iPhone, Android and the web. Apple Calendar is best if everyone you share with uses Apple devices. Outlook suits Microsoft 365 and Windows users. Fantastical is the most polished paid upgrade on Apple devices (now also on Windows), TimeTree is the easiest shared family calendar, Notion Calendar is free and great for busy work schedules, Morgen is a paid AI planner for time blocking, and Any.do mixes a calendar with to-do lists.

Best calendar apps compared

App Best for Free plan Platforms Google Calendar Most people, mixed iPhone and Android homes Yes Web, Android, iPhone, Wear OS, Apple Watch Apple Calendar All-Apple families Yes (built in) iPhone, iPad, Mac; iCloud.com in a browser; Windows via iCloud Microsoft Outlook Work and Windows users Yes (Outlook.com account) Windows, Mac, iPhone, Android, web Fantastical Power users on Apple devices Limited free version Mac, Windows, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Vision Pro Notion Calendar Busy work schedules, Notion users Yes Mac, Windows, iPhone, iPad, Android Morgen AI time blocking across many calendars No (14-day trial) Windows, Mac, Linux, mobile, browser TimeTree Shared family and couple calendars Yes (with ads) iPhone, Android, web Any.do Calendar plus to-do list in one app Yes iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac, Windows, web, Apple Watch, Wear OS

1. Google Calendar: best free calendar app for most people

Google Calendar (external site) is free with any Google account and syncs across the web, Android, iPhone, Wear OS and Apple Watch. That cross-platform reach is why it is the safest choice when your household or team mixes iPhones and Android phones.

Sharing: create shared calendars for the family, a club or a team, and choose who can see or edit events.

create shared calendars for the family, a club or a team, and choose who can see or edit events. Booking page: anyone with a personal Google account can create one booking page so people can pick a free slot. More booking pages and payments need a paid Google plan.

anyone with a personal Google account can create one booking page so people can pick a free slot. More booking pages and payments need a paid Google plan. Tasks: tasks with a date and time appear right on your calendar.

tasks with a date and time appear right on your calendar. Time insights: see how you spend your week and with whom.

Watch out for: there is no desktop app for Windows or Mac, so on a PC you use it in the browser. Gemini scheduling help, such as “Help me schedule” in Gmail, is part of Google’s paid plans.

2. Apple Calendar: best for iPhone, iPad and Mac families

Apple’s Calendar app comes free on every iPhone, iPad and Mac and syncs through iCloud. If everyone you plan with uses Apple devices, it is hard to beat for simplicity: no extra app, no extra account.

Share with iCloud users: invite people to a calendar and decide whether they can edit it or only view it. Changes show up for everyone in real time.

invite people to a calendar and decide whether they can edit it or only view it. Changes show up for everyone in real time. Public calendars: make a calendar public so anyone with the link can view and subscribe to it, even without an Apple account (handy for a sports team schedule).

make a calendar public so anyone with the link can view and subscribe to it, even without an Apple account (handy for a sports team schedule). Beyond Apple devices: open your calendars in any web browser at iCloud.com, and sync them to a Windows PC with iCloud.

Watch out for: there is no Apple Calendar app for Android, so a family member on Android can only subscribe to a public calendar link or needs a different app. See Apple’s iCloud calendar guide (external site) for the steps.

3. Microsoft Outlook: best for work and Windows users

Microsoft Outlook combines email and calendar in one app and is free with an Outlook.com or Hotmail account. It runs on Windows, Mac, iPhone, Android and the web, so it works well on a PC, which Google and Apple don’t cover with a native app.

Share your calendar with family or coworkers and set what each person can do; Microsoft’s guide (external site) shows the steps in the Outlook mobile app.

shows the steps in the Outlook mobile app. Email invites and replies land in the same app as your schedule, so nothing gets lost between the two.

Watch out for: the calendar is part of an email app, which can feel heavy if you only want a calendar. Need a free account first? Here’s how to create an Outlook.com email account.

4. Fantastical: best paid calendar app for Apple users

Fantastical (external site) by Flexibits is the calendar many iPhone and Mac power users pay for. Its standout feature is natural language entry: type “Lunch with Sarah at 1pm tomorrow” and it fills in the event for you. It runs on Mac, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple Vision Pro, and now also on Windows. Flexibits says Android is planned for 2027.

Free version: connects iCloud, Google and Exchange accounts; natural-language events and tasks; day, week, month, quarter and year views; widgets; one calendar set; one invitee per event; a 3-day weather forecast.

connects iCloud, Google and Exchange accounts; natural-language events and tasks; day, week, month, quarter and year views; widgets; one calendar set; one invitee per event; a 3-day weather forecast. Premium (Flexibits Premium subscription): unlocks the features left out of the free version, such as more calendar sets, Openings (share your free times), Proposals (offer several meeting times) and the 10-day weather forecast. It covers Fantastical and Cardhop on all your devices; Family (up to 5 people) and Team plans exist, with a 14-day free trial.

unlocks the features left out of the free version, such as more calendar sets, Openings (share your free times), Proposals (offer several meeting times) and the 10-day weather forecast. It covers Fantastical and Cardhop on all your devices; Family (up to 5 people) and Team plans exist, with a 14-day free trial. Works with Google, Microsoft 365, Exchange, iCloud, Todoist and CalDAV accounts.

Watch out for: the best features need the subscription, and Flexibits shows the price at checkout rather than on its plans page.

5. Notion Calendar: best free calendar for busy work schedules

Notion Calendar (external site) (formerly Cron) is a free calendar with a clean, fast design. It connects Google Calendar, Outlook and iCloud calendars in one view and runs on Mac, Windows, iPhone, iPad and Android.

