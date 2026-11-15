ChatGPT vs Claude: Which AI Is Better in 2026?

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ChatGPT vs Claude is the AI match-up most people end up asking about once they move past the basics. Both are excellent general assistants with free plans, but they are built with different priorities: ChatGPT tries to do everything in one app, while Claude focuses on careful writing, long documents and coding. This head-to-head compares what each one is actually good at, using the feature lists on OpenAI’s and Anthropic’s own plan pages, so you can pick the right one for the job in front of you.

Quick answer: Choose ChatGPT if you want one all-round assistant with image creation, voice, custom GPTs and agent mode. Choose Claude if you mostly write, edit, analyse long files or code, and want answers that follow your instructions closely. Both free plans are good enough to test with your own tasks, and many people end up using both.

ChatGPT vs Claude at a glance

Features below were checked on 4 November 2026 on the official ChatGPT plans page (external site) and Claude plans page (external site). For a full price-by-price breakdown of every tier, see our ChatGPT vs Claude vs Gemini plans comparison.

Feature ChatGPT (OpenAI) Claude (Anthropic) Free plan Yes: limited GPT-5.5 Instant, messages and uploads Yes: chat with usage limits Web search on free plan Yes Yes Image creation Yes, on every plan (limited on Free) Not listed on Anthropic’s plan page Voice mode Yes Yes Memory Yes (limited on Free) Yes, including Free Projects Yes Up to 5 on Free, unlimited on paid plans Deep research Limited on Free, expanded on Plus Research on Pro and above Agent that works in your browser Agent mode on Plus and above Claude in Chrome on Pro and above Coding tool Codex (limited on Free) Claude Code (Pro and above) Custom assistants Custom GPTs on Plus and above Projects with your own instructions and files Standard paid plan Plus Pro: $20 a month, or $17 a month billed yearly

Writing and editing

This is where Claude has built its reputation. It tends to write in a natural, less formulaic voice, follows style instructions closely (“keep my tone”, “don’t add headings”, “cut 20%”) and is good at long, structured pieces such as reports, proposals and chapters. If you paste in your own draft and ask for edits, Claude is usually more careful to keep what you wrote.

ChatGPT is a strong writer too, and it is faster at quick everyday jobs: emails, captions, summaries and brainstorming lists. Its custom GPTs are handy if you repeat the same writing task often. For a wider look at writing assistants, see our list of the best AI writing tools.

Winner: Claude for long-form writing and editing; ChatGPT for quick, varied everyday writing.

Coding

Both companies now treat coding as a headline feature. Claude’s paid plans include Claude Code, which works in your terminal or code editor and can read a whole project, make changes across files and run commands. ChatGPT includes Codex, with limited access even on the free plan and more usage on Plus and Pro.

For chat-style coding help (explaining an error, writing a function, reviewing a snippet), both are very capable on their free plans. For bigger agent-style coding work, compare the two tools directly with a real task from your own project, because the limits on each plan change often.

Winner: Close. Claude is a favourite with many developers for multi-file work; ChatGPT gives you a coding tool on the free plan.

Research and web search

Both free plans can search the web and show where answers came from. On paid plans, ChatGPT offers deep research and agent mode, and Claude offers Research plus Claude in Chrome, which can work through web pages for you. ChatGPT’s free plan includes a limited amount of deep research; Claude’s Research feature starts on Pro.

Winner: ChatGPT on the free plan; on paid plans both are strong, so pick the one whose answers you trust more after a few tests.

Long documents and file analysis

Claude is often the first choice for working through long PDFs, contracts, transcripts and spreadsheets in one go, and its Projects let you keep a set of files and instructions together. ChatGPT handles uploads well too, but on the free plan uploads share a limit with other features, so heavy file work hits the cap sooner.

Winner: Claude.

Images, voice and everything else

ChatGPT is the clear all-rounder here. Every ChatGPT plan includes image creation (limited and slower on Free), and its voice mode, tasks, custom GPTs and app ecosystem make it feel like a single place for everything. Claude has voice mode on every plan, but Anthropic’s plan page does not list image generation, so if you need pictures you will want ChatGPT or another image tool.

Winner: ChatGPT.

Free plans compared

ChatGPT Free: limited access to GPT-5.5 Instant, limited messages and uploads, limited and slower image creation, limited deep research, limited Codex, projects and voice. Reasoning with GPT-5.5 Thinking starts on Plus.

limited access to GPT-5.5 Instant, limited messages and uploads, limited and slower image creation, limited deep research, limited Codex, projects and voice. Reasoning with GPT-5.5 Thinking starts on Plus. Claude Free: chat with usage limits, web search, memory, connectors, voice mode and up to 5 Projects. Claude Code, Research and Claude in Chrome are not included.

If you are on a budget, ChatGPT’s free plan covers more kinds of tasks, while Claude’s free plan is very good for writing and thinking through problems. New to Claude? Our beginner’s guide to Claude AI walks through the free plan step by step.

Paid plans: Plus vs Pro

Claude Pro costs $20 a month, or $17 a month with the yearly plan ($200 billed up front), according to Anthropic. It adds more usage, unlimited Projects, Claude Code, Research and Claude in Chrome. Above it sit Max ($100 a month) and Ultra ($200 a month) for heavy users.

ChatGPT Plus adds GPT-5.5 Thinking, expanded deep research and agent mode, more image creation, more Codex usage, and projects, tasks and custom GPTs. OpenAI’s plans page did not display prices when we checked, so see our AI subscription comparison for current prices, and our ChatGPT Plus vs free guide to decide if upgrading is worth it.

Privacy and data controls

Both services let you manage chat history and memory in their settings, and both offer business plans with stronger data commitments. Before you paste in anything sensitive, open the privacy or data controls page in your account settings and check whether your chats can be used to improve the models, then switch that off if you prefer. Never paste passwords, ID numbers or private client data into any AI chat.

Which should you use? A quick guide

If you mainly want to… Pick Have one assistant for everything (chat, images, voice, tasks) ChatGPT Write or edit long articles, reports or books Claude Analyse long PDFs, contracts or transcripts Claude Create images ChatGPT Code across a whole project Try both: Claude Code and Codex Get the most from a free plan ChatGPT, with Claude as a second opinion Build reusable helpers for repeat tasks ChatGPT (custom GPTs) or Claude (Projects)

The simplest test: give both the same three real tasks from your week, one writing, one research and one file or coding task, and keep the one you reached for more often. If neither fits, our list of free ChatGPT alternatives covers other options.

FAQ

Is Claude better than ChatGPT?

For long-form writing, careful editing and working through big documents, many people prefer Claude. For an all-in-one assistant with images, voice and custom GPTs, ChatGPT is usually the better choice. Neither is better at everything.

Is Claude better than ChatGPT for coding?

Both are strong. Claude Code on Claude’s paid plans is popular for multi-file projects, while ChatGPT includes Codex with limited use even on its free plan. Test each on a task from your own code.

Can Claude make images like ChatGPT?

Anthropic’s plan page does not list image generation for any Claude plan, while every ChatGPT plan includes image creation. If you need images, use ChatGPT or a dedicated image tool.

Are ChatGPT and Claude free?

Yes. Both have free plans with usage limits. Claude Pro costs $20 a month ($17 a month billed yearly); ChatGPT’s paid plans start with Go and Plus.

Can I use ChatGPT and Claude together?

Yes, and it works well: draft in one, ask the other to critique or fact-check, and compare. Both free plans are enough for this.

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