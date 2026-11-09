10 Best Language Learning Apps (Free and Paid, Compared)

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The best language learning apps make it easy to practise for ten minutes a day, but they teach in very different ways: games, grammar-led lessons, audio drills, real tutors or AI conversation. This comparison of ten free and paid apps shows who each one suits, what you get without paying and how to combine them, so you pick the right app for how you actually learn.

Quick answer: Start with Duolingo (free) to build a daily habit. If you want structured grammar and real-life dialogues, Babbel or Busuu are better value than staying on games alone. For listening and speaking on the go, try Pimsleur. To actually talk, book a tutor on italki or practise out loud with a free AI voice assistant. Most people progress fastest with one lesson app plus regular speaking practice.

Language learning apps compared

App Best for Free option Teaching style Speaking practice Duolingo Building a daily habit Yes, full courses with ads Short game-like lessons Speaking exercises; AI video calls on Max Babbel Grammar and real-life dialogues First lesson of each course Structured lessons Speech recognition Busuu Feedback from native speakers Basic free plan Course plus community Community corrections Rosetta Stone Immersion without translations Free trial lessons Picture-based immersion Pronunciation checks Pimsleur Commuters and audio learners Free trial 30-minute audio lessons Spoken recall drills Memrise Vocabulary from real speakers Free tier Videos of native speakers AI conversation practice Mondly Many language combinations Free daily lesson Short themed lessons Chatbot and speech recognition italki Real conversation with tutors No (pay per lesson) One-to-one video lessons Live human tutors Speechling Pronunciation feedback Yes, with limited coaching Record and get corrected Human coach feedback ChatGPT / Gemini voice Free conversation practice Yes Open conversation and role-play AI voice chat

Free options as of November 2026; they change often, so check the app before you subscribe. Paid plan prices vary by country, plan length and promotions, so compare them in the app store or on the official site.

1. Duolingo: best free app for a daily habit

Duolingo (external site) turns lessons into a game with streaks, leagues and quick five-minute units, and its full courses are free with ads. It covers dozens of languages, from Spanish and French to Japanese, Korean and Hindi. The paid Super plan removes ads, and Duolingo Max adds AI features such as Video Call conversations with a character and explanations of your mistakes in supported courses.

Watch out: streaks feel like progress, but Duolingo alone rarely gets you comfortable in real conversation. Add speaking practice once the habit is set.

2. Babbel: best for structured lessons and grammar

Babbel (external site) teaches through realistic dialogues with clear grammar notes, which suits adults who want to understand why a sentence works. It offers 13 languages for English speakers, including Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Dutch, Polish, Swedish and Turkish, and you can try the first lesson of every course free. Full access needs a subscription.

Watch out: the language list is smaller than Duolingo’s, with no Asian languages.

3. Busuu: best for feedback from native speakers

Busuu (external site) combines a structured course with a community of native speakers who correct your written and spoken exercises, and you return the favour for learners of your language. The free plan gives basic lessons; Premium unlocks the full course, offline use and review tools.

4. Rosetta Stone: best for immersion learners

Rosetta Stone (external site) teaches entirely in the target language, matching words and phrases to pictures instead of translating. Its speech recognition checks your pronunciation as you go. It suits people who like learning by intuition, though some learners miss explicit grammar explanations.

5. Pimsleur: best audio course for commuters

Pimsleur (external site) is built around 30-minute audio lessons that make you answer out loud and recall phrases at spaced intervals. That makes it one of the best options for building listening and speaking skills while driving or walking. Reading and writing get much less attention, and it is a paid subscription after the trial.

6. Memrise: best for real-world vocabulary

Memrise (external site) teaches words and phrases with short videos of native speakers, so you hear how people really talk, and it adds AI conversation practice. It is strong for vocabulary and listening, but weaker on grammar, so pair it with a structured course.

7. Mondly: best for unusual language combinations

Mondly (external site) offers 41 languages and lets you learn from many base languages, not only from English, which is useful if, say, you speak Spanish and want to learn German. Lessons are short and themed, with a chatbot and speech recognition for practice.

8. italki: best for talking to real tutors

italki (external site) is a marketplace of professional teachers and community tutors who give one-to-one video lessons. You pay per lesson, with no subscription, and prices depend on the tutor. Nothing beats a patient human for building the confidence to speak, and many learners book one or two lessons a week alongside an app.

9. Speechling: best for pronunciation coaching

Speechling (external site) lets you record yourself saying model sentences and send them to a human coach, who replies with a corrected recording. Its sentence library and practice tools are free, free coaching is limited each month and not offered for every language, and an Unlimited plan removes the cap.

10. ChatGPT and Gemini voice chat: best free speaking partner

AI assistants have become surprisingly good practice partners. With the voice mode in ChatGPT (external site) or Gemini Live in the Gemini (external site) app, you can order a coffee, rehearse a job interview or chat about your day in the language you are learning. Try a prompt such as:

Let’s practise Spanish at beginner level. Reply only in simple Spanish, ask me one question at a time, and after each of my answers, correct my mistakes in English.

AI can occasionally get grammar or usage wrong, so double-check anything surprising with a course or tutor. Our list of the best AI apps for iPhone and Android covers more assistants worth trying.

Which language learning app should you choose?

Completely free: Duolingo for lessons, Speechling’s free library, and an AI voice assistant for speaking.

Duolingo for lessons, Speechling’s free library, and an AI voice assistant for speaking. Serious adult beginner: Babbel or Busuu for structure, plus a weekly italki lesson.

Babbel or Busuu for structure, plus a weekly italki lesson. Learning on the move: Pimsleur for audio, Memrise for quick vocabulary videos.

Pimsleur for audio, Memrise for quick vocabulary videos. Travelling soon: Pimsleur or Memrise for useful phrases, then AI role-play for restaurants, hotels and directions.

Pimsleur or Memrise for useful phrases, then AI role-play for restaurants, hotels and directions. Students: combine a free app with the study tools in our guide to free AI tools for students.

For podcasts, free courses, flashcards and language exchange apps beyond these ten, see our wider guide to online language learning resources.

How to get fluent faster with apps

Set a fixed daily slot. Ten to fifteen minutes every day beats an hour once a week. Use one main app. Switching between five apps feels busy but slows real progress. Speak from week one. Read answers out loud, shadow audio, and talk to a tutor or AI as early as you can. Review vocabulary with spaced repetition. Most apps do this automatically; make sure you actually do the reviews. Add real content. Music, YouTube and shows with subtitles in the target language make words stick. Set a concrete goal. “Order dinner in Italian on my trip in June” keeps you going longer than “learn Italian”.

FAQ

What is the best free language learning app?

Duolingo is the most complete free app, with full courses supported by ads. For free speaking practice, add a voice-capable AI assistant or Speechling’s free tools.

Which app is better than Duolingo?

It depends on your goal. Babbel and Busuu teach grammar and real conversations more thoroughly, Pimsleur builds speaking and listening, and italki gives you real tutors. Many learners use Duolingo alongside one of these.

Can you become fluent using only apps?

Apps are excellent for vocabulary, grammar and habit, but fluency needs lots of real listening and conversation. Combine an app with tutors, language exchanges or AI speaking practice.

What is the best language learning app for speaking?

For human feedback, italki tutors and Speechling coaches. For practice any time at no cost, AI voice chat in ChatGPT or Gemini. Pimsleur is the best structured audio course for speaking.

How long does it take to learn a language with an app?

Basic conversational phrases can take a few months of daily practice. Reaching comfortable fluency usually takes much longer and depends on the language, how often you practise speaking and how much you hear it.

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