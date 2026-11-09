Why Is My Wi-Fi So Slow? 12 Fixes That Actually Work

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Why is my Wi-Fi so slow? Usually it comes down to one of a handful of things: the router is in the wrong spot, too many devices are fighting over the same signal, your phone or laptop is on the wrong band, or the internet line itself is the bottleneck rather than the Wi-Fi. The good news is that most of these take a few minutes to check and cost nothing to fix.

Quick answer: Run a speed test next to the router, then one in the room where Wi-Fi is slow. If both are slow, the problem is your internet line, modem or plan, so restart the modem and router and call your provider if it continues. If only the far room is slow, it’s the Wi-Fi: move the router somewhere central and high, use the 5 GHz (or 6 GHz) band close by, change the channel, pause big downloads and update the router firmware. Big home with dead zones? Add a mesh system.

First: is it your Wi-Fi or your internet?

“Slow Wi-Fi” and “slow internet” feel the same, but they need different fixes. This two-minute test tells you which one you have.

Stand next to the router and run a test on Speedtest (external site) or Fast.com (external site) . If you can, also test a laptop plugged into the router with an Ethernet cable. Run the same test in the room where things feel slow. Compare both results with the speed your plan promises (it’s on your bill or in your provider’s app).

Slow everywhere, even on a cable: the problem is the line, the modem or the plan. Jump to fixes 1, 6 and 12.

the problem is the line, the modem or the plan. Jump to fixes 1, 6 and 12. Fast next to the router, slow further away: it’s a Wi-Fi coverage problem. Fixes 2, 3, 4 and 11 matter most.

it’s a Wi-Fi coverage problem. Fixes 2, 3, 4 and 11 matter most. Slow on one device only: the device is the problem. See fix 9 and the phone and PC section below.

the device is the problem. See fix 9 and the phone and PC section below. Fast in the morning, slow in the evening: it’s congestion, either in your home or on your provider’s network (fixes 4, 5 and 12).

Common causes of slow Wi-Fi at a glance

What you notice Likely cause Try first Slow in far rooms or upstairs Weak signal, walls, distance Move the router, add mesh Full bars but still slow Busy channel, crowded band, too many devices Change channel, use 5 GHz Slow all of a sudden Router glitch, outage, a device downloading updates Restart, check provider status Slow at night Peak-time congestion Test wired, call provider Slow on one phone or PC Old driver, VPN, network settings Forget network, update, reset Slow even on Ethernet Line, modem or plan Restart modem, call provider

12 fixes for slow Wi-Fi

1. Restart the modem, the router and your device

It sounds too simple, but a restart clears memory problems and stuck connections that build up over weeks. Unplug the modem and router, wait about 30 seconds, plug the modem back in first, then the router once the modem’s lights settle. Restart the phone or laptop too. If you need to do this often, many router apps let you schedule an automatic weekly reboot.

2. Move the router to a better spot

Wi-Fi spreads out from the router and gets weaker through every wall and floor. A router hidden in a cupboard, behind the TV or at one end of the house is one of the most common reasons for slow speeds.

Put it in a central, open spot, ideally raised on a shelf rather than on the floor.

Keep it away from thick walls, mirrors, metal cabinets, fish tanks and other electronics.

Microwave ovens and many cordless gadgets use the same 2.4 GHz frequency and can slow Wi-Fi while they run.

If it has external antennas, point some up and some sideways.

Our guide to boosting your router’s signal goes into more placement tricks.

3. Use the right band: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz or 6 GHz

Most routers broadcast on two or three bands. Each has a trade-off:

2.4 GHz reaches further and gets through walls better, but it is slower and crowded with neighbours’ networks and Bluetooth gadgets.

reaches further and gets through walls better, but it is slower and crowded with neighbours’ networks and Bluetooth gadgets. 5 GHz is much faster at short and medium range, but fades faster through walls.

is much faster at short and medium range, but fades faster through walls. 6 GHz (Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7) is the fastest and least crowded, but has the shortest range and only works with newer phones, laptops and routers.

If your phone is in the same room or next door, make sure it’s on 5 GHz or 6 GHz. If your router shows the bands as separate network names, join the faster one. If it uses one name for all bands (“band steering”), it should choose for you, but moving closer helps it pick the faster band.

4. Change the Wi-Fi channel

In flats and busy streets, dozens of networks can share the same channel, which is why you can have full bars and still crawl. Open your router’s app or admin page and look at the wireless settings.

On 2.4 GHz, use channel 1, 6 or 11: these are the only ones that don’t overlap each other.

On 5 GHz there are many more channels, so “Auto” usually works well. If speeds are poor, try a different channel and test again.

Free Wi-Fi analyser apps on Android, and the router’s own scan, can show which channels your neighbours use.

5. Find the bandwidth hogs and cut the device count

Your connection is shared by every device in the house. A game console downloading a big update, a cloud backup, a smart TV streaming in 4K or someone uploading videos can slow everyone else down.

Check the router app for a list of connected devices and how much data each one uses.

Pause cloud backups and big downloads during video calls, or schedule them overnight.

Disconnect old gadgets you no longer use.

If your router has QoS (Quality of Service) or a “prioritise device” option, give priority to your work laptop or video calls.

6. Update the router firmware, or replace an old router

Router makers release firmware updates that fix bugs, security holes and speed problems. Most modern routers update automatically from their app; older ones need you to check the admin page. If you rent the router from your provider, they usually push updates for you.

