9 Best AI Resume Builders (Free Plans Compared)

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The best AI resume builder is the one that gives you a clean, ATS-friendly PDF without a surprise paywall at the download button. Most tools now draft bullet points and tailor your resume to a job ad with AI, but their free plans differ a lot: some let you download as often as you like, others watermark the file or only give you a plain-text copy. Here are nine options compared, including a completely free do-it-yourself route with ChatGPT, Gemini or Claude.

Quick answer: For a free AI resume builder with job tracking, start with Teal. For unlimited free PDF downloads, use FlowCV or Kickresume (their AI writing tools are paid). Rezi is strong for ATS keyword matching but its free plan limits downloads. If you only need help with wording, paste the job ad into ChatGPT, Gemini or Claude and put the result into a simple Google Docs or Word template. Free plans change often, so check the download rules before you spend an hour building.

AI resume builders compared

Free plan details below were checked in November 2026; resume builders change their plans often, so confirm on the pricing page before you start.

Tool Best for Free plan in short AI on the free plan? Teal Job seekers applying to many roles Resume builder plus job tracker Some; full AI with Teal+ Rezi ATS keyword matching 1 resume, a few PDF downloads Limited Kickresume Good-looking templates Free downloads on basic templates AI writer is Premium Enhancv Modern, one-page designs Limited sections, Enhancv branding ATS check is Pro FlowCV Unlimited free PDFs 1 resume, no watermark AI is Pro Canva Creative fields Free templates and PDF download Yes, limited AI uses Novoresume Simple one-page resumes Basic, one-page resume Premium Resume Worded Feedback on an existing resume Free resume score and tips Limited ChatGPT, Gemini or Claude Free wording help Free chat plans Yes

What makes a good AI resume builder?

ATS-friendly output. Applicant tracking systems read text, not design. A single column, standard headings (Experience, Education, Skills) and a real text PDF or Word file are safest.

Applicant tracking systems read text, not design. A single column, standard headings (Experience, Education, Skills) and a real text PDF or Word file are safest. Tailoring to a job ad. The useful AI feature is not writing your resume from nothing; it is comparing your resume with a job description and showing missing skills and keywords.

The useful AI feature is not writing your resume from nothing; it is comparing your resume with a job description and showing missing skills and keywords. An honest free plan. Check how many downloads you get, whether there is a watermark and whether PDF or Word export is free.

Check how many downloads you get, whether there is a watermark and whether PDF or Word export is free. Privacy. Your resume holds your phone number, email, work history and sometimes your address. Read how the tool stores it and delete your account when you’re done.

The 9 best AI resume builders

1. Teal

Teal (external site) combines a resume builder with a job tracker, which is handy when you are applying to many roles at once. You save job posts with its browser extension, then compare your resume against each one to see which skills and keywords are missing. The free plan includes the resume builder and job tracker without limits, 10 templates and a handful of AI credits (a few generated bullet points, summaries and cover letters); Teal+ makes the AI tools and keyword lists unlimited.

Best for: organised job hunts with many applications.

2. Rezi

Rezi (external site) is built around ATS keyword targeting: paste a job description and it shows which terms your resume lacks and scores the result. The free plan is a taster, with one resume and a small number of PDF downloads, so it works best if you have one target job in mind.

Best for: getting past keyword filters for a specific role.

3. Kickresume

Kickresume (external site) has some of the nicest templates and lets free users download resumes made with the basic templates. Its AI Resume Writer, which drafts sections from your job title, is part of Premium. If you can write your own bullet points, the free plan goes a long way.

Best for: polished designs without paying.

4. Enhancv

Enhancv (external site) is known for modern, one-page resumes with sections for achievements and strengths. The free version limits how many items you can add and includes Enhancv branding; the resume checker and AI tailoring are in the paid plan.

Best for: trying a modern layout before you commit.

5. FlowCV

FlowCV (external site) is the most generous for downloads: the free plan gives you one resume with unlimited, watermark-free PDF downloads. Its AI helpers are part of Pro, so combine it with a free chatbot (see below) for wording help.

Best for: a completely free, clean PDF.

6. Canva

Canva’s resume templates (external site) are free, and its Magic Write AI can draft a summary or bullet points. The catch is design: columns, icons and text inside graphics can confuse ATS software. Choose a simple single-column template for online applications and keep the creative version for portfolios and email.