Share a scheduling link so others can book time with you, without a separate booking app.

View your day across several time zones at once, great for remote teams.

Create Zoom meetings from the app, and join calls from the Mac menu bar.

If you use Notion, see database items such as deadlines next to your events and drag them to reschedule.

Watch out for: it is built for work schedules, so families who want shared photos, chat or lists are better off with TimeTree or Any.do.

6. Morgen: best AI calendar for time blocking

Morgen (external site) pulls many calendars and task lists into one place and uses its AI Planner to block time for your tasks around your meetings. It runs on Windows, Mac, Linux, mobile and in the browser, which makes it one of the few good choices for Linux users.

Price: no free plan, but a 14-day free trial with no credit card. Pro costs $15 a month billed yearly or $30 billed monthly; Team plans are per seat.

no free plan, but a 14-day free trial with no credit card. Pro costs $15 a month billed yearly or $30 billed monthly; Team plans are per seat. AI daily planning and time blocking are included in both Pro and Team.

Its calendar automations work with Google, Outlook, iCloud and Fastmail calendars.

Watch out for: it is the most expensive app here, so it only pays off if you plan your workday in time blocks. For more AI helpers for work, see our list of AI tools for small business.

7. TimeTree: best shared calendar app for families and couples

TimeTree (external site) is built around sharing. Each group (family, partner, roommates, a team) gets its own shared calendar, and everyone can add events, comment and chat inside an event. It works on iPhone, Android and the web, so it is one of the easiest ways to share a calendar between iPhone and Android users.

Free plan: create and share several calendars, post comments and photos, import other calendars and use public calendars. The free app shows ads.

create and share several calendars, post comments and photos, import other calendars and use public calendars. The free app shows ads. Shared memos and to-do lists, notifications when someone adds or changes an event, and home-screen widgets.

Syncs with your phone’s own calendars such as Google Calendar.

TimeTree Premium: $4.49 a month or $44.99 a year in the US (prices vary by region) removes ads and adds file attachments, a vertical calendar view and pinned events.

Watch out for: it is a separate account everyone has to join, and work meetings still live in your work calendar.

8. Any.do: best calendar and to-do list in one app

Any.do (external site) started as a to-do list and now includes a calendar and daily planner, so your tasks and events live together. It is available almost everywhere: iPhone, iPad, Android, Mac, Windows, the web, Apple Watch and Wear OS, and it connects to Google Calendar.

Free plan: tasks and lists, reminders, calendar, daily planner and sync across devices.

tasks and lists, reminders, calendar, daily planner and sync across devices. Premium: $4.99 a month billed yearly or $7.99 monthly, adding recurring tasks, WhatsApp reminders, AI features, colour tags and location reminders.

$4.99 a month billed yearly or $7.99 monthly, adding recurring tasks, WhatsApp reminders, AI features, colour tags and location reminders. Family: $8.33 a month billed yearly (or $9.99 monthly) for up to 4 people, with a shared family space, shared grocery list and shared projects.

Watch out for: recurring tasks need Premium, which matters if you track weekly chores.

Which calendar app should you pick?

Everyone uses different phones: Google Calendar (free) or TimeTree (built for sharing).

Google Calendar (free) or TimeTree (built for sharing). Whole family on iPhone: Apple Calendar with a shared iCloud calendar.

Apple Calendar with a shared iCloud calendar. You work on a Windows PC: Outlook, or Notion Calendar for a cleaner look.

Outlook, or Notion Calendar for a cleaner look. You want the nicest app on iPhone and Mac: Fantastical.

Fantastical. You want AI to plan your day: Morgen.

Morgen. You think in to-do lists: Any.do.

Any.do. Freelancer taking client bookings: Google Calendar’s free booking page, or see our guide to scheduling tools for freelancers.

Tips to get more from any calendar app

Use one main account. Pick Google, iCloud or Outlook as your home and add the others to it, so you never double-book.

Pick Google, iCloud or Outlook as your home and add the others to it, so you never double-book. Colour-code calendars, such as work, family, kids’ activities and bills, and hide the ones you don’t need right now.

such as work, family, kids’ activities and bills, and hide the ones you don’t need right now. Set two alerts for important events: one a day before and one an hour before.

for important events: one a day before and one an hour before. Share, don’t forward. A shared calendar updates for everyone; forwarded invites go out of date.

A shared calendar updates for everyone; forwarded invites go out of date. Check time zones when you travel or work with remote teams; most apps can show a second time zone.

when you travel or work with remote teams; most apps can show a second time zone. Record meetings smartly: pair your calendar with one of the best free AI note takers to get notes from your video calls.

Frequently asked questions

What is the best free calendar app?

Google Calendar is the best free calendar app for most people because it works on Android, iPhone and the web and makes sharing easy. Notion Calendar is a strong free alternative for work schedules.

What is the best calendar app for iPhone?

Apple Calendar is free and built in, and works best when everyone you share with uses Apple devices. Fantastical is the best paid upgrade, and Google Calendar is best if you share with Android users.

What is the best shared calendar app for families?

TimeTree is made for shared family calendars and works on iPhone, Android and the web. Google Calendar and Apple Calendar shared calendars also work well, and Any.do Family adds a shared grocery list.

Can I share a calendar between iPhone and Android?

Yes. Use Google Calendar or TimeTree, which both have iPhone and Android apps. An iCloud calendar can be made public so Android users can view it, but they can’t edit it in an app.

Is there a good calendar app for Windows?

Outlook is the most complete option on Windows. Notion Calendar, Fantastical, Morgen and Any.do also have Windows apps, and Google Calendar works in any browser.

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