7 Best Free ChatGPT Alternatives in 2026

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ChatGPT’s free plan is good, but it isn’t the only option, and you may hit its limits at the worst moment. These free ChatGPT alternatives are full AI assistants you can use today without paying: some are better at research with sources, some write longer documents, and some are built into apps you already use. Here is what each one does best on its free plan in 2026, and how to choose.

Quick answer: The best free ChatGPT alternatives are Google Gemini (best all-rounder with Google apps, image generation and Deep Research), Microsoft Copilot (built into Windows and Edge), Claude (long documents and careful writing), Perplexity (answers with sources), Meta AI (inside WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook), DeepSeek (strong reasoning and coding) and Mistral (a European option). All have free plans with daily usage limits.

Free ChatGPT alternatives compared

Tool Best for Free plan highlights Google Gemini All-round use, Google apps Deep Research, image creation, voice chat Microsoft Copilot Windows and Edge users Chat, web answers, image creation Claude Writing, long documents Web search, file creation, memory Perplexity Research with sources Cited answers from the web Meta AI Quick help in chat apps Built into WhatsApp and Instagram DeepSeek Reasoning, maths, code Free chat with a reasoning mode Mistral Privacy-minded users in Europe Quick answers and web search

1. Google Gemini

Gemini is the closest all-round match for ChatGPT. Its free plan, with just a Google account, includes Deep Research reports, image generation and editing, Gemini Live voice conversations, Canvas for writing and code, and custom assistants called Gems, according to Google’s plan page. It also works with Gmail, Docs and Drive.

Good for: everyday questions, research reports, images, anything in Google’s apps.

everyday questions, research reports, images, anything in Google’s apps. Limits: the free plan uses Google’s lighter models; paid Google AI plans raise the limits and add the top models.

2. Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft Copilot is free with a Microsoft account and already sits in Windows 11, the Edge browser and the Copilot app for phones. It answers questions with web results, writes and rewrites text, and creates images.

Good for: Windows users who want help without opening another site.

Windows users who want help without opening another site. Limits: Microsoft 365 subscriptions add higher usage and Copilot inside Word, Excel and Outlook.

3. Claude

Claude, made by Anthropic, is popular for writing, editing and working through long documents. The free plan covers chat on web, desktop and mobile, web search, creating files, running code, memory across chats and Artifacts, according to Anthropic’s pricing page.

Good for: drafting emails and reports, summarising long PDFs, careful explanations.

drafting emails and reports, summarising long PDFs, careful explanations. Limits: free usage runs out faster than paid plans; Pro starts at $17 a month billed yearly.

4. Perplexity

Perplexity works like a search engine that writes the answer for you, with numbered links to its sources so you can check every claim.

Good for: research, comparisons, current news and anything where you want sources.

research, comparisons, current news and anything where you want sources. Limits: the free plan gives a limited number of its advanced searches; Pro raises them.

5. Meta AI

Meta AI is free and built into WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger and Facebook, so you can ask it questions or create images inside a chat. There is also a website and app.

Good for: quick answers and fun images without leaving your messaging app.

quick answers and fun images without leaving your messaging app. Limits: less suited to long documents or detailed work.

6. DeepSeek

DeepSeek is a free chatbot from a Chinese AI company, known for strong reasoning, maths and coding at no cost.

Good for: step-by-step problem solving and programming help.

step-by-step problem solving and programming help. Privacy note: DeepSeek stores user data on servers in China, and some governments and companies have restricted its use. Don’t share personal or work information with it.

7. Mistral

Mistral, the French AI company, offers a free chat assistant (originally called Le Chat) for quick answers, web search and simple tasks, with paid plans for agents and heavier use.

Good for: users who prefer a European provider, quick everyday questions.

How to choose a free ChatGPT alternative

Use what you already have: Gemini if you live in Google apps, Copilot on Windows, Meta AI in WhatsApp.

Gemini if you live in Google apps, Copilot on Windows, Meta AI in WhatsApp. Need sources? Pick Perplexity, or turn on web search in Gemini or Claude.

Pick Perplexity, or turn on web search in Gemini or Claude. Writing long text? Try Claude or Gemini with Canvas.

Try Claude or Gemini with Canvas. Coding or maths? Compare DeepSeek and Claude on the same problem.

Compare DeepSeek and Claude on the same problem. Hit a limit? Keep two free assistants and switch between them, rather than paying for one.

Still deciding whether to pay for ChatGPT itself? Read ChatGPT Plus vs Free in 2026, and get more from any chatbot with these tips for better AI answers. For pictures, see the best free AI art generators.

Stay safe with free AI chatbots

Don’t paste passwords, bank details, ID numbers or confidential work documents.

Check facts, numbers and quotes before you rely on them; every chatbot makes mistakes.

Look at each tool’s privacy settings; most let you turn off chat history or training on your chats.

FAQ

What is the best free alternative to ChatGPT?

For most people, Google Gemini: its free plan includes Deep Research, image creation and voice chat. Claude is a strong choice for writing, and Perplexity for research with sources.

Is there a ChatGPT alternative with no login?

Some tools, such as Perplexity and Copilot, let you try a few questions without an account, but signing in gives you more use and saves your history.

Are free ChatGPT alternatives safe?

The big names are generally safe for everyday use, but avoid sharing personal or sensitive data, and check each tool’s privacy policy.

Which free AI is best for coding?

Claude and DeepSeek are both popular for code. Try the same task in each and keep the one that suits you.

Photo by Mohamed Nohassi on Unsplash