Best for: designers, marketers and creative roles.

7. Novoresume

Novoresume (external site) offers clean, recruiter-friendly layouts. The free Basic plan is limited to a single one-page resume, which is fine for students and early-career job seekers; extra pages, more templates and AI help are Premium.

Best for: students and first jobs.

8. Resume Worded

Resume Worded (external site) isn’t a builder in the usual sense: you upload the resume you already have and get a score and line-by-line feedback on weak verbs, missing results and length. The free tier gives a useful first review; detailed rewrites are paid.

Best for: improving a resume you’ve already written.

9. ChatGPT, Gemini or Claude plus a simple template

The free do-it-yourself route works surprisingly well. Use a plain resume template in Google Docs or Microsoft Word, then ask a chatbot to help with the wording. All three main assistants have free plans; see our guide to free ChatGPT alternatives if you hit limits. A prompt that works:

Here is a job description and my current resume. List the 10 most important skills in the job ad, show which ones my resume already proves, and rewrite my bullet points to show results with numbers. Don’t invent experience I don’t have. Keep each bullet under 25 words.

For more ready-made prompts, see our list of the best ChatGPT prompts for everyday tasks.

Best for: anyone who wants full control and no paywall.

Free plans: what to watch out for

The download trap. Some builders let you create a resume for free and then ask you to pay when you click Download. Resume.io, for example, only gives free users a plain-text file. Check the download rules first.

Some builders let you create a resume for free and then ask you to pay when you click Download. Resume.io, for example, only gives free users a plain-text file. Check the download rules first. Auto-renewing trials. Cheap trials often turn into monthly subscriptions. Set a reminder to cancel if you only need one resume.

Cheap trials often turn into monthly subscriptions. Set a reminder to cancel if you only need one resume. Watermarks and branding. A logo on your resume looks unprofessional. Remove it or switch tools.

A logo on your resume looks unprofessional. Remove it or switch tools. Locked formats. Many recruiters still ask for Word files. If a builder only exports PDF, keep a copy of your text in Google Docs.

How to use AI on your resume honestly

AI is great at tightening sentences and spotting missing keywords. It is bad at knowing what you really did. Recruiters and interviewers will ask about every line, so:

Never let AI add skills, tools, degrees or job titles you don’t have.

Replace generic AI phrases (“results-driven professional”, “leveraged synergies”) with plain, specific results.

Add real numbers yourself: customers served, money saved, projects shipped.

Tailor each resume to the job ad, but keep the facts identical across versions.

Remove your full home address and anything you wouldn’t want stored on another company’s server; a city and country is enough.

Already have a strong LinkedIn profile? You can turn your LinkedIn profile into a resume as a starting point, and our tactics to get a job fast cover what to do once the resume is ready.

Which AI resume builder should you pick?

Many applications at once: Teal.

Teal. One important job with strict ATS filters: Rezi.

Rezi. Free and unlimited PDF downloads: FlowCV, or Kickresume for nicer templates.

FlowCV, or Kickresume for nicer templates. Creative roles: Canva, plus a simple ATS version.

Canva, plus a simple ATS version. Student or first job: Novoresume or FlowCV.

Novoresume or FlowCV. Already have a resume: Resume Worded for feedback, then a chatbot to rewrite.

Resume Worded for feedback, then a chatbot to rewrite. Zero budget, full control: ChatGPT, Gemini or Claude with a Google Docs or Word template.

FAQ

Is there a completely free AI resume builder?

Yes, if you combine tools. FlowCV gives unlimited free PDF downloads, and free chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude can write and tailor the wording. Most dedicated builders keep their best AI features for paid plans.

Are AI resume builders ATS-friendly?

Most offer ATS-friendly templates, but not every design is. Choose a single-column layout with standard headings, avoid text inside images or tables, and export a text-based PDF or Word file.

Can employers tell if a resume was written with AI?

They often can when it is full of generic phrases and has no specific results. Use AI for structure and wording, then add your own numbers, examples and voice.

Is it safe to upload my resume to an AI tool?

Treat it like any personal data. Use reputable tools, leave out your full address and ID numbers, check the privacy policy, and delete your account and files once you’re hired.

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