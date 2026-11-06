Gemini vs ChatGPT: Which Free AI Is Better in 2026?

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Gemini vs ChatGPT: which free AI should you use in 2026? Both are free to start, both run on the web, Android and iPhone, and both can chat, create images and run deep research. The real differences are in how far the free plan goes and which world you live in: Google’s apps or OpenAI’s. Here is a side-by-side look at what each free plan includes today, taken from OpenAI’s and Google’s own plan pages, and when to pick which.

Quick answer: pick ChatGPT if you want a chatbot that remembers some context between chats, handles file uploads and gives you a taste of Codex for coding. Pick Gemini if you live in Google’s world and want free extras such as Canvas, Gems, Gemini Live, Gemini Notebook and Google Flow. Many people simply keep both open and use whichever answers better for the task.

Gemini vs ChatGPT free plans at a glance

This table only lists what each company says its free plan includes on its own pricing page (checked 29 October 2026). If a feature isn’t listed for a plan, it isn’t in the table.

Feature ChatGPT Free Gemini Free Model on the free plan Changes often (see pricing page) Flash-Lite model Image creation Yes, limited Yes, image generation and editing Live voice conversations See ChatGPT pricing page Yes, Gemini Live Deep research Yes, limited Yes, Deep Research File uploads Yes, limited Not listed on the plan page Memory Limited memory and context Not listed on the plan page Writing and coding space Limited Codex access Canvas Custom assistants Not listed on the plan page Gems Research notebook Not listed Gemini Notebook (formerly NotebookLM) Video and creative studio Not listed Google Flow, with limited Nano Banana Pro Entry paid plan ChatGPT Go Google AI Plus, $4.99 a month

Sources: ChatGPT pricing and Google AI plans. Both companies change their free plans often, so check those pages before you rely on a specific feature.

What ChatGPT’s free plan does best

ChatGPT is OpenAI’s chatbot. Its free plan covers everyday text work well, with every extra feature marked “limited” on OpenAI’s pricing page.

Everyday chat. Writing emails, summarizing, brainstorming and answering questions all work on the free plan, within its message limits.

Writing emails, summarizing, brainstorming and answering questions all work on the free plan, within its message limits. Uploads, images and deep research. All three are on the free plan, each marked “limited”. Use them for occasional tasks rather than all day.

All three are on the free plan, each marked “limited”. Use them for occasional tasks rather than all day. Memory. ChatGPT can remember some context between chats, which helps when you return to the same project. The free plan has limited memory.

ChatGPT can remember some context between chats, which helps when you return to the same project. The free plan has limited memory. Codex. Free users get limited access to Codex, OpenAI’s coding agent.

Paid tiers are ChatGPT Go, Plus and Pro, which add more models and higher limits. If you are new to it, our guide on how to get better answers from ChatGPT will help you get more out of the free plan.

What Gemini’s free plan does best

Gemini is Google’s AI assistant. You use it free with a Google Account, and its free plan includes more separate tools than ChatGPT’s.

Canvas and Gems. Canvas gives you a side-by-side space to draft and edit documents or code. Gems are custom versions of Gemini that you set up once for a repeated task, such as a study helper or a recipe planner.

Canvas gives you a side-by-side space to draft and edit documents or code. Gems are custom versions of Gemini that you set up once for a repeated task, such as a study helper or a recipe planner. Gemini Live. A spoken back-and-forth conversation with Gemini, handy on a phone.

A spoken back-and-forth conversation with Gemini, handy on a phone. Image generation and editing, plus Deep Research. Both are listed on the free plan.

Both are listed on the free plan. Gemini Notebook. Google’s research and writing assistant, which was called NotebookLM until July 2026. See our NotebookLM (Gemini Notebook) guide.

Google’s research and writing assistant, which was called NotebookLM until July 2026. See our NotebookLM (Gemini Notebook) guide. Google Flow. Google’s AI creative studio for scenes and stories, with limited access to the Nano Banana Pro image model.

One thing Gemini’s free plan does not include: Gemini inside Gmail, Docs and other Google apps. On Google’s plan page, that starts with Google AI Plus ($4.99 a month), which also adds the faster Flash model and two times the free usage limits. Google AI Pro is $19.99 a month and Google AI Ultra starts at $99.99 a month. Google also notes that rate limits may apply on every plan.

Gemini AI vs ChatGPT: which is better for you?

There is no single winner in the Gemini AI vs ChatGPT debate. It depends on what you do most.

Choose ChatGPT if

You mostly chat in text and already know how ChatGPT works.

You want memory that carries some context from one chat to the next.

You want to try a coding agent (Codex) without paying.

You upload files to ask about them now and then.

Choose Gemini if

You already use a Google Account every day and want an assistant from the same company.

You want free extras beyond chat: Canvas, Gems, a research notebook and a video studio.

You like spoken conversations with Gemini Live on your phone.

You may later want AI inside Gmail and Docs, which Google AI Plus adds at a low price.

Use both

Both are free, so the simplest answer is often to ask both the same question and keep the better reply. Comparing two answers is also a good way to catch mistakes, because both chatbots can be confidently wrong. Check facts that matter, such as health, money or legal questions, with a trusted source.

Gemini vs ChatGPT for images

Both free plans can make pictures from a text prompt. ChatGPT’s free image generation is limited, and Gemini’s free plan lists image generation and editing. Gemini users also get Google Flow for scenes and stories. To try each one, see our step-by-step ChatGPT image generator guide, or borrow a few ideas from our Gemini and ChatGPT photo prompts.

A simple test prompt you can paste into both:

Create a bright, cheerful illustration of a cozy reading corner with a big window, a cat asleep on a cushion and autumn trees outside.

Other free AI chatbots worth a look

Gemini and ChatGPT aren’t the only free options. Claude, Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity each have free plans with different strengths. Our list of the best free ChatGPT alternatives compares them.

FAQ

Is Gemini or ChatGPT better?

Neither is better for everyone. ChatGPT’s free plan includes memory, file uploads and Codex, all with limits. Gemini’s free plan includes more extra tools, such as Canvas, Gems, Gemini Live, Gemini Notebook and Google Flow. Try the same task in both and keep the one that suits you.

Are Gemini and ChatGPT free?

Yes. Both have a free plan, and Gemini’s free plan works with your Google Account. Both have paid plans with higher limits and stronger models.

Are Gemini and ChatGPT the same?

No. Gemini is made by Google and ChatGPT is made by OpenAI. They use different AI models, so the same question can get quite different answers.

Which costs less to upgrade, Gemini or ChatGPT?

Google lists Google AI Plus at $4.99 a month and Google AI Pro at $19.99 a month. OpenAI’s paid personal plans are Go, Plus and Pro; check the ChatGPT pricing page for the current price in your country.

Can I use Gemini in Gmail for free?

Not on the free plan. Google’s plan page lists “Access Gemini directly in Google apps” starting with Google AI Plus.

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