If your router is more than about five years old, it may be the bottleneck. An old Wi-Fi 4 or Wi-Fi 5 router can’t keep up with a fast fibre plan or a house full of devices. A newer Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 7 router handles many devices at once much better. Ask your provider first: many will swap an old rental box for free.

7. Lock out freeloaders

If your network has no password or a weak one, neighbours may be using your connection. Look at the connected devices list for anything you don’t recognise. Set the security to WPA3 (or WPA2 if some of your devices don’t support WPA3), choose a long password, and change the router’s admin password from the default too.

8. Check your VPN

A VPN sends your traffic through a distant server and encrypts it, which always costs some speed. If Wi-Fi feels slow only when the VPN is on, switch to a server closer to you, try a different VPN protocol in the app’s settings, or turn the VPN off for streaming and gaming.

9. Fix the device itself

If one phone or laptop is slow while everything else is fine, work through these steps on that device:

Forget the network and rejoin it. This clears saved settings that may have gone bad.

This clears saved settings that may have gone bad. Update the system. Phone and computer updates often include Wi-Fi fixes. On a Windows PC, also check for a newer Wi-Fi driver from the laptop or adapter maker.

Phone and computer updates often include Wi-Fi fixes. On a Windows PC, also check for a newer Wi-Fi driver from the laptop or adapter maker. Reset network settings. On iPhone: Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Network Settings. On Windows 11: Settings > Network & internet > Advanced network settings > Network reset. On Android the option is under Settings > System > Reset options (Pixel) or General management > Reset (Samsung). You’ll need to re-enter Wi-Fi passwords afterwards.

On iPhone: Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset > Reset Network Settings. On Windows 11: Settings > Network & internet > Advanced network settings > Network reset. On Android the option is under Settings > System > Reset options (Pixel) or General management > Reset (Samsung). You’ll need to re-enter Wi-Fi passwords afterwards. Remove the case if it has metal parts, and check for apps using data in the background.

10. Try a faster DNS

DNS is the internet’s address book. A slow DNS server from your provider can make websites hang for a moment before they start loading, even when your download speed is fine. Switching to a public DNS such as Cloudflare (1.1.1.1) or Google (8.8.8.8) won’t raise your speed test result, but it can make browsing feel snappier. We explain how in our Google Public DNS vs OpenDNS guide.

11. Add a mesh system or extender for dead zones

Some homes are simply too big, or have too many walls, for one router. A mesh Wi-Fi system uses two or three units placed around the house to blanket every room in one network, and is usually the best fix for slow Wi-Fi upstairs or at the far end of the house. A cheaper Wi-Fi extender can help one problem room. See how to increase Wi-Fi range with an extender or mesh.

For a desk, TV or console that never moves, a cable beats any wireless signal. You can even connect a phone to Ethernet with a small adapter.

12. Talk to your internet provider

If your speed is still well below your plan even with a cable plugged into the router, the problem is outside your Wi-Fi. Check your provider’s status page or app for outages, then contact support. They can test the line, replace an old modem, check whether you’ve hit a data cap that slows you down, or move you to a faster plan. Have your wired speed test results ready: they make the call much quicker. Our faster broadband fixes cover the line side in more detail.

Why is my Wi-Fi slow on my phone or PC but not other devices?

When one device lags behind the rest, the cause is almost always on that device. Phones often stick to the slower 2.4 GHz band, have a VPN or Low Data Mode switched on, or are held in a spot with a weak signal. On iPhone, open Settings > Wi-Fi, tap the info button next to your network and check that Low Data Mode is off. iPad owners can follow our iPad Wi-Fi troubleshooting steps, which work for iPhone too.

Older laptops and desktop PCs may have a Wi-Fi adapter that only supports older, slower standards. On Windows, run netsh wlan show interfaces in Terminal to see the signal strength and the link speed your adapter is using. A low “Receive rate” next to the router points to an old adapter or driver; a cheap USB Wi-Fi 6 adapter or an Ethernet cable usually fixes it.

Why is my Wi-Fi so slow all of a sudden?

If speeds drop overnight with no changes at home, check these in order: an outage at your provider, a device that started a large update or backup, a router that needs a restart, or a new neighbour’s network on your channel. Bad weather and power cuts can also leave the modem on a poor connection until it restarts.

When is it time to upgrade?

Upgrade the router if it is more than about five years old, can’t reach every room even when well placed, or struggles when several people stream at once. Upgrade the plan if your wired speed tests match what you pay for but it still isn’t enough for your household. Do both only after the free fixes above, since many slow Wi-Fi problems disappear with a better router spot and the right band.

FAQ

Why is my Wi-Fi slow even with full bars?

Full bars only show signal strength, not how busy the airwaves are. A crowded channel, many devices on the same band, or a slow internet line can all make Wi-Fi slow despite a strong signal. Change the channel and switch to 5 GHz.

Why is my Wi-Fi so slow at night?

Evenings are peak time: everyone at home and in your neighbourhood is streaming at once. If wired tests are also slower at night, the congestion is on your provider’s network; if only Wi-Fi drops, neighbouring networks may be crowding your channel.

Why is my Wi-Fi slower than Ethernet?

Wi-Fi loses speed to distance, walls and interference, and devices share it, while a cable gives a direct connection. Some loss is normal, but if Wi-Fi next to the router is a small fraction of your wired speed, try the fixes for band, channel and firmware.

Does restarting the router really help?

Yes, often. It clears memory issues and stuck connections, and can make the router pick a clearer channel. It won’t fix a router in a bad spot or a slow plan, though.

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